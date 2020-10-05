Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

2022 linebacker commit Nolan Ziegler posted an unbelievable amount of tackles in a victory on Friday night. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-1) fell 17-7 to Fort Worth (Texas) V.R. Eaton (2-0). Up Next: vs. Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley (2-1) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 22 yards and a touchdown for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (1-3) in a 26-19 loss versus Jefferson (Ga.) High (3-0). Official Season Stats: 10 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (4-0) Oct. 9.

Boom. #NotreDame TE commit @CaneBerrong catches the 22 yard touchdown thrown by VT RB commit Malachi Thomas (@Malachi59381785).



PAT blocked. @hartcountyfb tied up 19-19 with Jefferson. 1:15 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/xq3s9KnT3b — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) October 3, 2020

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 66 yards and a score for Athens (Ga.) Academy (4-0) in a 62-12 victory versus Lilburn (Ga.) Providence Christian Academy (0-3). Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (3-1) Oct. 9

Up Next: Scored on a one-yard touchdown for Metairie (La.) Rummel (1-0) in its 41-0 season opening victory against Hammond (La.) High (0-1) ... Rummel is ranked as the No. 22 team in the MaxPreps national top 25. Up Next: at Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More (1-0) Oct. 9

RUM 14 HAM 0 - 11:41 2Q | Logan Diggs scores to open the second quarter for the Raiders. #CCSPrep #LHSAA pic.twitter.com/yxQBbKNGDF — CCS Prep Coverage (@CCSprep) October 3, 2020

The Skinny: Threw three touchdowns for Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (1-4) in a 45-35 setback versus Broadview Heights (Ohio) Brecksville (5-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 71-of-118 passing for 1,287 yards, while accounting for 18 touchdowns (missing one week of stats). Up Next: vs. Westlake (Ohio) High (3-3) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (3-4) dropped a contest in a 59-33 shootout to Westfield (Ind.) High (7-1) ... Avon threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 179 yards and two scores. Up Next: vs. Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-4) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (4-2) had a bye week. Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 88 rushes for 844 yards and 12 scores ... Two receptions for three yards ... 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Up Next: vs. Rogersville (Tenn.) Cherokee (1-6) Oct. 9.

The Skinny:St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (4-1) cancelled its Oct. 2 game due to COVID-19 related reasons ... Rubio is out with an injury for several weeks. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: TBD.

The Skinny: Paved the way for Clarkston (Mich.) High (3-0) to pull off a 24-21 overtime upset victory against West Bloomfield (Mich.) High (2-1). Up Next: at Lake Orion (Mich.) High (3-0) Oct. 9

Clarkston 2021 OL/DL Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame commit) called tonight Trench Warefare for a reason.



Spindler spoke with The D Zone about winning the battle in the trenches, the amazing rivalry between them & WB since 17' and more! @RoccoSpindler92 @ClarkstonWolves @TheeJungle pic.twitter.com/Bvlr0Z4kzM — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) October 3, 2020

The Skinny: Scored on a 53 yard punt return to help lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (6-0) in a 38-13 dismantling of Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High (3-3) ... Pickerington Central is ranked as the No. 19 team in the MaxPreps national top 25. Up Next: vs. Grove City (Ohio) High (2-4) in the first round of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.

The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Atlanta Pace Academy (2-1) in a 55-0 victory over Atlanta McNair (0-1) 55-0. Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Atlanta South (1-3) Oct. 9

Notre Dame completed its "Peach State Trifecta" with today's addition of four-star WR Jayden Thomas. @Rivals_Singer looks at the Irish's success in Georgia: https://t.co/yLz9RIrHMA pic.twitter.com/U5oYLjEMm2 — Rivals (@Rivals) October 2, 2020

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for 29 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (2-1) 14-7 defeat at the hands of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (1-0). Official Season Stats: Six receptions for 83 yards. Up Next: vs. Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern (2-3) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-4) fell 41-13 against Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-1) ... Zionsville threw for 51 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 151 yards and a score. Up Next: at Avon (Ind.) High (3-4) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Posted 25 total tackles, one forced fumble and caught a 49 yard touchdown pass in a 42-28 triumph for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (3-0) versus Cedar Springs (Mich.) High (2-1). Up Next: at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills (1-2) Oct. 9

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021