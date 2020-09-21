Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Notre Dame class of 2022 linebacker commit Nolan Ziegler turned in a big performance on Friday. (Steve Southerington)

Up Next: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy opens the season versus Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson (0-0) on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (1-2) 55-22 triumph versus Gainesville (Ga.) North Hall (0-3). Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: vs. Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) Sept. 25.

#NotreDame TE commit ⁦@CaneBerrong⁩ caught a 31 yard TD pass on Friday night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HxZmbmYEMu — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) September 20, 2020

Up Next: Metairie (La.) Rummel opens the season on Oct. 9 versus Hammond (La.) High (0-0) ... Rummel is ranked as the No. 23 team in the MaxPreps national top 25.

The Skinny: Completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns in Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior’s (1-2) 62-42 defeat at the hands of Hudson (Ohio) High (4-0) ... Also rushed nine times for 100 yards and two scores (per Kyle Kelly). Unofficial Season Stats: 54-of-80 passing for 1,019 yards, while accounting for 14 touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Barberton (Ohio) High (0-4) Sept. 25.

Wadsworth QB Mitchell Evans powers his way into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.



Evans has 2 rushing TD’s and 1 passing TD so far. @RollHudFootball 28@WHSgrizzliesFB 21

5:52 left in the 2nd Quarter pic.twitter.com/ui9VqRbOx3 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) September 19, 2020

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (2-3) defeated Indianapolis Franklin Central (1-4) 35-7 ... Avon threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns and picked up 171 yards on the ground and three scores. Avon (Ind.) High (1-3) fell to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (3-0) 47-29 ... Avon threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and picked up 235 rushing yards and two scores. Up Next: vs. Fishers (Ind.) High (1-4) Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Carried the rock 15 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, made one reception for three yards, and totaled nine tackles (1.5 tackles for loss) and deflected two passes for Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (3-2) in a 49-12 win versus Newport (Tenn.) Cocke County (1-3). Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 79 rushes for 699 yards and 10 scores ... Two receptions for three yards ... 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Up Next: vs Blountville (Tenn.) Sullivan Central (2-2) Sept. 25

Prince Kollie takes the handoff 18 yards for the touchdown. A physical run that, along with the PAT by Gouge, gives the Pioneers a 35-6 lead! 10:44 left in the 3rd quarter. — David Crockett HS Football (@DC_Pioneers) September 19, 2020

The Skinny: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's (1-0) Sept. 18 matchup against Plant City (Fla.) Durant (0-1) was rescheduled for Oct. 9. Unofficial Season Stats: Three tackles, one kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: at Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech (1-1) Sept. 25

The Skinny: Posted 10 stops, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles’ (3-1) 30-0 triumph versus Hermann (Mo.) High (2-2). Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.

The Skinny: Blocked a punt, recorded five solo tackles and posted two sacks for Clarkston (Mich.) High (1-0) in its 24-17 victory versus Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech High (0-1). Up Next: vs. Oxford (Mich.) High (1-0) Sept. 25.

🎙+ Highlights of Notre Dame Commit @RoccoSpindler92 in their win vs Southfield A&T Friday night. Rocco is a beast on both sides of the ball and was a problem for Southfield on defense. He would be for any oline honestly. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Jzs6wAoOV0 — Athlazon (@athlazon) September 20, 2020

The Skinny: Had a catch of 50 yards for a score in Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s (3-0) 43-3 victory over Groveport (Ohio) Groveport-Madison (3-1) ... Pickerington Central is ranked as the No. 19 team in the MaxPreps national top 25, moving up four spots from last week. Up Next: vs. Lancaster (Ohio) High (1-3) Sept. 25

Lorenzo Styles was DANCING tonight as Pickerington Central improved to 4-0 with a 43-3 win over Groveport Madison 🕺🏽😤 @LorenzoStyles3 @PCtigerfootball @JakeSpegal270 pic.twitter.com/VwFPJrDsuq — 270 Gridiron 🏈 (@270Gridiron) September 19, 2020

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 36 yards for Milton (Ga.) High (1-0) in a 29-0 shutout versus Johns Creek (Ga.) High (0-1). Up Next: vs. Atlanta Hapeville Charter (0-1) Sept. 25

The Skinny: Helped lead Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-2) past Noblesville (Ind.) High (1-4) 24-17 ... Zionsville threw for 128 yards and ran for 242 yards and three scores. Up Next: at Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (3-2) Sept. 25

The Skinny: Posted 16 tackles (eight solo), three pass break ups and a forced fumble for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (1-0) in a 44-7 triumph versus Wayland (Mich.) High (0-1). Up Next: vs. Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-1) Sept. 25

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021