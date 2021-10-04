Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Irish pledge CJ Williams hauled in two touchdown receptions in a game of national powerhouses. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (5-0) 41-0 triumph over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-5) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 62-of-79 passing for 944 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception … 28 rushes for 114 yards and one score. Next game: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-6) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Intercepted one pass for 31 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (5-0) win over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-5). Official season stats: Six receptions for 102 yards … 13 tackles, one interception and three passes broken up. Next game: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-6) Oct. 8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlcmdlbkNhdGhG QmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVyZ2VuQ2F0aEZCYWxsPC9h PiBzZW5pb3IgZGVmZW5zaXZlIGJhY2sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0pheWRlbkJlbGxhbXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNKYXlkZW5CZWxsYW15PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pheWRlbmtub3dzXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamF5ZGVua25vd3NfPC9hPiBpbnRlcmNlcHRzIHBhc3Mg aW4gdGhlICAybmQgcXVhcnRlciBhZ2FpbnN0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUG9wZUpvaG5MaW9uc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBQb3BlSm9obkxpb25zRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGhlRXZlcnlEYXlGYW4yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBUaGVFdmVyeURheUZhbjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82 RVlCRmtucm1PIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNkVZQkZrbnJtTzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW5pbCBTdW5kZXIgUmFqIChAU3VuaWxTdW5kZXJSYWozKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N1bmlsU3VuZGVyUmFqMy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NDQxNTc2MDk1MzIzMzQxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The Skinny: Recorded 11 tackles (1.5 for loss) in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s (5-1) 24-0 victory against Cadillac (Mich.) High (4-2) ... Also completed three of six passes for 46 yards and rushed 13 times for 41 yards and a touchdown. Official season stats: 40.5 total stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … 31-of-59 passing for 613 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception … 83 rushes for 610 yards and 10 scores. Next game: at Alpena (Mich.) High (1-5) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (2-0) defeated Concord (Mass.) Middlesex (0-2) 31-0. Next game: vs. Milton (Mass.) Academy (3-0) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (5-1) defeated Rushville (Ind.) High (0-7) 91-12 ... The Tigers totaled 525 total yards and totaled nine rushing scores. Next game: at Connersville (Ind.) High (1-6) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Notched six tackles in a 21-20 loss St. Louis John Burroughs (3-3) at the hands of St. Louis Priory (5-1). Official season stats: 24 total stops and 7.0 tackles for loss (per STL Today). Next game: at St. Louis Westminster (2-4) Christian Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (4-1) knocked off Alexandria (Va.) T.C. Williams (4-1) 41-27. Official season stats: 45 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. (missing one game) Next game: vs. Clifton (Va.) Centreville (4-1) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Had four sacks in a 35-0 triumph for Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-1) over Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (4-2). Next game: at Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (6-0) Oct. 8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZnV0dXJlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TkRGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkRGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gRFQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EX0hpbmlzaDUx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEX0hpbmlzaDUxPC9hPiB3YXMgdW5z dG9wcGFibGUgbGFzdCBuaWdodC4gSGUgaGFkIDQgc2Fja3MgaW4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QQ0NfRk9PVEJBTEw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBDQ19GT09UQkFMTDwvYT4mIzM5O3Mgd2luIG92ZXIg U2VuZWNhIFZhbGxleSBsYXN0IG5pZ2h0LiBIZXJlIGlzIGFsbCBmb3VyLjxi cj48YnI+RnVsbCBoaWdobGlnaHRzIGFyZSBvbiBZb3VUdWJlLiBMaW5rIGlz IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QdEVvbG5VWkxoIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vUHRFb2xuVVpMaDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1dQSUFMX0JsaXR6P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXUElBTF9CbGl0 ejwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93cGlhbHNwb3J0 c25ld3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHdwaWFsc3BvcnRzbmV3czwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmliU3RhbmRvdXQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyaWJTdGFuZG91dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWc1NkNvbmZlcmVuY2U/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZzU2Q29uZmVyZW5jZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlDZ0p2U1BkWHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85Q2dK dlNQZFh6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYW5kb24gUm9zc2kgKEBSb3NzX19F eWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9zc19fRXllL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDQ0MzUzOTg4NDM0OTM5OTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Caught six passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, plus an interception at cornerback, in a 47-27 win for Vancouver (Wash.) Union (4-1) against Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen (3-2). Unofficial season stats: 20 receptions for 387 yards and three scores … One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns). Next game: at Battle Ground (Wash.) High (0-4) Oct. 7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIDMweWQgVEQgcGFzcyBmcm9tIE1pdGNoIFJhdGlnYW4gdG8g VG9iaWFzIE1lcnJpd2VhdGhlciByaWdodCBiZWZvcmUgdGhlIGhhbGYgd2Fz IGNhbGxlZCBiYWNrIGJ5IGFuIGlsbGVnYWwgbWFuIGRvd25maWVsZC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VbmlvbkZCQm9vc3RlcnM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVuaW9uRkJCb29zdGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdmVyZ3JlZW5QbGFpbjE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEV2ZXJncmVlblBsYWluMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VbmlvbnRpdGFuRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFVuaW9udGl0YW5GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2RBQmc5RTB4Q2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kQUJnOUUweENhPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyeWFuIExldmVzcXVlIChANTNicnlhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81M2JyeWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0MTM5 MTM0MDY3NDM3NTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (6-0) dismantled Riverside (Calif.) King (3-3) 84-0 ... Centennial is the No. 15-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 23 tackles (one for loss), one interception and three passes broken up (missing one game). Next game: at Corona (Calif.) Santaigo (1-5) Oct. 7.

The Skinny: Had two tackles and broke up one pass to help lead Naples (Fla.) High (5-0) past Naples (Fla.) Barron Collier (2-3) 61-0 ... Naples has allowed just seven points through five games. Official season stats: 19 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, seven passes broken up, one fumble recovery and an 80-yard kickoff return score. Next game: vs. Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic (3-2) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Phoenix Brophy Prep (2-2) had a bye. Official season stats: 24 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and two passes broken up. Next game: at Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (1-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, caught three passes for 23 yards and scored on a kickoff return in Denison (Texas) High's (4-1) 43-24 victory against Frisco (Texas) Memorial (4-2). Official season stats: 82 carries for 742 yards and five touchdowns … 11 receptions for 175 yards and one score ... One kickoff return touchdown. Next game: vs. Corinth (Texas) Lake Dallas (3-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and had one carry for 13 yards in a close 38-35 win for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (5-1) versus Ankeny (Iowa) High (4-2). Official season stats: 22 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: at Des Moines (Iowa) Lincoln (4-2) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Made six stops in a 38-14 setback for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (1-4) against Beaufort (S.C.) High (4-2) ... Completed 3 of 7 passes for 15 yards, plus rushed 25 times for 200 yards and two scores. Official season stats: 59 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass broken up and a blocked punt … 59 rushes for 428 yards and five touchdowns … 17-of-31 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Next game: vs. Walterboro (S.C.) Colleton County (0-1) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (2-4) fell 36-20 at the hands of Atlanta Carver (4-2). Unofficial season stats (offense): 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns (missing one game). Next game: at Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (2-4) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-3) fell 19-6 to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (5-2). Next game: vs. Avon (Ind.) High (0-7) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany's (2-3) game against Gardena (Calif.) Serra (2-3) was cancelled. Next game: at Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame (1-5) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown in Ponchatoula (La.) High’s (5-0) 49-7win against Slidell (La.) Northshore (3-1). Official season stats: Seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: vs. Mandeville (La.) High (1-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (4-0) key victory over Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco (5-1) … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country, while St. John Bosco came into the game as the No. 3 team in the country. Official season stats: 16 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (5-1) Oct. 8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb25hcmNocyBzdHJpa2UgZmlyc3QhISEg8J+RkfCfkZE8YnI+PGJy PkVsaWphaCBCcm93biBoaXRzIENKIFdpbGxpYW1zIGFuZCB0aGUgTW9uYXJj aHMgdGFrZSB0aGUgZWFybHkgbGVhZCEhIDxicj7wn5KlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dPVFc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHT1RXPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Tb0NhbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NvQ2FsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0lGU1M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENJ RlNTPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0pXaWxs aWFtc18wMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0pXaWxsaWFtc18wMzwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaWphaEJyb3du XzI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbGlqYWhCcm93bl8yOTwvYT4g fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1ERm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wR0RhODhNMk1OIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEdEYTg4 TTJNTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQcmVwWm9uZSAoQHByZXB6b25lKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ByZXB6b25lL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0 MTMyMTUyNDIyMTU4MzM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGFya3MgYXJlIGZseWluZyBoZXJlISEg8J+aqPCfmqg8YnI+PGJy PkJyb3duIGhpdHMgQ0ogV2lsbGlhbXMgd2l0aCBhIGRpbWUgYW5kIHRoZSBN b25hcmNocyBhcmVuJiMzOTt0IGdvaW5nIGFueXdoZXJlLiDwn5iP8J+Yjzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HT1RXP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR09UVzwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU29DYWw/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTb0NhbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NJRlNTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDSUZTUzwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1ERm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlqYWhC cm93bl8yOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARWxpamFoQnJvd25fMjk8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DSldpbGxpYW1z XzAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDSldpbGxpYW1zXzAzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUWp0aVQyS3NJYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1FqdGlUMktzSWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHJlcFpvbmUgKEBwcmVw em9uZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wcmVwem9uZS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NDE0Mzg1OTM0NTMzODM2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The Skinny: Made four tackles as Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (6-0) cruised to a 49-14 win over Wayland (Mich.) High (0-6) ... Also caught five balls for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Official season stats: 40 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown … 22 receptions for 538 yards and 10 scores. Next game: at Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-5) Oct. 8

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (3-1) lost 42-28 at the hands of Baltimore St. Frances Academy (2-1). Official season stats: Five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown (missing one game). Next game: at Folsom (Calif.) High (6-0) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Had 14 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns, plus four receptions for 64 yards and a score, to lead Miami Gulliver Prep (5-0) in a 52-27 triumph over Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic (3-2). Official season stats: 73 carries for 381 yards and seven touchdowns ... Seven receptions for 102 yards and a score. Next game: at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Posted five tackles (three for loss) and a sack in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep's (5-0) 38-0 dismantling of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (3-2). Official season stats: 34 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and eight quarterback hurries. Next game: at Tampa (Fla.) Freedom (1-5) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a score in an Irvington (N.J.) High (4-1) victory against Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-3) 21-16. Official season stats (defense): 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three passes broken up, two blocked extra points and two interceptions returned for scores (missing one game). Next game: vs. Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-2) Oct. 1.