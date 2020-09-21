Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
Up Next: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy opens the season versus Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson (0-0) on Sept. 25.
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (1-2) 55-22 triumph versus Gainesville (Ga.) North Hall (0-3).
Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Up Next: vs. Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) Sept. 25.
#NotreDame TE commit @CaneBerrong caught a 31 yard TD pass on Friday night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HxZmbmYEMu— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) September 20, 2020
Up Next: Metairie (La.) Rummel opens the season on Oct. 9 versus Hammond (La.) High (0-0) ... Rummel is ranked as the No. 23 team in the MaxPreps national top 25.
The Skinny: Completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns in Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior’s (1-2) 62-42 defeat at the hands of Hudson (Ohio) High (4-0) ... Also rushed nine times for 100 yards and two scores (per Kyle Kelly).
Unofficial Season Stats: 54-of-80 passing for 1,019 yards, while accounting for 14 touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Barberton (Ohio) High (0-4) Sept. 25.
Wadsworth QB Mitchell Evans powers his way into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.— Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) September 19, 2020
Evans has 2 rushing TD’s and 1 passing TD so far. @RollHudFootball 28@WHSgrizzliesFB 21
5:52 left in the 2nd Quarter pic.twitter.com/ui9VqRbOx3
The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (2-3) defeated Indianapolis Franklin Central (1-4) 35-7 ... Avon threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns and picked up 171 yards on the ground and three scores.
Avon (Ind.) High (1-3) fell to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (3-0) 47-29 ... Avon threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and picked up 235 rushing yards and two scores.
Up Next: vs. Fishers (Ind.) High (1-4) Sept. 25.
I take the word “finishing” personal!! 🤯 #STRAINTOFINISH #THEBLINDSIDE pic.twitter.com/H1E4EUBaIY— Blake Fisher☘️ (@bfisher54_) September 19, 2020
The Skinny: Carried the rock 15 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, made one reception for three yards, and totaled nine tackles (1.5 tackles for loss) and deflected two passes for Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (3-2) in a 49-12 win versus Newport (Tenn.) Cocke County (1-3).
Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 79 rushes for 699 yards and 10 scores ... Two receptions for three yards ... 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections.
Up Next: vs Blountville (Tenn.) Sullivan Central (2-2) Sept. 25
Prince Kollie takes the handoff 18 yards for the touchdown. A physical run that, along with the PAT by Gouge, gives the Pioneers a 35-6 lead! 10:44 left in the 3rd quarter.— David Crockett HS Football (@DC_Pioneers) September 19, 2020
The Skinny: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's (1-0) Sept. 18 matchup against Plant City (Fla.) Durant (0-1) was rescheduled for Oct. 9.
Unofficial Season Stats: Three tackles, one kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: at Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech (1-1) Sept. 25
The Skinny: Posted 10 stops, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles’ (3-1) 30-0 triumph versus Hermann (Mo.) High (2-2).
Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
The Skinny: Blocked a punt, recorded five solo tackles and posted two sacks for Clarkston (Mich.) High (1-0) in its 24-17 victory versus Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech High (0-1).
Up Next: vs. Oxford (Mich.) High (1-0) Sept. 25.
🎙+ Highlights of Notre Dame Commit @RoccoSpindler92 in their win vs Southfield A&T Friday night. Rocco is a beast on both sides of the ball and was a problem for Southfield on defense. He would be for any oline honestly. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/Jzs6wAoOV0— Athlazon (@athlazon) September 20, 2020
The Skinny: Had a catch of 50 yards for a score in Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s (3-0) 43-3 victory over Groveport (Ohio) Groveport-Madison (3-1) ... Pickerington Central is ranked as the No. 19 team in the MaxPreps national top 25, moving up four spots from last week.
Up Next: vs. Lancaster (Ohio) High (1-3) Sept. 25
Lorenzo Styles was DANCING tonight as Pickerington Central improved to 4-0 with a 43-3 win over Groveport Madison 🕺🏽😤 @LorenzoStyles3 @PCtigerfootball @JakeSpegal270 pic.twitter.com/VwFPJrDsuq— 270 Gridiron 🏈 (@270Gridiron) September 19, 2020
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 36 yards for Milton (Ga.) High (1-0) in a 29-0 shutout versus Johns Creek (Ga.) High (0-1).
Up Next: vs. Atlanta Hapeville Charter (0-1) Sept. 25
The Skinny: Helped lead Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-2) past Noblesville (Ind.) High (1-4) 24-17 ... Zionsville threw for 128 yards and ran for 242 yards and three scores.
Up Next: at Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (3-2) Sept. 25
The Skinny: Posted 16 tackles (eight solo), three pass break ups and a forced fumble for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (1-0) in a 44-7 triumph versus Wayland (Mich.) High (0-1).
Up Next: vs. Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-1) Sept. 25
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive lineman Joe Alt
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.