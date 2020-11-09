Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (2-3) knocked off North Richland Hills (Texas) Birdville (1-3) 49-29.
Up Next: at Burleson (Texas) Centennial (3-1) Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Paved the way for Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (3-2) to knock off Champlin (Minn.) Park (2-3) 29-21.
Official Season Stats: Seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown ... Started the season at tight end, but has played offensive tackle as well.
Up Next: vs. Woodbury (Minn.) High (3-2) Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-3) had its game versus Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (4-3) cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons.
Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: at Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (1-6) Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Had one carry for 42 yards and caught one pass for nine yards in Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (6-1) 54-20 romp of Athens (Ga.) Christian (5-4).
Official Season Stats: 19 receptions for 350 yards and four touchdowns.
Up Next: at Monroe (Ga.) George Walton Academy (7-1) Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Had 15 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown, plus saw some time on defense, to lead Metairie (La.) Rummel (4-1) past New Orleans St. Augustine (2-2) 31-19.
Official Season Stats: 51 carries for 341 yards and six touchdowns … 11 receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return TD (missing one game of stats).
Up Next: vs. River Ridge (La.) John Curtis Christian (4-2) Nov. 14.
House call for Notre Dame commit Logan Diggs (@logandiggs3) pic.twitter.com/kCJaZz7Own— Josh Preston (@JPrestonSports) November 7, 2020
The Skinny: Had 18 carries for 170 yards and five touchdowns, caught two passes for 53 yards and a score, and posted 12 tackles (one for loss) in Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett’s (9-2) 63-35 triumph over Sevierville (Tenn.) Sevier County (5-6) in first round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs.
Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 160 rushes for 1,461 yards and 24 scores … 11 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns … 96 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections.
Up Next: vs. Knoxville (Tenn.) South Doyle (8-3) in the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs Nov. 13.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-1) advanced past Cuba (Mo.) High (6-5) due to forfeit in the second round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs.
Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
Up Next: vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Duchesne (7-1) in the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs Nov 13.
The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) fell 42-35 against Grand Blanc (Mich.) High (7-1) in the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Ran for 138 yards and a score in Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s (11-0) 38-31 triumph versus Mentor (Ohio) High (9-2) in the semifinals of the Division 1 Ohio state playoffs ... Set a program record with his 55th career start ... Pickerington Central is ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps top 25.
Up Next: vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2) in the finals of the Division 1 Ohio state playoffs Nov. 13.
Touchdown @PCtigerfootball . Lorenzo styles 70 yard run... Tigers went with a hurry up there, and caught @MentorRedline off guard. pic.twitter.com/zK9FI7rELf— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) November 7, 2020
Lorenzo Styles— a Notre Dame commit— stops Mentor’s drive short on fourth down, Tigers take over to close out the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/444Ds7HL8K— Michael Trivisonno (@MichaelTriv_) November 7, 2020
The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (5-2) cruised to a 42-6 victory over Decatur (Ga.) Towers (1-4).
Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns (missing one game).
Up Next: vs. Atlanta Washington (6-2) Nov. 13.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught one pass for 17 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (6-1) 20-14 victory versus Roswell (Ga.) High (6-1).
Official Season Stats: 14 receptions for 188 yards.
Up Next: at Woodstock (Ga.) High (3-5) Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (6-5) moved past Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheon (4-7) due to forfeit in the second round of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 13.
The Skinny: Posted several tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (8-0) 41-6 win versus Belding (Mich.) High (6-2) in the second round of the Division IV Michigan state playoffs.
Up Next: Portland (Mich.) High (8-2) has already forfeited its game against Catholic Central in the third round of the Division IV Michigan state playoffs Nov. 13.
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-222 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns.
2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters*
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
