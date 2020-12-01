Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Notre Dame tight end commit Jack Nickel scored on a rare defensive touchdown in a playoff win for Milton (Ga.) High. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 10 yards in a 32-21 loss for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-6) against Atlanta Carver (5-4) in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Hauled in a pair of passes for 55 yards for Athens Academy (8-1) in its 49-42 (OT) triumph versus Atlanta Mount Vernon (5-6) first round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 27 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian (10-0) in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs Dec. 4.

The Skinny: Metairie (La.) Rummel (6-1) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 104 carries for 646 yards and seven touchdowns … 18 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic (6-2) Dec. 4 in the quarterfinals of the Division I Louisiana state playoffs Dec. 4.

The Skinny: Paved the way for Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (7-3) to run past Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Catholic (9-2) 48-0 in the quarterfinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs. Up Next: at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy (10-1) in the semifinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs Dec. 4.

The Skinny: Helped lead Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale (11-0) to a 24-14 triumph over Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (5-5) in the third round of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs. Official season stats: Three receptions for 26 yards ...18 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: at Tampa (Fla.) Tech (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs Dec. 4.

The Skinny: Pace Academy (6-3) fell 28-21 at the hands of Blue Ridge (Ga.) Fannin County (9-0) in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught three passes for passes for 76 yards and picked up a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Milton (Ga.) High’s (10-0) 45-14 triumph against Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge (4-5) in the first round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 22 receptions for 301 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: vs. Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer (8-4) in the second round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High's (8-6) improbable run to the finals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs ended with a 46-28 loss versus Indianapolis Cathedral (13-1). Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: The state of Michigan delayed its high school playoffs. Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs the week of Dec. 14 .

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 season: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) reached the second round of the class 6A Minnesota state playoffs. Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Has played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 88 rushes for 400 yards and six scores.



2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2020 Season: Merrillville (Ind.) High (10-2) reached the semifinals of the class 6A Indiana state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 11 rushes for 152 yards and three touchdowns ... 44 receptions for 810 yards and nine scores.

2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss (per The St. Louis Dispatch).

2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021