Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

The Skinny: Completed 10 of 17 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, plus ran six times for 22 yards and a score, to lead Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (10-0) to a 35-7 victory over Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 99-of-142 passing for 1,464 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions … 47 rushes for 152 yards and two scores. Next game: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (8-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 20.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlcmdlbkNhdGhG QmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVyZ2VuQ2F0aEZCYWxsPC9h PiBRQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3Rl dmVBbmdlbGk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNT dGV2ZUFuZ2VsaTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T dGV2ZUFuZ2VsaV8xMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0ZXZlQW5n ZWxpXzEyNTwvYT4gNSB5ZC4gc2hvdmVsIHBhc3MgVEQgdG8gcnVubmluZyBi YWNrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SeWFu QnV0bGVyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUnlh bkJ1dGxlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yeWFu MjRidXRsZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJ5YW4yNGJ1dGxlcjwv YT4gZXh0ZW5kcyBDcnVzYWRlcnMgYWR2YW50YWdlIHRvIDEzLTAgb3ZlciA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rvbm92YW5HcmlmZmlucz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARG9ub3ZhbkdyaWZmaW5zPC9hPiB3aXRo IDQ4IHNlY3MgbGVmdCBpbiAxc3QgcXVhcnRlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUV2ZXJ5RGF5RmFuMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVGhlRXZlcnlEYXlGYW4yPC9hPiDwn4+IIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9tc2RzR2NhZ3AxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXNkc0djYWdw MTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbnNpZGVUaGVQcmVzc0JveEVERlMgKEBJbnNp ZGVUaGVQQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbnNpZGVU aGVQQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTYzOTE5NDgwOTIxNzAzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Made five tackles and intercepted a pass in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's.win over Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic. Official season stats: Seven receptions for 143 yards … 24 tackles, three interceptions and three passes broken up. Next game: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (8-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 20.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlcmdlbkNhdGhG QmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVyZ2VuQ2F0aEZCYWxsPC9h PiBkZWZlbnNpdmUgYmFjayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSmF5ZGVuQmVsbGFteT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0pheWRlbkJlbGxhbXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamF5ZGVua25vd3NfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBqYXlkZW5rbm93c188L2E+IGludGVyY2VwdHMgcGFzcyBpbiB0aGUg M3JkIHF1YXJ0ZXIgYWdhaW5zdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Rvbm92YW5HcmlmZmlucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARG9u b3ZhbkdyaWZmaW5zPC9hPiB0b2RheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JlcmdlbkNhdGhvbGljP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBC ZXJnZW5DYXRob2xpYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pqU2Rp emVnYzUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aalNkaXplZ2M1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEluc2lkZVRoZVByZXNzQm94RURGUyAoQEluc2lkZVRoZVBCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luc2lkZVRoZVBCL3N0YXR1cy8x NDU5OTk2MTc5NjEwMTkzOTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Skinny: Recorded six tackles (one for loss) in Traverse City (Mich.) Central's (10-1) 42-14 demolition of Caledonia (Mich.) High (10-2) in the second round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament ... Ran 29 times for 212 yards and four scores, plus completed 2 of 2 passes for 29 yards. Official season stats: 62.5 total stops, 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass break up and one interception … 48-of-87 passing for 934 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception … 163 rushes for 1,315 yards and 25 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Next game: vs. South Lyon (Mich.) High (12-0) in the semifinals of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 20.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (6-2) fell 28-6 at the hands of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols (7-1. Next game: vs. Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall School (6-2) Nov. 20.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBmaWxtZWQgYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvTm90cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90cmVEYW1lPC9hPiBjb21taXQgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2hhbnNhbml0eTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNoYW5zYW5pdHk1PC9hPikgYW5kIGEgcmVjZW50IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OREZCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkRGQjwvYT4gb2ZmZXIgKDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9uYW5IYW5hZmluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSb25hbkhhbmFmaW48L2E+KSBnb2luZyBoZWFkIHRvIGhl YWQgdG9kYXkgaW4gdGhlIHBsYXlvZmZzLi4uY2hlY2sgb3V0IHNvbWUgY2xp cHMgYmVsb3chPGJyPjxicj4oQkImYW1wO04gZGVmZWF0ZWQgTGF3cmVuY2Ug QWNhZGVteSAyOC02KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV3Z2RmZqc0RC UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1d2dkZmanNEQlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Qmx1ZWFuZEdvbGQuY29tIChAQkdJbmV3cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CR0luZXdzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5NjIwODI5NzYzODc4OTE5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (12-2) lost 31-29 against Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament. Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (5-6) fell 42-25 against Clifton (Va.) Centreville (8-3) in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament. Official season stats: 86 tackles, 15.5 stops for loss, 7.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) (missing one game). Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (9-2) cruised past Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (7-4). Next game: vs. Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (11-0) in the first round of the Pennsylvania class 6A State Tournament Nov. 20.

The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-0) crushed Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (9-1) 62-16 in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament… Centennial is the No. 11-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes broken up (missing one game). Next game: vs. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (9-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Broke up one pass in Naples Naples (Fla.) High's (10-0) 37-0 shutout of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte (5-6) in the first round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes broken up, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt he scooped up and scored on, and two kickoff return touchdowns. Next game: vs. Miami Northwestern (8-3) in the first round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Notched four tackles, made an interception and picked off a pass in Phoenix Brophy Prep's (6-4) 21-16 setback against Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field (7-3). Official season stats: 36 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two interceptions and five passes broken up. Next game: vs. Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge (4-6) in the first round of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 19.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L05vdHJlRGFtZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I05vdHJlRGFtZTwvYT4gQ0IgY29tbWl0IEJlbmphbWluIE1vcnJpc29uIGlu dGVyY2VwdGlvbvCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPk1vcnJpc29uIGF0IHNhZmV0eSBvbiB0 aGlzIHBsYXkg4oCUIGRlZXAgYmFsbCB0byBLeWxlciBLYXNwZXIg4oCUIGdy ZWF0IGNvdmVyYWdlIGFuZCBlYXN5IHBpY2suPGJyPjxicj5Nb3JyaXNvbiBi dW1wZWQgaW50byBhIGxhZHkgb24gdGhlIHNpZGVsaW5lIGFuZCB0aGVuIG1h ZGUgc3VyZSBzaGUgd2FzIG9rLiBTdWNoIGEgZ3JlYXQga2lkLjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkdJbmV3cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQkdJbmV3czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CTW9lXzIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCTW9lXzIxPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU1Z6S0NBUVBOcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1NWektDQVFQTnE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrZSBTaW5nZXIgKEBN aWtlVFNpbmdlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtl VFNpbmdlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTM3MjA0ODM5NjkzMTA3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdXBlcmIgcGxheSBvbiB0aGUgYmFsbCBhdCBzYWZldHkgYnkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05vdHJlRGFtZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05vdHJlRGFtZTwv YT4gREIgY29tbWl0IEJlbmphbWluIE1vcnJpc29uICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JNb2VfMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJNb2VfMjE8L2E+KSBvbiBlbGl0ZSAyMDIzIFdSIEt5bGVyIEthc3Blci4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CR0luZXdzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCR0luZXdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSUVrQjRkV0s5MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lFa0I0ZFdLOTI8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrZSBTaW5nZXIgKEBNaWtlVFNpbmdlcikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlVFNpbmdlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1 OTM1OTA5MDQxNzY5MjY4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Ran 31 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught six passes for 50 yards, in Denison (Texas) High’s (7-4) 47-25 loss against Ennis (Texas) High (11-0) in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament. Official season stats: 162 carries for 1,593 yards and 16 touchdowns … 21 receptions for 277 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown (missing one game) Next game: Season completed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW5pc29uJiMzOTtzIEphZGFyaWFuIFByaWNlIGZpbmlzaGVkIGhp cyBjYXJlZXI6IDxicj53aXRoIHRoZSBtb3N0IGNhcnJpZXMgaW4gc2Nob29s IGhpc3RvcnkgKDcyOCk8YnI+d2l0aCB0aGUgM3JkLW1vc3QgcnVzaGluZyB5 YXJkcyAoNSwwOTUpIDxicj53aXRoIHRoZSA0dGgtbW9zdCB0b3RhbCB0b3Vj aGRvd25zICg1OSkgYW5kIHRpZWQgZm9yIDR0aCBpbiBydXNoaW5nIHRvdWNo ZG93bnMgKDUzKSBhbmQgdG90YWwgcG9pbnRzICgzNjApPGJyPnRpZWQgZm9y IHRoZSA2dGgtbW9zdCByZWNlcHRpb25zICg2NCk8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXNv biBEZWxsYSBSb3NhIChASmFzb25EZWxsYVJvc2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFzb25EZWxsYVJvc2Evc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk4NDk1 NjE1OTQzNzIxMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Skinny: Hauled in eight passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 35-13 setback for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-3) versus Ankeny (Iowa) High (11-2) in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: Season completed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm90 cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90 cmVEYW1lPC9hPiBURSBjb21taXQgRWxpIFJhcmlkb27igJlzIHNlbmlvciBz ZWFzb24gZW5kZWQgaW4gYSBzdGF0ZSBzZW1pZmluYWwgbG9zcyBGcmlkYXks IGJ1dCBoZSB3YXMgZXhjZWxsZW50IGluIGl0LCBjYXRjaGluZyA4IGJhbGxz IGZvciA2MSB5YXJkcyBhbmQgYSBURC48YnI+PGJyPlNlYXNvbiB0b3RhbHM6 IDUzIHJlYyBmb3IgNjI3IHlhcmRzIGFuZCAxMCBURHM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYlVwNDF5WWFFUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JVcDQxeVlh RVM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrZSBTaW5nZXIgKEBNaWtlVFNpbmdlcikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlVFNpbmdlci9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ2MDM4MjQ4NjQ4NDE5NzM4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5O b3ZlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-5) knocked off Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (7-5) 35-14 in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament. Next game: vs. Michigan City (Ind.) High (10-3) in the semifinals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (7-3) defeated La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat (8-4) 54-38. Official season stats: 62 tackles (11.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles (missing one game). Next game: at Inglewood (Calif.) High (11-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High (9-0) cruised to a 45-6 victory against Lafayetta (La.) High (5-6) in the first round of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 17 receptions for 289 yards and six touchdowns (missing one game). Next game: vs. Marrero (La.) John Ehret (7-2) in the second round of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Caught six passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-14 triumph for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (9-0) versus Norco (Calif.) High (8-2) Nov. 12 in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 42 receptions for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns. Next game: at Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 19.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSiBXaWxsaWFtcyBleHRlbmRzIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ERm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE1ERm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGFmdGVyIHRoaXMgc3RyaWtlIGZyb20gRWxpamFo IEJyb3du8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9QcmVwWm9uZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1ByZXBab25lPC9hPiBJICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NJRlNTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDSUZTUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lraEF4c1J6NkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9p a2hBeHNSejZDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFByZXBab25lIChAcHJlcHpvbmUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcHJlcHpvbmUvc3RhdHVz LzE0NTkzOTI3OTA3OTg5NTA0MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm93biDinqHvuI8gV2lsbGlhbXM8YnI+PGJyPkVsaWphaCBCcm93 biBjb25uZWN0cyB3aXRoIENKIFdpbGxpYW1zIGZvciB0aGVpciBzZWNvbmQg VEQgb2YgdGhlIG5pZ2h04pyM77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ByZXBab25lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHJlcFpvbmU8L2E+IEkgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0lGU1M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENJRlNT PC9hPiBJIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTURGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATURGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05RMGVuazhxMkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9O UTBlbms4cTJDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFByZXBab25lIChAcHJlcHpvbmUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcHJlcHpvbmUvc3RhdHVz LzE0NTkzODM5NDcwNjI4ODIzMDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSiBXaWxsaWFtcyBUTyBUSEUgSE9VU0Xwn4+gPGJyPjxicj5FbGlq YWggQnJvd24gaGl0cyBoaXMgbWFuIGZvciBhbm90aGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTURGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATURGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gVEQg8J+PiDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QcmVwWm9uZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ByZXBab25lPC9hPiBJICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NJRlNTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDSUZTUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0F0T0tjckpqaU4i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdE9LY3JKamlOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBy ZXBab25lIChAcHJlcHpvbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vcHJlcHpvbmUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTkzNjYwMzU5MDgzNDU4NjM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Skinny: Made eight tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (12-0) 25-6 victory against Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (9-3) in the quarterfinals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament ... Carried the ball eight times for 53 yards and a score ... Caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Official season stats: 76 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, two quarterback hurries and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 50 receptions for 1,039 yards and 23 scores ... Nine carries for 63 yards and one touchdown. Next game: vs. Frankenmuth (Mich.) High (13-0) in the semifinals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament Nov. 19.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Had four tackles (one for loss) and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean's (10-3) 35-8 triumph versus Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille (9-3) ... Ran 14 times for 99 yards and a three touchdowns. Official season stats: 91 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass break up and one forced fumble ... 114 rushes for 743 yards and 15 touchdowns ... 17 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: at Butler (Ind.) Eastside (13-0) in the semifinals of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Had a 19 yard touchdown reception in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle's (9-2) 49-13 victory against Union City (Calif.) James Logan (6-5) in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section Open/Division I State Tournament. Next game: vs. Pittsburg (Calif.) High (8-1) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section Open/Division I State Tournament Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Miami Gulliver Prep (7-1) had a bye. Official season stats: 93 carries for 484 yards and nine touchdowns … Nine receptions for 142 yards and one score. Next game: vs. Miami Booker T. Washington (5-6) Florida Class 4A State Tournament and will play its next game Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (9-0) had a bye. Official season stats: 48 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, one interception, two passes broken up and two forced fumbles. Next game: vs. Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot (6-4) Florida Class 3A State Tournament and will play its next game Nov. 19.

The Skinny: Irvington (N.J.) High (9-2) beat Colonia (N.J.) High (8-3) 14-7 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament. Unofficial season stats (defense): 51 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery and seven interceptions with three returned for scores (missing one game). Next game: vs. Middletown (N.J.) South (9-1) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament Nov. 19.

SEASON COMPLETED

Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament. Unofficial season stats: 43 tackles (10.0 for loss) and one sack.

Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs. Unofficial season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.



The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-7) lost in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 101 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits, two interceptions, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 117 rushes for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns … 27-of-50 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) missed the playoffs.