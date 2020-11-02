Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Irish commit Prince Kollie scored four touchdowns and posted 18 tackles in David Crockett's regular season finale. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-3) dropped a 39-7 contest against Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit (2-2). Up Next: vs. North Richland Hills (Texas) Birdville (1-2) Nov. 6.

The Skinny: Moved from tight end to offensive tackle (the latter position he'll play for Notre Dame) and paved the way for Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace (2-2) to defeat Anoka (Minn.) Legacy Christian Academy (1-2) 47-36. Up Next: vs. Champlin (Minn.) Park (2-2) Nov. 6.

An injury to another offensive lineman forced #NotreDame commit Joe Alt (@JoeAlt7) to move to left tackle, and check out his block below.



Blocks two guys in the blink of an eye. Alt is better sooner than I thought, and you guys know I love Alt as a player. pic.twitter.com/mcpsmwLAPh — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) November 2, 2020

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-3) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (4-3) Nov. 6.

The Skinny: Athens (Ga.) Academy (5-1) had its game versus Loganville (Ga.) Christian Academy (2-4) cancelled due to "health challenges." Official Season Stats: 18 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Athens (Ga.) Christian (5-3) Nov. 6.

The Skinny: Scored three times, including an 84 yard kickoff return, a five yard reception and a six yard rush, in Metairie (La.) Rummel's (2-1) 56-33 triumph over New Orleans Holy Cross (1-23). Official Season Stats: 40 carries for 311 yards and five touchdowns … Seven receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown (missing one game of stats). Up Next: at. New Orleans St. Augustine (2-1) Nov. 7.

RUM 21 HC 14 - 0:36 1Q | Don't kick to Logan Diggs!He answers immediately for the Raiders with an long return for the score. #ccsprep #lhsaa pic.twitter.com/J07X5aQlW6 — CCS Prep Coverage (@CCSprep) October 31, 2020

RUM 49 HC 20 - 7:01 3Q | Logan Diggs bulldozes a Tiger defender on his way to the endzone. #ccsprep #lhsaa pic.twitter.com/lRC5pXz6HI — CCS Prep Coverage (@CCSprep) October 31, 2020

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (5-5) threw for 321 yards and a score and rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns but fell 34-31 against Brownsburg (Ind.) High (8-1) in the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Had 18 carries for 198 yards and three scores, hauled in three passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and posted 18 tackles (one for loss) and had an interception returned 53 yards to lead Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (8-2) past Morristown (Tenn.) Morristown-Hamblen East (5-4) 42-30. Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 142 rushes for 1,291 yards and 19 scores … Nine receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns … 84 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections. Up Next: vs. Sevierville (Tenn.) Sevier County (5-5) first round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs Nov. 6.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (5-1) had a bye ... Rubio has been out for several weeks but will return for playoff action. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: vs. Cuba (Mo.) High (6-4) in the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs and will play Nov 6.

The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-0) knocked off Oxford (Mich.) High (2-4) 21-7 in the first round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs Oct. 30. Up Next: vs. Grand Blanc (Miich.) High (6-1) in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs Nov. 6.

VIDEO: Lorne Plant (@statechampslp) and Tim Baechler update you on the Notre Dame (@NDFootball) recruit Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) being in our STATE CHAMPS! Anvil Award Contest.



Cast your vote for Rocco:https://t.co/NN9s2oF3ku#AnvilAward | @hungryhowies pic.twitter.com/jO7mmDKb7O — STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) November 2, 2020

The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (10-0) to a dominant 38-7 triumph over Westerville (Ohio) Central (8-2) in the region finals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio state playoffs ... Pickerington Central is ranked No. 15 team in the MaxPreps top 25. Up Next: vs. Mentor (Ohio) High (9-1) semifinals of the Division 1 Ohio state playoffs.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 24 yards in Atlanta Pace Academy (4-2) 50-14 romp of Atlanta Therrell (1-6). Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Decatur (Ga.) Towers (1-3) Nov. 6.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Milton (Ga.) High (5-1) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 13 receptions for 171 yards. Up Next: vs. Roswell (Ga.) High (6-0) Nov. 6.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (5-5) defeated West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (6-4) 33-21 in the first round of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheon (4-6) in the second round of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (6-0) had a first round bye. Up Next: vs. Belding (Mich.) High (6-1) in the second round of the Division IV Michigan state playoffs.

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-222 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns.



SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021