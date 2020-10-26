Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-2) fell 45-21 at the hands of Red Oak (Texas) High (1-2).
Up Next: at Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit (1-2) Oct. 29.
The Skinny: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (1-2) dropped a 29-25 contest to Osseo (Minn.) High (2-1).
Up Next: vs. Anoka (Minn.) Legacy Christian Academy (1-1) Oct. 30.
The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (2-3) 30-7 loss to Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County (7-0).
Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: at Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (4-3) Nov. 6.
11yd TD pass from Austen Whitworth to Cane Berrong! PAT is GOOD!! 0:58 left in the 2nd Qtr: Hart Co. - 7, Oconee Co. - 3#onehartbeat #godogs— Hart County Football (@hartcountyfb) October 24, 2020
https://t.co/xeJwrVbtC2 pic.twitter.com/WEDfcW6dFy
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in limited action in a 41-7 setback for Athens (Ga.) Academy (5-1) versus Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1).
Official Season Stats: 18 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Loganville (Ga.) Christian Academy (2-4) Oct. 30.
The Skinny: Ran 18 times for 136 yards and totaled three scores in a 26-23 loss for for Metairie (La.) Rummel (2-1) versus New Orleans Brother Martin (4-0).
Official Season Stats: 23 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns … Two receptions for 68 yards. (One game missing)
Up Next: at New Orleans Brother Martin (3-0) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (5-4) had a bye.
Up Next: vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) High (7-1) Oct. 30 in the first round of the Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoffs.
The Skinny: Had 18 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, one reception for four yards and made eight stops and one tackle for loss in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's (7-2) thrilling 21-20 win over Gray (Tenn.) Daniel Boone (4-4).
Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 124 rushes for 1,093 yards and 16 scores … Sx receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown … 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections.
Up Next: at Morristown (Tenn.) Morristown-Hamblen East (5-3) Oct. 30.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (5-1) knocked off Troy (Mo.) Troy-Buchanan (3-6) 40-7 ... Rubio has been injured but hopes to return for playoff action.
Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
Up Next: Has a first round bye in the Class 2 - District 2 Missouri High School Football Playoffs and will play Nov 6.
The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (6-0) knocked off Oak Park (Mich.) High (0-6) 47-0.
Up Next: vs. Oxford (Mich.) High (2-4) in the first round of the Division I Michigan High School Football Playoffs Oct. 30.
The Skinny: Scored on pair of receiving touchdowns of 48 and 31 yards out to help lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (9-0) past Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley (3-6) in the semifinals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs ... Pickerington Central ranks as the No. 16 team in the Maxpreps top 25.
Up Next: vs. Westerville (Ohio) Central (8-1) in the finals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs ... The winner moves on to the state semifinals.
31 yards for the TD @LorenzoStyles3 for 6. PAT is good! @PCtigerfootball 14-Hilliard Bradley 0. #PLSDproud #WeReady #CentralElite #DoTheWork #HowYaLivin #42 pic.twitter.com/MvydqAFHqT— Central Tigers AD (@pick_central) October 23, 2020
The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (3-3) forfeit its game against McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (4-3) due to COVID-19 related reasons.
Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: at Atlanta Therrell (1-5) Oct. 29.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught two passes for six yards, plus added a pass deflection, in Milton (Ga.) High’s (5-1) 38-0 win over Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah (0-6).
Official Season Stats: 13 receptions for 171 yards.
Up Next: vs. Roswell (Ga.) High (6-0) Nov. 6.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (4-5) had a bye.
Up Next: vs. West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (6-3) in the first round of the Class 5A Indiana High School Playoffs Oct. 30.
The Skinny: Recorded 11 tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (6-0) 28-27 overtime victory over Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (5-1).
Up Next: Has a first-round bye of the Division IV Michigan High School Football Playoffs ... Will play Nov. 6.
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-222 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
