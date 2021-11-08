Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action
High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Bergen Catholic had a first-round playoff bye … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 89-of-125 passing for 1,328 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions … 41 rushes for 130 yards and one score.
Next game: vs. Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (8-2) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Bergen Catholic had a first-round playoff bye … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: Seven receptions for 143 yards … 19 tackles, two interceptions and three passes broken up.
Next game: vs. Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (8-2) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Posted eight tackles (.5 for loss) to lead Traverse City (Mich.) Central (10-1) to a 55-18 triumph against Auburn (Mich.) Bay City Western (8-3) in the second round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament ... Completed 3 of 8 passes for 74 yards ... Ran 11 times for 38 yards and three touchdowns.
Official season stats: 59.5 total stops, 10.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one interception … 46-of-85 passing for 905 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception … 134 rushes for 1,103 yards and 21 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: vs. Caledonia (Mich.) High (10-1) in the second round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (6-1) won by forfeit over North Andover (Mass.) Brooks (0-7).
Next game: vs. Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols (6-1) Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (11-1) knocked off Brownstown (Ind.) Central (12-1) in the third round of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament.
Next game: at Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Notched eight tackles and .5 sack in a 36-14 setback for Chantilly (Va.) High (5-5) against Vienna (Va.) Madison (9-1).
Official season stats: 86 tackles, 15.5 stops for loss, 7.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).
Next game: at Clifton (Va.) Centreville (8-2) in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (8-2) had a bye.
Next game: vs. Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (7-3) Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (10-0) had a bye … Centennial is the No. 13-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Official season stats: 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes broken up.
Next game: vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (9-1) in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Naples (Fla.) High (9-0) had a bye.
Official season stats: 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt he scooped and scored and two kickoff return touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte (5-5) in the first round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Returned to action, posted five tackles and broke up one pass but Phoenix Brophy Prep (6-3) fell 21-9 at the hands of Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty (7-2).
Official season stats: 32 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and four passes broken up in six games.
Next game: at Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field (7-2) Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Ran 12 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught a touchdown, in Denison (Texas) High's (7-3) 43-0 win against Princeton (Texas) High (4-6).
Official season stats: 150 carries for 1,418 yards and 13 touchdowns … 19 receptions for 249 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown.
Next game: vs. Ennis (Texas) High (10-0) in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 32 yards and one touchdown in a 40-14 triumph for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-2) over Pleasant Valley (Iowa) High (9-3) n the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 45 receptions for 566 yards and nine touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.
Next game: vs. Ankeny (Iowa) High (10-2) in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-6) fell 25-8 against Aiken (S.C.) High (4-7) in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament.
Unofficial season stats: 84 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 108 rushes for 730 yards and eight touchdowns … 27-of-47 passing for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception (missing one game)
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) crushed Atlanta Douglass (2-9) 48-14.
Unofficial season stats: 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns … 24 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks (missing two games).
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (7-5) defeated Kokomo (Ind.) High (8-2) in the third round of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament.
Next game: vs. Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (7-4) in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Recorded 10 tackles (three for loss) and one sack in a 45-14 triumph for Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (6-3) against Santa Barbara (Calif.) Bishop Diego (8-2).
Official season stats: 62 tackles (11.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles.
Next game: at La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat (9-3) Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown, plus ran once for nine yards, in a 45-0 victory for Ponchatoula (La.) High (8-0) over Hammond (La.) High (3-5).
Official season stats: 17 receptions for 289 yards and six touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Lafayetta (La.) High (5-5) in the first round of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Hauled in two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (8-0) 56-14 victory against San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic (3-7) … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country.
Official season stats: 36 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Norco (Calif.) High (8-2) Nov. 12 in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Had seven tackles (two for loss) in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (11-0) 44-6 trouncing of Grand Rapids (Mich.) West Catholic (8-2) in the second round of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament ... Caught seven passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns and ran once for 10 yards.
Official season stats: 68 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, two pass deflections, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 46 receptions for 955 yards and 21 scores.
Next game: vs. Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (9-2) in the quarterfinals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament Nov. 12.
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Caught four passes for 91 yards as Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (8-2) defeated Concord (Calif.) Clayton Valley Charter (7-3) 42-21.
Next game: vs. Union City (Calif.) James Logan (6-4) in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section Open/Division I State Tournament Nov. 12.
The Skinny: Ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead Miami Gulliver Prep (7-1) over Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore (4-6) Nov. 5.
Official season stats: 93 carries for 484 yards and nine touchdowns … Nine receptions for 142 yards and one score.
Next game: Gulliver Prep has a first round bye in the Florida Class 4A State Tournament and will play its next game Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Had two tackles in one half of play to help lead Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (9-0) to a 43-14 victory against Tampa (Fla.) Plant (6-4).
Official season stats: 46 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass broken up and two forced fumbles (missing one game).
Next game: Berkeley Prep has a first round bye in the Florida Class 3A State Tournament and will play its next game Nov. 19.
The Skinny: Had seven tackles (two for loss) and blocked one kick as Irvington (N.J.) High (8-2) knocked off Linden (N.J.) High (3-7) in the first round of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament.
Unofficial season stats (defense): 44 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery, two blocked extra points and seven interceptions with three returned for scores (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Colonia (N.J.) High (8-2) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament Nov. 12.
SEASON COMPLETED
Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) fell in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament.
Unofficial season stats: 43 tackles (10.0 for loss) and one sack.
Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs.
Unofficial season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (5-6) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.
Next game: Season completed.
