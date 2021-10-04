Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action
High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (5-0) 41-0 triumph over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-5) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 62-of-79 passing for 944 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception … 28 rushes for 114 yards and one score.
Next game: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-6) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Intercepted one pass for 31 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (5-0) win over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-5).
Official season stats: Six receptions for 102 yards … 13 tackles, one interception and three passes broken up.
Next game: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-6) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Recorded 11 tackles (1.5 for loss) in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s (5-1) 24-0 victory against Cadillac (Mich.) High (4-2) ... Also completed three of six passes for 46 yards and rushed 13 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Official season stats: 40.5 total stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … 31-of-59 passing for 613 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception … 83 rushes for 610 yards and 10 scores.
Next game: at Alpena (Mich.) High (1-5) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (2-0) defeated Concord (Mass.) Middlesex (0-2) 31-0.
Next game: vs. Milton (Mass.) Academy (3-0) Oct. 9.
The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (5-1) defeated Rushville (Ind.) High (0-7) 91-12 ... The Tigers totaled 525 total yards and totaled nine rushing scores.
Next game: at Connersville (Ind.) High (1-6) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Notched six tackles in a 21-20 loss St. Louis John Burroughs (3-3) at the hands of St. Louis Priory (5-1).
Official season stats: 24 total stops and 7.0 tackles for loss (per STL Today).
Next game: at St. Louis Westminster (2-4) Christian Oct. 9.
The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (4-1) knocked off Alexandria (Va.) T.C. Williams (4-1) 41-27.
Official season stats: 45 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. (missing one game)
Next game: vs. Clifton (Va.) Centreville (4-1) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Had four sacks in a 35-0 triumph for Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-1) over Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (4-2).
Next game: at Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (6-0) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Caught six passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, plus an interception at cornerback, in a 47-27 win for Vancouver (Wash.) Union (4-1) against Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen (3-2).
Unofficial season stats: 20 receptions for 387 yards and three scores … One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).
Next game: at Battle Ground (Wash.) High (0-4) Oct. 7.
The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (6-0) dismantled Riverside (Calif.) King (3-3) 84-0 ... Centennial is the No. 15-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Official season stats: 23 tackles (one for loss), one interception and three passes broken up (missing one game).
Next game: at Corona (Calif.) Santaigo (1-5) Oct. 7.
The Skinny: Had two tackles and broke up one pass to help lead Naples (Fla.) High (5-0) past Naples (Fla.) Barron Collier (2-3) 61-0 ... Naples has allowed just seven points through five games.
Official season stats: 19 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, seven passes broken up, one fumble recovery and an 80-yard kickoff return score.
Next game: vs. Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic (3-2) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Phoenix Brophy Prep (2-2) had a bye.
Official season stats: 24 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and two passes broken up.
Next game: at Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (1-3) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, caught three passes for 23 yards and scored on a kickoff return in Denison (Texas) High's (4-1) 43-24 victory against Frisco (Texas) Memorial (4-2).
Official season stats: 82 carries for 742 yards and five touchdowns … 11 receptions for 175 yards and one score ... One kickoff return touchdown.
Next game: vs. Corinth (Texas) Lake Dallas (3-3) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and had one carry for 13 yards in a close 38-35 win for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (5-1) versus Ankeny (Iowa) High (4-2).
Official season stats: 22 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.
Next game: at Des Moines (Iowa) Lincoln (4-2) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Made six stops in a 38-14 setback for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (1-4) against Beaufort (S.C.) High (4-2) ... Completed 3 of 7 passes for 15 yards, plus rushed 25 times for 200 yards and two scores.
Official season stats: 59 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass broken up and a blocked punt … 59 rushes for 428 yards and five touchdowns … 17-of-31 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Next game: vs. Walterboro (S.C.) Colleton County (0-1) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (2-4) fell 36-20 at the hands of Atlanta Carver (4-2).
Unofficial season stats (offense): 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns (missing one game).
Next game: at Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (2-4) Oct. 15.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-3) fell 19-6 to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (5-2).
Next game: vs. Avon (Ind.) High (0-7) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany's (2-3) game against Gardena (Calif.) Serra (2-3) was cancelled.
Next game: at Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame (1-5) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown in Ponchatoula (La.) High’s (5-0) 49-7win against Slidell (La.) Northshore (3-1).
Official season stats: Seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Mandeville (La.) High (1-3) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (4-0) key victory over Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco (5-1) … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country, while St. John Bosco came into the game as the No. 3 team in the country.
Official season stats: 16 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (5-1) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Made four tackles as Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (6-0) cruised to a 49-14 win over Wayland (Mich.) High (0-6) ... Also caught five balls for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Official season stats: 40 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown … 22 receptions for 538 yards and 10 scores.
Next game: at Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-5) Oct. 8
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (3-1) lost 42-28 at the hands of Baltimore St. Frances Academy (2-1).
Official season stats: Five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown (missing one game).
Next game: at Folsom (Calif.) High (6-0) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Had 14 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns, plus four receptions for 64 yards and a score, to lead Miami Gulliver Prep (5-0) in a 52-27 triumph over Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic (3-2).
Official season stats: 73 carries for 381 yards and seven touchdowns ... Seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
Next game: at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) Oct. 15.
The Skinny: Posted five tackles (three for loss) and a sack in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep's (5-0) 38-0 dismantling of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (3-2).
Official season stats: 34 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.
Next game: at Tampa (Fla.) Freedom (1-5) Oct. 8.
The Skinny: Picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a score in an Irvington (N.J.) High (4-1) victory against Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-3) 21-16.
Official season stats (defense): 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three passes broken up, two blocked extra points and two interceptions returned for scores (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Wayne (N.J.) Hills (2-2) Oct. 1.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (3-3) fell 35-14 against Medina (Ohio) High (7-0).
Next game: at Solon (Ohio) High (2-5) Oct. 8.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.