Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Joey Tanona's Zionsville (Ind.) High (7-5) squad has made an improbable run in the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (2-4) fell 69-56 to Burleson (Texas) Centennial (4-1). Up Next: vs. Midlothian (Texas) High (3-3) Nov. 20.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 18 yards in Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace's (4-2) 42-27 triumph over St. Paul (Minn.) Credtin-Derham (1-4). Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown ... Has played both offensive tackle and tight end this season. Up Next: vs. Farmington (Minn.) High (6-1) Nov. 21 in the second round of the Class 6A Minnesota state playoffs Nov. 21.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 34 yards in a 49-9 triumph for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-4) over Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (1-6) Nov. 21. Official Season Stats: 18 receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Monroe (Ga.) Area (7-2) Nov. 20.

The Skinny: Hauled in six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, plus posted seven tackles, in Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (8-1) 56-31 victory against Monroe (Ga.) George Walton Academy (7-2). Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns. Up Next: Athens Academy has a first-round bye of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.

The Skinny: Had 23 carries for 112 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards to lead Metairie (La.) Rummel (5-1) past River Ridge (La.) John Curtis Christian (4-3) 20-14. Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 488 yards and seven touchdowns … 14 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return TD (missing one game of stats). Up Next: vs. New Orleans Jesuit (5-3) Nov. 21.

The Skinny: Had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 18 yards and posted 13 tackles in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett’s (9-3) 27-20 defeat at the hands of Knoxville (Tenn.) South Doyle (8-3) in the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs. Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Helped lead Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale to a 35-21 win over Plant City (Fla.) High (5-4) in the first round Class 7A Florida state playoffs. Official season stats: 16 tackles, one interception, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: at Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park (6-2) in the second round Class 7A Florida state playoffs Nov 20.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) fell 16-13 against St. Charles (Mo.) Duchesne (8-1) in the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Had four carries for 25 yards and a 71 kickoff return in a 44-3 loss for Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) versus Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) in the Division 1 Ohio state title game. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (5-2) did not play against Atlanta Washington (6-2) Nov. 13 due to COVID-19 related reasons. Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and two touchdowns (missing one game). Up Next: vs. Atlanta KIPP Collegiate (3-3-1) Nov. 20.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in Milton (Ga.) High's (7-1) 52-21 victory versus Woodstock (Ga.) High (3-6). Official Season Stats: 17 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: at Canton (Ga.) Cherokee (8-1) Nov. 20.

.@NDFootball commit @JackNickel86 with the score



Milton is scoring in bunches here on its first few drives.



4:10 left in first @MiltonEagles_FB 21@WoodstockFtball 7 pic.twitter.com/lfXRwbI9KU — Patrick O'Shea (@Patrick_J_OShea) November 14, 2020

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (7-5) threw for 84 yards and rushed for 146 yards in a 30-21 triumph versus Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (10-2)in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Valparaiso (Ind.) High in the semifinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 20.

The Skinny: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) moved past Portland (Mich.) High (8-2) due to forfeit. Up Next: vs. Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) Nov. 20 in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs.

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 88 rushes for 400 yards and six touchdowns.



2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021