Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Rocco Spindler had an interception to lead Clarkston to another victory

The Skinny: Helped lead Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-0) to a 31-17 triumph versus Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson (0-1) Up Next: vs. Fort Worth (Texas) V.R. Eaton (1-0) Oct. 1

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (1-2) did not play on Friday due to COVID-19 related reasons. Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: vs. Jefferson (Ga.) High (3-0) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Hauled in a 36 yard touchdown reception in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (3-0) 68-14 blowout versus Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar. Official Season Stats: 12 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: at Lilburn (Ga.) Providence Christian Academy (0-2) Oct. 2

Up Next: Metairie (La.) Rummel opens the season on Oct. 2 versus Hammond (La.) High (0-0) ... Rummel is ranked as the No. 22 team in the MaxPreps national top 25.

The Skinny: Completed 17 of 38 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-30 loss for Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (1-3) versus Barberton (Ohio) High (1-4) ... Rushed seven times for 30 yards and a score (per Barberton Herald). Unofficial Season Stats: 71-of-118 passing for 1,287 yards, while accounting for 18 touchdowns. Up Next: at Broadview Heights (Ohio) Brecksville (4-1) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (3-3) defeated Fishers (Ind.) High (1-5) 49-14 ... Avon threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns and picked up 123 yards on the ground and two scores. Up Next: at Westfield (Ind.) High (5-1) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Rushed nine times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and made five tackles (two for loss) in a 40-0 blowout victory for Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (4-2) versus Blountville (Tenn.) Sullivan Central (2-3) Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 88 rushes for 844 yards and 12 scores ... Two receptions for three yards ... 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Up Next: vs. Rogersville (Tenn.) Cherokee (1-5) Oct. 9

The Skinny: Did not play in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (4-1) 70-0 victory against Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton due to an injury and will miss several weeks of action. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: at O'Fallon (Mo.) St. Dominic (3-2) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Recorded an interception for Clarkston (Mich.) High (2-0) in a 35-14 win versus Oxford (Mich.) High (1-1). Up Next: vs. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High (2-0) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Scored on a 50 yard punt return to help lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (5-0) cruise past Lancaster (Ohio) High (1-4) 35-0 ... Pickerington Central has allowed 12 points through five games and is ranked as the No. 19 team in the MaxPreps national top 25. Up Next: at Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High (3-2)

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for 18 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (2-0) 43-18 triumph versus Atlanta Hapeville Charter (0-2). Up Next: vs. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (0-0) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-3) dropped a 14-13 heartbreaker versus Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (3-3). Up Next: vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) High (5-1) Oct. 2

The Skinny: Made several tackles, two forced fumbles and a 35 yard reception in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (2-0) 50-7 win versus Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-2). Up Next: vs. Cedar Springs (Mich.) High (2-0) Oct. 2

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021