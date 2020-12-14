Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Philip Riley's Bloomingdale squad saw its magical 2020 season come to an end on Friday night. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale (12-1) was throttled by Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1) 37-14 in the semifinals of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs Dec. 11. Official season stats: Three receptions for 26 yards … 23 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: Season completed.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for -1 yard in Milton (Ga.) High’s (11-1) 23-13 defeat at the hands of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the 8A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 305 yards and two total touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: There is no timetable for the return of Michigan high school football playoffs. Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs.

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) reached the second round of the class 6A Minnesota state playoffs. Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.

2020 Season: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-6) fell in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

2020 season: Athens (Ga.) Academy (8-2) lost in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 31 receptions for 571 yards and seven touchdowns.



2020 seaosn: Metairie (La.) Rummel (6-2) fell in the quarterfinals of the Division I Louisiana state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 139 carries for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns … 18 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown.

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions … 88 rushes for 400 yards and six scores.

2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2020 Season: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (7-4) fell in the semifinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs.



2020 Season: Merrillville (Ind.) High (10-2) reached the semifinals of the class 6A Indiana state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 11 rushes for 152 yards and three touchdowns … 44 receptions for 810 yards and nine scores.

2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks (per The St. Louis Dispatch).

2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.

2020 Season: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-6) made improbable run to the title game of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs but lost. Up Next: Season completed.

2020 Season: Pace Academy (6-3) fell in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021