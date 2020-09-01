BlueAndGold - Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action

Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Notre Dame tight end commit Mitchell Evans turned in a big performance at quarterback in week one.

Up Next: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (0-0) opens the season versus Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson (0-0) on Sept. 25.

Up Next: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (0-0) opens the season versus Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County (0-0) on Sept. 4.

Up Next: Metairie (La.) Rummel (0-0) opens the season on Oct. 9 vs Hammond (La.) High (0-0).

The Skinny: Completed 15 of 24 passes for 352 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior's (1-0) 54-21 victory against North Royalton (Ohio) High (0-1). Up Next: at Stow (Ohio) Stow-Munroe Falls (1-0) Sept. 4

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (1-1) fell to Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North (2-0) 62-34 on Au. 21 ... Bounced back with a 54-13 victory against Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis (0-2) on Aug. 28. Up Next: vs. Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (1-1) Sept. 4

The Skinny: Completed 3 of 3 passes for 16 yards, rushed 30 times for 171 yards and a score, plus made eight tackles and a tackle for loss on defense, in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's (0-2) 14-12 loss against Ooltewah (Tenn.) High (1-1) Aug. 21 ... Threw for 69 yards on 7 of 11 attempts, ran 14 times for 71 yards and two scores and posted six tackles and a tackle for loss in a 35-14 defeat versus Johnson City (Tenn.) Science Hill (1-1) Aug. 28. Up Next: vs. Church Hill (Tenn.) Volunteer (0-1) Sept. 4

Up Next: The state of Rhode Island has not made a decision yet on the status of high school football.

Up Next: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomgindale (0-0) opens the season against Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (0-0) on Sept. 11.

The Skinny: Posted five tackles and three quarterback hurries in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles' (0-1) 31-20 setback versus Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias (1-0). Up Next: vs. St. Louis Chaminade (0-0) Sept. 4

The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (1-0) to a 35-9 triumph versus Pickerington (Ohio) North. Up Next: at Newark (Ohio) High (0-1) Sept. 4

2022 COMMITS

Up Next: Milton (Ga.) High (0-0) opens the season Sept. 17 against Johns Creek (Ga.) High (0-0).

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (1-1) fell 26-24 versus Indianapolis (Ind.) Pike (2-0) Aug. 21 and was victorious against Lebanon (Ind.) High (0-2) 42-19 Aug. 28 ... Tanona did not play in either game. Up Next: at Westfield (Ind.) High (1-1) Sept. 4

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021