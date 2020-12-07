Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Logan Diggs ran wild despite Metairie (La.) Rummel's playoff loss last Friday. (Sam Spiegelman)

The Skinny: Caught a 35 yard touchdown in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (8-2) 49-14 setback against Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian (11-0) in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 27 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns. (missing one game). Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Ran 35 times for 257 yards and three touchdowns in Metairie (La.) Rummel's (6-2) defeat at the hands of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division I Louisiana state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 104 carries for 646 yards and seven touchdowns … 18 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown. (missing one game) Up Next: Season completed.

Logan Diggs picks up the Rummel first.



Raiders going to try to get something downfield in the final 23 second of the half. pic.twitter.com/sIqZQfBzak — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) December 5, 2020

The Skinny: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (7-4) fell 56-33 against Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy (11-1) in the semifinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Played a role in Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's (12-0) 36-33 triumph against Tampa (Fla.) Tech (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs. Official season stats: Three receptions for 26 yards … 23 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) in the semifinals of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs Dec. 11.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for five yards in Milton (Ga.) High’s (11-0) 17-9 victory against Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer (8-5) in the second round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 306 yards and two total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes (9-1) in the quarterfinals of the 8A Georgia state playoffs Dec. 11.

The Skinny: The state of Michigan delayed its high school playoffs. Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs the week of Dec. 14 .

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) reached the second round of the class 6A Minnesota state playoffs. Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.

2020 Season: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-6) fell in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions … 88 rushes for 400 yards and six scores.

2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2020 Season: Merrillville (Ind.) High (10-2) reached the semifinals of the class 6A Indiana state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 11 rushes for 152 yards and three touchdowns … 44 receptions for 810 yards and nine scores.

2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks (per The St. Louis Dispatch).

2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.

2020 Season: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-6) made improbable run to the title game of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs but lost. Up Next: Season completed.

2020 Season: Pace Academy (6-3) fell in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021