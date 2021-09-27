Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Fighting Irish wide receiver pledge Tobias Merriweather got in the end zone twice in his last outing. (Submitted photo)

The Skinny: Completed 12 of 17 passes for 120 yards and added nine rushes for 79 yards in a 17-0 shutout for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (4-0) against Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (1-3) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 51-of-64 passing for 793 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions … 34 rushes for 111 yards and one score. Next game: vs. Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-4) Oct. 2.

The Skinny: Notched four tackles and one pass broken up for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (4-0) in its win against Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (1-3). Official season stats: Five receptions for 91 yards … 13 tackles and three pass break ups. Next game: vs. Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-4) Oct. 2.

The Skinny: Posted eight tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s (4-1) 56-0 triumph against Potoskey (Mich.) High (3-2) ... Also completed 7 of 12 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, plus had 140 rushing yards on 10 carries and a score. Official season stats: 29.5 total stops, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks … 28-of-53 passing for 567 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception … 70 rushes for 569 yards and nine scores. Next game: vs. vs. Cadillac (Mich.) High (4-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (1-0) opened its 2021 season with a 22-21 triumph over Belmont (Mass.) Hill (0-1). Next game: vs. Concord (Mass.) Middlesex (0-1) Oct. 2.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (5-1) defeated Batesville (Ind.) High (3-2) 34-14. Next game: at Rushville (Ind.) High (0-6) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Had two tackles in a 35-0 setback for St. Louis John Burroughs (3-2) against St. Louis MICDS (5-0). Official season stats: 18 total stops and 7.0 tackles for loss (per STL Today). Next game: at St. Louis Priory (4-1) Oct. 2.

The Skinny: Notched three sacks in Chantilly (Va.) High's (3-1) win versus Falls Church (Va.) Marshall (3-2). Official season stats: 32 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery. (missing one game) Next game: vs. Alexandria (Va.) T.C. Williams (4-0) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (3-1) cruised to a 24-7 triumph over Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny (3-2). Next game: vs. Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (3-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Caught seven passes for 121 yards and a score in a 42-19 victory for Vancouver (Wash.) Union (3-1) over Pasco (Wash.) Chiawana (2-2) ... Also had a 30-yard interception returned for a score. Unofficial season stats: One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown … 14 receptions for 293 yards and two scores … Two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Next game: at Battle Ground (Wash.) High (0-3) Oct. 7.

The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (5-0) blew out Redlands (Calif.) Citrus Valley (4-1) 63-20 … Centennial is the No. 16-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 21 tackles and three passes broken up. (missing one game) Next game: vs. Riverside (Calif.) King (3-2) Sept. 30.

The Skinny: Had one tackle, two passes broken up and one fumble recovery to lead Naples (Fla.) High (4-0) past Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge (2-3) 48-0 ... Naples has allowed just seven points through four games. Official season stats: 17 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six passes broken up and an 80-yard kickoff return score. Next game: vs. Naples (Fla.) Barron Collier (2-2) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Posted four tackles (three for loss) and one sack to lead Phoenix Brophy Prep (2-2) to a 20-7 win over Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep (1-2). Official season stats: 24 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and two passes broken up. Next game: at Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (1-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Rushed 20 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 29 yards in a 27-20 triumph for Denison (Texas) High (3-1) versus Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill (2-3). Official season stats: 64 carries for 639 yards and four touchdowns … Eight receptions for 152 yards and one score. Next game: vs. Frisco (Texas) Memorial (4-1) Oct. 1.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWRhcmlhbiBQcmljZSB3aXRoIGEgNjkteWFyZCB0b3VjaGRvd24g cnVuLiBQcmljZSBjYXRjaGVzIDItcG9pbnQgY29udmVyc2lvbiBmcm9tIENh bGViIEhlYXZuZXIuIERlbmlzb24gMjcsIFJvY2sgSGlsbCAyMC4gMjoyMiBs ZWZ0IGluIHRoZSBmb3VydGggcXVhcnRlcjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphc29uIERl bGxhIFJvc2EgKEBKYXNvbkRlbGxhUm9zYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXNvbkRlbGxhUm9zYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTU5MDE0MDI0 NjQwNTEyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Skinny: Hauled in three passes for 54 yards and a score in a 42-12 West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (4-1) victory versus Marshalltown (Iowa) High (1-4). Official season stats: 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: at Ankeny (Iowa) High (4-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Recorded 21 tackles and one pass broken up in a 28-24 setback for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (1-3) against Hampton (S.C.) Wade Hampton (5-0) ... Threw for 43 yards on 7 of 14 attempts, plus rushed for 109 yards and three scores on 12 attempts. Official season stats: 53 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass broken up and a blocked punt … 34 rushes for 228 yards and five touchdowns … 14-of-24 passing for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Next game: at Beaufort (S.C.) High (4-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Posted nine tackles (three for loss) and a sack in a 24-18 defeat at the hands of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-4). Unofficial season stats (offense): 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Next game: vs. Atlanta Carver (3-2) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-3) fell 41-21 to Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (4-2). Next game: at Brownsburg (Ind.) High. (4-2) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (2-3) defeated Lawndale (Calif.) High (1-3) 28-0. Official season stats: 26 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hurry (missing two games). Next game: vs. Gardena (Calif.) Serra (2-3) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 17 yards in Ponchatoula (La.) High's (2-0) 27-3 win against Covington (La.) High (2-2). Official season stats: Five receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. Next game: vs. Covington (La.) High (2-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 12 yards in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (3-0) 58-7 demolition of La Mirada (Calif.) High (3-2) ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the nation’s No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: at Bellwflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco (5-0) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Tallied four tackles and a fumble recovery in a 47-7 blowout victory for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (5-0) versus Lowell (Mich.) High (1-4) ... Caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Official season stats: 17 receptions for 441 yards and eight touchdowns ... 36 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and an interception returned for a score. Next game: vs. Wayland (Mich.) High (0-5) Oct. 1.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (3-1) had a bye. Official season stats: Five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Next game: vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy (2-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (4-0) had a bye. Official season stats: 29 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Next game: vs. Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (3-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Had touchdown receptions of 28 and 62 yards for Irvington (N.J.) High (3-1) in a 28-0 win against Newark (N.J.) West Side (1-2). Official season stats (defense): 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes broken up, two blocked extra points and an interception returned 95 yards for a touchdown. (missing one game). Next game: vs. Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-2) Oct. 1.