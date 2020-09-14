Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Notre dame defensive tackle commit Gabriel Rubio had 10 tackles on Friday night.

Previous Commit Trackers (sorted by publish dated): Sept. 1 | Sept 7

Up Next: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (0-0) opens the season versus Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson (0-0) on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for eight yards in in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (0-2) 50-47 setback to Cleveland (Ga.) White County (2-0), Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 63 yards. Up Next: at Gainesville (Ga.) North Hall (0-2) Sept. 18

Up Next: Metairie (La.) Rummel (0-0) opens the season on Oct. 9 vs Hammond (La.) High (0-0) ... Rummel ranks as the No. 21 team in the MaxPreps national top 25.

The Skinny: Completed 17 of 28 passes for 278 yards, four touchdowns and one interception ... Rushed 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown ... Left the game due to injury in the 4th quarter (per the Media Gazette) during Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior's (1-1) 63-49 loss to Macedonia (Ohio) Nordonia (1-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 32 of 52 passing for 638 yards, plus accounting for nine touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Hudson (Ohio) High (3-0) Sept. 18

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (1-3) fell to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (3-0) 47-29 ... Avon threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns and picked up 235 rushing yards and two scores. Up Next: at Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central (1-3) Sept. 18

The Skinny: Rushed 16 times for 188 yards, caught one pass for zero yards, plus made 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's (1-2) triumph versus Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb (2-2). Official season stats: 10 of 14 passing for 85 yards ... 64 rushes for 537 yards and seven scores ... One reception for zero yards ... 35 tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass deflection. Up Next: at Newport (Tenn.) Cocke County (1-3) Sept. 18

Wow! Prince Kollie takes the toss to the left side, breaks roughly 6 tackles, cuts all the way back to the right side of the field, and finds the end zone on what seemed like an improbable play. PAT by Gouge is good. 14-0 Pioneers with 10:21 left in the 1st half. #GoNeers — David Crockett HS Football (@DC_Pioneers) September 12, 2020

Up Next: Made three stops and a game-winning 53 yard kickoff return touchdown in Valrico (Fla.) Bloomgindale's (1-0) season opening upset win against Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (0-1). Up Next: vs. Plant City (Fla.) Durant (0-1) Sept. 17

Here's #NotreDame cornerback commit Philip Riley (@Riley18Philip) discussing his kickoff return TD last night and a huge win for @Bdale_Football. pic.twitter.com/LYfSdNPdAu — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) September 12, 2020

The Skinny: Made 10 stops, one tackle for loss, two sacks and six quarterback hurries in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles' (2-1) 35-13 victory against St. Charles (Mo.) Duchesne (2-10. Unofficial season stats: 23 tackles, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Up Next: at Hermann (Mo.) High (2-1) Sept. 18

Up Next: Clarkston (Mich.) High begins its season Sept. 18 at Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech High.

The Skinny: Had a seven yard rushing score in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's (2-0) 47-0 blowout victory against Grove City (Ohio) Central Crossing (1-2) ... Pickerington Central ranks as the No. 23 team in the MaxPreps national top 25. Up Next: at Groveport (Ohio) Groveport-Madison (3-0) Sept. 18

2022 COMMITS

Up Next: Milton (Ga.) High (0-0) opens the season Sept. 17 against Johns Creek (Ga.) High (0-0).

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (2-2) knocked off Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central (1-3) 27-0. Up Next: vs. Noblesville (Ind.) High (1-3) Sept. 18

Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (0-0) opens the season versus Wayland (Mich.) High (0-0) Sept. 18.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021