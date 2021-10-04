 Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruits In Action
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 18:58:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.

Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Irish pledge CJ Williams hauled in two touchdown receptions in a game of national powerhouses.
Irish pledge CJ Williams hauled in two touchdown receptions in a game of national powerhouses. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Previous commit trackers: Aug. 30 | Sept. 6 | Sept. 13 | Sept. 20 | Sept. 27

The Skinny: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (5-0) 41-0 triumph over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-5) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.

Official season stats: 62-of-79 passing for 944 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception … 28 rushes for 114 yards and one score.

Next game: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-6) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Intercepted one pass for 31 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (5-0) win over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-5).

Official season stats: Six receptions for 102 yards … 13 tackles, one interception and three passes broken up.

Next game: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-6) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Recorded 11 tackles (1.5 for loss) in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s (5-1) 24-0 victory against Cadillac (Mich.) High (4-2) ... Also completed three of six passes for 46 yards and rushed 13 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Official season stats: 40.5 total stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … 31-of-59 passing for 613 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception … 83 rushes for 610 yards and 10 scores.

Next game: at Alpena (Mich.) High (1-5) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (2-0) defeated Concord (Mass.) Middlesex (0-2) 31-0.

Next game: vs. Milton (Mass.) Academy (3-0) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (5-1) defeated Rushville (Ind.) High (0-7) 91-12 ... The Tigers totaled 525 total yards and totaled nine rushing scores.

Next game: at Connersville (Ind.) High (1-6) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Notched six tackles in a 21-20 loss St. Louis John Burroughs (3-3) at the hands of St. Louis Priory (5-1).

Official season stats: 24 total stops and 7.0 tackles for loss (per STL Today).

Next game: at St. Louis Westminster (2-4) Christian Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (4-1) knocked off Alexandria (Va.) T.C. Williams (4-1) 41-27.

Official season stats: 45 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. (missing one game)

Next game: vs. Clifton (Va.) Centreville (4-1) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Had four sacks in a 35-0 triumph for Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-1) over Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (4-2).

Next game: at Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (6-0) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Caught six passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, plus an interception at cornerback, in a 47-27 win for Vancouver (Wash.) Union (4-1) against Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen (3-2).

Unofficial season stats: 20 receptions for 387 yards and three scores … One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).

Next game: at Battle Ground (Wash.) High (0-4) Oct. 7.

The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (6-0) dismantled Riverside (Calif.) King (3-3) 84-0 ... Centennial is the No. 15-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.

Official season stats: 23 tackles (one for loss), one interception and three passes broken up (missing one game).

Next game: at Corona (Calif.) Santaigo (1-5) Oct. 7.

The Skinny: Had two tackles and broke up one pass to help lead Naples (Fla.) High (5-0) past Naples (Fla.) Barron Collier (2-3) 61-0 ... Naples has allowed just seven points through five games.

Official season stats: 19 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, seven passes broken up, one fumble recovery and an 80-yard kickoff return score.

Next game: vs. Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic (3-2) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Phoenix Brophy Prep (2-2) had a bye.

Official season stats: 24 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and two passes broken up.

Next game: at Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (1-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, caught three passes for 23 yards and scored on a kickoff return in Denison (Texas) High's (4-1) 43-24 victory against Frisco (Texas) Memorial (4-2).

Official season stats: 82 carries for 742 yards and five touchdowns … 11 receptions for 175 yards and one score ... One kickoff return touchdown.

Next game: vs. Corinth (Texas) Lake Dallas (3-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and had one carry for 13 yards in a close 38-35 win for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (5-1) versus Ankeny (Iowa) High (4-2).

Official season stats: 22 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Next game: at Des Moines (Iowa) Lincoln (4-2) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Made six stops in a 38-14 setback for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (1-4) against Beaufort (S.C.) High (4-2) ... Completed 3 of 7 passes for 15 yards, plus rushed 25 times for 200 yards and two scores.

Official season stats: 59 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass broken up and a blocked punt … 59 rushes for 428 yards and five touchdowns … 17-of-31 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Next game: vs. Walterboro (S.C.) Colleton County (0-1) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (2-4) fell 36-20 at the hands of Atlanta Carver (4-2).

Unofficial season stats (offense): 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns (missing one game).

Next game: at Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (2-4) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-3) fell 19-6 to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (5-2).

Next game: vs. Avon (Ind.) High (0-7) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany's (2-3) game against Gardena (Calif.) Serra (2-3) was cancelled.

Next game: at Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame (1-5) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown in Ponchatoula (La.) High’s (5-0) 49-7win against Slidell (La.) Northshore (3-1).

Official season stats: Seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game: vs. Mandeville (La.) High (1-3) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (4-0) key victory over Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco (5-1) … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country, while St. John Bosco came into the game as the No. 3 team in the country.

Official season stats: 16 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game: at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (5-1) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Made four tackles as Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (6-0) cruised to a 49-14 win over Wayland (Mich.) High (0-6) ... Also caught five balls for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Official season stats: 40 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown … 22 receptions for 538 yards and 10 scores.

Next game: at Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-5) Oct. 8

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (3-1) lost 42-28 at the hands of Baltimore St. Frances Academy (2-1).

Official season stats: Five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown (missing one game).

Next game: at Folsom (Calif.) High (6-0) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Had 14 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns, plus four receptions for 64 yards and a score, to lead Miami Gulliver Prep (5-0) in a 52-27 triumph over Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic (3-2).

Official season stats: 73 carries for 381 yards and seven touchdowns ... Seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.

Next game: at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Posted five tackles (three for loss) and a sack in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep's (5-0) 38-0 dismantling of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (3-2).

Official season stats: 34 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Next game: at Tampa (Fla.) Freedom (1-5) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a score in an Irvington (N.J.) High (4-1) victory against Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-3) 21-16.

Official season stats (defense): 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three passes broken up, two blocked extra points and two interceptions returned for scores (missing one game).

Next game: vs. Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-2) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (3-3) fell 35-14 against Medina (Ohio) High (7-0).

Next game: at Solon (Ohio) High (2-5) Oct. 8.

