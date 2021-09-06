Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action
High school football is starting all over the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Completed 14 of 15 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s (2-0) blowout 52-6 victory against Smyrna (Del.) High (0-1) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 28 of 31 for 555 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions ... Seven rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: vs. Morristown (N.J.) Belbarton (1-0) Sept. 18.
The Skinny: Had five tackles and a pass deflection to help lead Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (2-0) to a 52-6 victory versus Smyrna (Del.) High (0-1).
Official season stats: Three receptions for 54 yards ... Seven tackles and one pass deflection.
Next game: vs. Morristown (N.J.) Belbarton (1-0) Sept. 18.
The Skinny: Completed 7 of 11 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns ... Rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries ... Had six tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s (1-1) 60-28 rout of Marquette (Mich.) High (1-1).
Official season stats (defense): 14.5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss.
Next game: vs. Gaylord (Mich.) High (1-1) Sept. 10
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s season begins at Belmont (Mass.) Hill on Sept. 25.
The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (2-1) crushed Milan (Ind.) High (1-2) 63-13.
Next game: at Indianapolis Southport (0-3) Sept. 10
The Skinny: Had a sack and several tackles in Chantilly (Va.) High's (1-0) 37-7 triumph over Falls Church (Va.) High.
Next game: vs. Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty (0-2) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Had six tackles and three tackles for loss in St. Louis John Burrough's (2-0) 61-20 win over Brentwood (Mo.) High (1-1).
Next game: St. Louis Lift for Life Academy (0-1) Sept. 11.
The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (1-1) knocked off Pittsburgh Penn Hills (0-1) 48-7.
Next game: at Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland (0-2) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Caught five passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and added a 12-yard rushing score in Vancouver (Wash.) Union's (0-1) 35-17 setback versus Seattle O’Dea (1-0).
Next game: vs. Vancouver (Wash.) Mountain View (1-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s (1-0) knocked off Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon (2-1) 35-14 ... Centennial is the No. 21 ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Next game: at San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic (1-1) Sept. 10
The Skinny: Had eight tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections to lead Naples (Fla.) High (1-0) past Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood (0-1) 30-0.
Official season stats: 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass deflections.
Next game: vs. Naples (Fla.) Golden Gate (2-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Phoenix Brophy Prep (1-0) crushed Phoenix St. Mary’s (0-1) 49-0.
Next game: at Phoenix Mountain Pointe (1-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added two catches for 81 yards and a score in Denison (Texas) High’s (2-0) win against Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer (2-0) 41-21.
Unofficial season stats: 34 carries for 410 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy (2-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 29 yards and posted three tackles and two sacks in his first varsity action on defense in West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley’s (1-1) 40-21 setback against Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk (2-0).
Official season stats: Four receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown ... Four tackles and two sacks.
Next game: at Urbandale (Iowa) High (2-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Made 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, blocked a punt and rushed six times for 45 yards in Hilton Head (S.C.) High's (0-1) 35-6 defeat at the hands of Hopkins (S.C.) Lower Richland (3-0).
Next game: at Blackville (S.C.) Hilda (0-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 Atlanta Westminster (2-1) triumph against Atlanta Pace Academy (0-2).
Unofficial season stats (offense): 16 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek (2-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (2-1) fell 42-21 against Westfield (Ind.) High (2-1).
Next game: at Indianapolis Franklin Central (1-2) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (0-2) had a bye.
Official season stats: 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
Next game: at Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian (0-3) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High's (0-0) season opener against Walker (La.) High (0-0)was cancelled due to Hurricane Ida related reasons.
Next game: vs. Bourgeois (La.) Gray (0-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (1-0) had a bye ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the nation's No. 1 team in the country.
Next game: at Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (2-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Caught five passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added five tackles and an interception returned 29 yards for a touchdown to lead Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (2-0) to a 34-14 victory against Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean (1-2).
Official season stats: 11 receptions for 288 yards and five touchdowns ... 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception returned for a score.
Next game: at Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills (1-1) Eastern Sept. 10.
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Had a 15 yard touchdown reception in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle's (2-0) 68-6 victory against Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail (0-3) 68-6 ... De La Salle is the No. 12 team in America per MaxPreps.
Next game: at Mountain View (Calif.) Saint Francis (1-0) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Notched 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep’s (2-0) win over Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian (1-1) 28-26.
Official season stats: 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and five quarterback hurries.
Next game: at Tampa (Fla.) Robinson (0-2) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Notched three tackles and a pass deflection in a 2-0 loss for Irvington (N.J.) High (0-1) against Mount Olive (N.J.) High (1-0).
Next game: vs. Union City (N.J.) High (0-1) Sept. 10.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (2-1) fell 47-7 against Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward (3-0).
Next game: at Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny (1-1) Sept. 10
