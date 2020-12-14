Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale (12-1) was throttled by Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1) 37-14 in the semifinals of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs Dec. 11.
Official season stats: Three receptions for 26 yards … 23 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: Season completed.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught one pass for -1 yard in Milton (Ga.) High’s (11-1) 23-13 defeat at the hands of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the 8A Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 305 yards and two total touchdowns.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: There is no timetable for the return of Michigan high school football playoffs.
Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs.
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2020 Season: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) reached the second round of the class 6A Minnesota state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.
2020 Season: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-6) fell in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
2020 season: Athens (Ga.) Academy (8-2) lost in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 31 receptions for 571 yards and seven touchdowns.
2020 seaosn: Metairie (La.) Rummel (6-2) fell in the quarterfinals of the Division I Louisiana state playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 139 carries for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns … 18 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown.
2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions … 88 rushes for 400 yards and six scores.
2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
2020 Season: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (7-4) fell in the semifinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs.
2020 Season: Merrillville (Ind.) High (10-2) reached the semifinals of the class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 11 rushes for 152 yards and three touchdowns … 44 receptions for 810 yards and nine scores.
2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks (per The St. Louis Dispatch).
2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.
2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.
2020 Season: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-6) made improbable run to the title game of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs but lost.
Up Next: Season completed.
2020 Season: Pace Academy (6-3) fell in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer*
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters*
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
