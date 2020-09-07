Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Prince Kollie put up big numbers on Friday on both sides of the ball. (Rivals.com)

Up Next: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (0-0) opens the season versus Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson (0-0) on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 55 yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (0-1) 29-13 season opening loss versus Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County (1-0). Up Next: vs. Cleveland (Ga.) White County (1-0) Sept. 11

Up Next: Metairie (La.) Rummel (0-0) opens the season on Oct. 9 vs Hammond (La.) High (0-0) ... Rummel ranks as the No. 21 team in the MaxPreps top 25.

The Skinny: Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior's (1-0) Sept. 4 matchup versus Stow (Ohio) Stow-Munroe Falls (1-0) was postponed due to COVID-19 related reasons. Up Next: vs. Macedonia (Ohio) Nordonia (1-1) Sept. 11

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (1-2) fell to Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (2-1) 38-29 ... Avon threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns and gained 99 rushing yards. Up Next: at Brownsburg (Ind.) High (3-0) Sept. 11

The Skinny: Rushed four times for 107 yards and two touchdowns and made five tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflections in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's (1-2) 49-0 blowout victory versus Church Hill (Tenn.) Volunteer (0-2). Official season stats: 10 of 14 passing for 85 yards ... 48 rushes for 349 yards and five scores ... 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass deflection. Up Next: at Newport (Tenn.) Cocke County (1-2) Sept. 18

TOP TACKLE: Our @meade_tractor Top Tackle of the Night comes from @p_kollie_21 on @DC_Pioneers, who lays out the back in the backfield!@pioneerslive pic.twitter.com/KEcfWl1dTh — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) September 5, 2020

Up Next: The state of Rhode Island has not made a decision yet on the status of high school football.

Up Next: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomgindale (0-0) opens the season against Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (0-0) on Sept. 11.

The Skinny: Made eight stops and a sack in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles' (1-1) 30-11 triumph over vs. St. Louis Chaminade (0-1. Unofficial season stats: 13 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, four quarterback hurries Up Next: at St. Charles (Mo.) Duchesne (2-0) Sept. 11

Up Next: After initially ruling to push its 2020 football season to the spring, the MHSAA council reinstated football for this fall. Regular season games will begin Sept. 18. We are working on obtaining Clarkston's schedule.

The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (2-0) to a 49-0 dismantling of Newark (Ohio) High (0-2) ... Pickerington Central ranks as the No. 23 team in the MaxPreps top 25. Up Next: vs. Grove City (Ohio) Central Crossing (1-1) Sept. 11

2022 COMMITS

Up Next: Milton (Ga.) High (0-0) opens the season Sept. 17 against Johns Creek (Ga.) High (0-0).

The Skinny: Tanona returned to action after missing the first two games of the 2020 season ... Zionsville (Ind.) High (1-2) fell 49-16 to Westfield (Ind.) High (2-1). Up Next: vs. Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central (1-2) Sept. 11

Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (0-0) opens the season versus Wayland (Mich.) High (0-0) Sept. 18.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021