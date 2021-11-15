Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

The Skinny: Completed 10 of 17 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, plus ran six times for 22 yards and a score, to lead Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (10-0) to a 35-7 victory over Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 99-of-142 passing for 1,464 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions … 47 rushes for 152 yards and two scores.
Next game: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (8-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Recorded six tackles (one for loss) in Traverse City (Mich.) Central's (10-1) 42-14 demolition of Caledonia (Mich.) High (10-2) in the second round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament ... Ran 29 times for 212 yards and four scores, plus completed 2 of 2 passes for 29 yards.
Official season stats: 62.5 total stops, 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass break up and one interception … 48-of-87 passing for 934 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception … 163 rushes for 1,315 yards and 25 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: vs. South Lyon (Mich.) High (12-0) in the semifinals of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (6-2) fell 28-6 at the hands of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols (7-1.
Next game: vs. Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall School (6-2) Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (12-2) lost 31-29 against Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament.
Next game:Season completed.
The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (5-6) fell 42-25 against Clifton (Va.) Centreville (8-3) in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament.
Official season stats: 86 tackles, 15.5 stops for loss, 7.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) (missing one game).
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (9-2) cruised past Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (7-4).
Next game: vs. Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (11-0) in the first round of the Pennsylvania class 6A State Tournament Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-0) crushed Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (9-1) 62-16 in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament… Centennial is the No. 11-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Official season stats: 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes broken up (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (9-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Broke up one pass in Naples Naples (Fla.) High's (10-0) 37-0 shutout of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte (5-6) in the first round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 38tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes broken up, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt he scooped up and scored on, and two kickoff return touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Miami Northwestern (8-3) in the first round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Notched four tackles, made an interception and picked off a pass in Phoenix Brophy Prep's (6-4) 21-16 setback against Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field (7-3).
Official season stats: 36 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two interceptions and five passes broken up.
Next game: vs. Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge (4-6) in the first round of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Ran 31 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught six passes for 50 yards, in Denison (Texas) High’s (7-4) 47-25 loss against Ennis (Texas) High (11-0) in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament.
Official season stats: 162 carries for 1,593 yards and 16 touchdowns … 21 receptions for 277 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown (missing one game)
The Skinny: Hauled in eight passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 35-13 setback for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-3) versus Ankeny (Iowa) High (11-2) in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-5) knocked off Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (7-5) 35-14 in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament.
Next game: vs. Michigan City (Ind.) High (10-3) in the semifinals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (7-3) defeated La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat (8-4) 54-38.
Official season stats: 62 tackles (11.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles (missing one game).
Next game: at Inglewood (Calif.) High (11-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High (9-0) cruised to a 45-6 victory against Lafayetta (La.) High (5-6) in the first round of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 17 receptions for 289 yards and six touchdowns (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Marrero (La.) John Ehret (7-2) in the second round of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Caught six passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-14 triumph for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (9-0) versus Norco (Calif.) High (8-2) Nov. 12 in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country.
Official season stats: 42 receptions for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Next game: at Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Made eight tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (12-0) 25-6 victory against Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (9-3) in the quarterfinals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament ... Carried the ball eight times for 53 yards and a score ... Caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Official season stats: 76 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, two quarterback hurries and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 50 receptions for 1,039 yards and 23 scores ... Nine carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Next game: vs. Frankenmuth (Mich.) High (13-0) in the semifinals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament Nov. 19.
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Had four tackles (one for loss) and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean's (10-3) 35-8 triumph versus Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille (9-3) ... Ran 14 times for 99 yards and a three touchdowns.
Official season stats: 91 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass break up and one forced fumble ... 114 rushes for 743 yards and 15 touchdowns ... 17 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Butler (Ind.) Eastside (13-0) in the semifinals of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Had a 19 yard touchdown reception in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle's (9-2) 49-13 victory against Union City (Calif.) James Logan (6-5) in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section Open/Division I State Tournament.
Next game: vs. Pittsburg (Calif.) High (8-1) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section Open/Division I State Tournament Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Miami Gulliver Prep (7-1) had a bye.
Official season stats: 93 carries for 484 yards and nine touchdowns … Nine receptions for 142 yards and one score.
Next game: vs. Miami Booker T. Washington (5-6) Florida Class 4A State Tournament and will play its next game Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (9-0) had a bye.
Official season stats: 48 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, one interception, two passes broken up and two forced fumbles.
Next game: vs. Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot (6-4) Florida Class 3A State Tournament and will play its next game Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Irvington (N.J.) High (9-2) beat Colonia (N.J.) High (8-3) 14-7 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament.
Unofficial season stats (defense): 51 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery and seven interceptions with three returned for scores (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Middletown (N.J.) South (9-1) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament Nov. 19.
SEASON COMPLETED
Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament.
Unofficial season stats: 43 tackles (10.0 for loss) and one sack.
Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs.
Unofficial season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.
The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-7) lost in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 101 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits, two interceptions, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 117 rushes for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns … 27-of-50 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns.
The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) missed the playoffs.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (5-6) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.