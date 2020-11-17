Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (2-4) fell 69-56 to Burleson (Texas) Centennial (4-1).
Up Next: vs. Midlothian (Texas) High (3-3) Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Caught one pass for 18 yards in Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace's (4-2) 42-27 triumph over St. Paul (Minn.) Credtin-Derham (1-4).
Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown ... Has played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.
Up Next: vs. Farmington (Minn.) High (6-1) Nov. 21 in the second round of the Class 6A Minnesota state playoffs Nov. 21.
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 34 yards in a 49-9 triumph for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-4) over Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (1-6) Nov. 21.
Official Season Stats: 18 receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Monroe (Ga.) Area (7-2) Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Hauled in six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, plus posted seven tackles, in Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (8-1) 56-31 victory against Monroe (Ga.) George Walton Academy (7-2).
Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns.
Up Next: Athens Academy has a first-round bye of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.
The Skinny: Had 23 carries for 112 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards to lead Metairie (La.) Rummel (5-1) past River Ridge (La.) John Curtis Christian (4-3) 20-14.
Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 488 yards and seven touchdowns … 14 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return TD (missing one game of stats).
Up Next: vs. New Orleans Jesuit (5-3) Nov. 21.
The Skinny: Had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 18 yards and posted 13 tackles in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett’s (9-3) 27-20 defeat at the hands of Knoxville (Tenn.) South Doyle (8-3) in the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs.
Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections.
Up Next: Season completed.
Checkout this hit from @NDFootball commit Prince Kollie (@p_kollie_21) from last night!— Andrew McClung (@AMcClungTV) November 14, 2020
Laying the lumber on this one!@DC_Pioneers @pioneerslive pic.twitter.com/y2UsybPkWu
The Skinny: Helped lead Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale to a 35-21 win over Plant City (Fla.) High (5-4) in the first round Class 7A Florida state playoffs.
Official season stats: 16 tackles, one interception, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: at Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park (6-2) in the second round Class 7A Florida state playoffs Nov 20.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) fell 16-13 against St. Charles (Mo.) Duchesne (8-1) in the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Had four carries for 25 yards and a 71 kickoff return in a 44-3 loss for Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) versus Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (5-2) did not play against Atlanta Washington (6-2) Nov. 13 due to COVID-19 related reasons.
Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and two touchdowns (missing one game).
Up Next: vs. Atlanta KIPP Collegiate (3-3-1) Nov. 20.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in Milton (Ga.) High's (7-1) 52-21 victory versus Woodstock (Ga.) High (3-6).
Official Season Stats: 17 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown.
Up Next: at Canton (Ga.) Cherokee (8-1) Nov. 20.
.@NDFootball commit @JackNickel86 with the score— Patrick O'Shea (@Patrick_J_OShea) November 14, 2020
Milton is scoring in bunches here on its first few drives.
4:10 left in first @MiltonEagles_FB 21@WoodstockFtball 7 pic.twitter.com/lfXRwbI9KU
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (7-5) threw for 84 yards and rushed for 146 yards in a 30-21 triumph versus Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (10-2)in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Valparaiso (Ind.) High in the semifinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 20.
The Skinny: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) moved past Portland (Mich.) High (8-2) due to forfeit.
Up Next: vs. Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) Nov. 20 in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs.
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 88 rushes for 400 yards and six touchdowns.
2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters*
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
