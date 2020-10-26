Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Irish wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles scored two touchdowns in a playoff victory. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-2) fell 45-21 at the hands of Red Oak (Texas) High (1-2). Up Next: at Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit (1-2) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (1-2) dropped a 29-25 contest to Osseo (Minn.) High (2-1). Up Next: vs. Anoka (Minn.) Legacy Christian Academy (1-1) Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (2-3) 30-7 loss to Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County (7-0). Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (4-3) Nov. 6.

11yd TD pass from Austen Whitworth to Cane Berrong! PAT is GOOD!! 0:58 left in the 2nd Qtr: Hart Co. - 7, Oconee Co. - 3#onehartbeat #godogs



https://t.co/xeJwrVbtC2 pic.twitter.com/WEDfcW6dFy — Hart County Football (@hartcountyfb) October 24, 2020

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in limited action in a 41-7 setback for Athens (Ga.) Academy (5-1) versus Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1). Official Season Stats: 18 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Loganville (Ga.) Christian Academy (2-4) Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Ran 18 times for 136 yards and totaled three scores in a 26-23 loss for for Metairie (La.) Rummel (2-1) versus New Orleans Brother Martin (4-0). Official Season Stats: 23 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns … Two receptions for 68 yards. (One game missing) Up Next: at New Orleans Brother Martin (3-0) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (5-4) had a bye. Up Next: vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) High (7-1) Oct. 30 in the first round of the Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoffs.

The Skinny: Had 18 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, one reception for four yards and made eight stops and one tackle for loss in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's (7-2) thrilling 21-20 win over Gray (Tenn.) Daniel Boone (4-4). Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 124 rushes for 1,093 yards and 16 scores … Sx receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown … 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections. Up Next: at Morristown (Tenn.) Morristown-Hamblen East (5-3) Oct. 30.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (5-1) knocked off Troy (Mo.) Troy-Buchanan (3-6) 40-7 ... Rubio has been injured but hopes to return for playoff action. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: Has a first round bye in the Class 2 - District 2 Missouri High School Football Playoffs and will play Nov 6.

The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (6-0) knocked off Oak Park (Mich.) High (0-6) 47-0. Up Next: vs. Oxford (Mich.) High (2-4) in the first round of the Division I Michigan High School Football Playoffs Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Scored on pair of receiving touchdowns of 48 and 31 yards out to help lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (9-0) past Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley (3-6) in the semifinals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs ... Pickerington Central ranks as the No. 16 team in the Maxpreps top 25. Up Next: vs. Westerville (Ohio) Central (8-1) in the finals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs ... The winner moves on to the state semifinals.

The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (3-3) forfeit its game against McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (4-3) due to COVID-19 related reasons. Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Atlanta Therrell (1-5) Oct. 29.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught two passes for six yards, plus added a pass deflection, in Milton (Ga.) High’s (5-1) 38-0 win over Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah (0-6). Official Season Stats: 13 receptions for 171 yards. Up Next: vs. Roswell (Ga.) High (6-0) Nov. 6.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (4-5) had a bye. Up Next: vs. West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (6-3) in the first round of the Class 5A Indiana High School Playoffs Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Recorded 11 tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (6-0) 28-27 overtime victory over Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (5-1). Up Next: Has a first-round bye of the Division IV Michigan High School Football Playoffs ... Will play Nov. 6.

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio High School Football Playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-222 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns.



SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021