Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
Previous Commit Trackers (sorted by publish dated): Sept. 1 | Sept. 7 | Sept. 14 | Sept. 21 | Sept. 28
The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-1) fell 17-7 to Fort Worth (Texas) V.R. Eaton (2-0).
Up Next: vs. Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley (2-1) Oct. 9.
The Skinny: Caught one pass for 22 yards and a touchdown for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (1-3) in a 26-19 loss versus Jefferson (Ga.) High (3-0).
Official Season Stats: 10 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (4-0) Oct. 9.
Boom. #NotreDame TE commit @CaneBerrong catches the 22 yard touchdown thrown by VT RB commit Malachi Thomas (@Malachi59381785).— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) October 3, 2020
PAT blocked. @hartcountyfb tied up 19-19 with Jefferson. 1:15 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/xq3s9KnT3b
The Skinny: Caught four passes for 66 yards and a score for Athens (Ga.) Academy (4-0) in a 62-12 victory versus Lilburn (Ga.) Providence Christian Academy (0-3).
Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (3-1) Oct. 9
Up Next: Scored on a one-yard touchdown for Metairie (La.) Rummel (1-0) in its 41-0 season opening victory against Hammond (La.) High (0-1) ... Rummel is ranked as the No. 22 team in the MaxPreps national top 25.
Up Next: at Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More (1-0) Oct. 9
RUM 14 HAM 0 - 11:41 2Q | Logan Diggs scores to open the second quarter for the Raiders. #CCSPrep #LHSAA pic.twitter.com/yxQBbKNGDF— CCS Prep Coverage (@CCSprep) October 3, 2020
The Skinny: Threw three touchdowns for Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (1-4) in a 45-35 setback versus Broadview Heights (Ohio) Brecksville (5-1).
Unofficial Season Stats: 71-of-118 passing for 1,287 yards, while accounting for 18 touchdowns (missing one week of stats).
Up Next: vs. Westlake (Ohio) High (3-3) Oct. 9.
Grizzlies TD Evans to Labus 27 yd TD..2 pt attempt good@whsgrizzlies 29@bbhathletics 26— Sports On Tap (@SOTPodcast) October 3, 2020
1:40 3Q#GrizzvsBees @FOX8FNTD @BrownsYouthFB pic.twitter.com/obX6DT4t6k
The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (3-4) dropped a contest in a 59-33 shootout to Westfield (Ind.) High (7-1) ... Avon threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 179 yards and two scores.
Up Next: vs. Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-4) Oct. 9.
The Skinny: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (4-2) had a bye week.
Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 88 rushes for 844 yards and 12 scores ... Two receptions for three yards ... 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections.
Up Next: vs. Rogersville (Tenn.) Cherokee (1-6) Oct. 9.
The Skinny:St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (4-1) cancelled its Oct. 2 game due to COVID-19 related reasons ... Rubio is out with an injury for several weeks.
Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
Up Next: TBD.
The Skinny: Paved the way for Clarkston (Mich.) High (3-0) to pull off a 24-21 overtime upset victory against West Bloomfield (Mich.) High (2-1).
Up Next: at Lake Orion (Mich.) High (3-0) Oct. 9
Clarkston 2021 OL/DL Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame commit) called tonight Trench Warefare for a reason.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) October 3, 2020
Spindler spoke with The D Zone about winning the battle in the trenches, the amazing rivalry between them & WB since 17' and more! @RoccoSpindler92 @ClarkstonWolves @TheeJungle pic.twitter.com/Bvlr0Z4kzM
The Skinny: Scored on a 53 yard punt return to help lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (6-0) in a 38-13 dismantling of Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High (3-3) ... Pickerington Central is ranked as the No. 19 team in the MaxPreps national top 25.
Up Next: vs. Grove City (Ohio) High (2-4) in the first round of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.
The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Atlanta Pace Academy (2-1) in a 55-0 victory over Atlanta McNair (0-1) 55-0.
Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Atlanta South (1-3) Oct. 9
Notre Dame completed its "Peach State Trifecta" with today's addition of four-star WR Jayden Thomas. @Rivals_Singer looks at the Irish's success in Georgia: https://t.co/yLz9RIrHMA pic.twitter.com/U5oYLjEMm2— Rivals (@Rivals) October 2, 2020
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for 29 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (2-1) 14-7 defeat at the hands of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (1-0).
Official Season Stats: Six receptions for 83 yards.
Up Next: vs. Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern (2-3) Oct. 9.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-4) fell 41-13 against Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-1) ... Zionsville threw for 51 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 151 yards and a score.
Up Next: at Avon (Ind.) High (3-4) Oct. 9.
The Skinny: Posted 25 total tackles, one forced fumble and caught a 49 yard touchdown pass in a 42-28 triumph for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (3-0) versus Cedar Springs (Mich.) High (2-1).
Up Next: at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills (1-2) Oct. 9
@Joey_Silveri dropping dimes‼️ pic.twitter.com/6sf7uA74MX— Nolan Ziegler (@nolanziegler42) October 3, 2020
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive lineman Joe Alt
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.