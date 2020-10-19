Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-1) had a bye.
Up Next: vs. Red Oak (Texas) High (0-2) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown for Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (2-1) in a 21-7 victory against Circle Pines (Minn.) Centennial (0-2).
Up Next: vs. Osseo (Minn.) High (2-0) Oct. 23.
Touchdown reception for #NotreDame OT commit Joe Alt (@JoeAlt7) who is playing tight end (basically a sixth O-lineman) for his @TotinoGrace squad.https://t.co/yWmypJr0zz pic.twitter.com/W91R7HFFLj— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) October 16, 2020
The Skinny: Had one reception for 20 yards in a 36-21 triumph for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-3) over Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (5-1).
Official Season Stats: 11 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: at Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County (6-0) Oct. 23.
Nice snag here by #NotreDame TE commit @CaneBerrong last night. @BGInews pic.twitter.com/foTBJ08pv1— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) October 17, 2020
The Skinny: Did not play in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (5-0) 35-0 win over Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan (4-2) due to a minor injury ... Will be back for his next game.
Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: at Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian (5-1) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Carried the rock 15 times for 127 yards and two scores, plus two receptions for 68 yards, for Metairie (La.) Rummel (2-0) in a 31-13 triumph versus Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy (1-2) ... Rummel ranks as the No. 20 team in the Maxpreps national top 25.
Official Season Stats: 23 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns ... Two receptions for 68 yards.
Up Next: at New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin (3-0) Oct. 23.
My goodness @logandiggs3 stop hurtin' em 😮👀🔥💪🏈@NotreDame you're welcome@ArchRUMMEL @RummelFootball1 @Kylewick5 @timprister @NDrecruiting01 pic.twitter.com/XSGc3L39Ds— Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 17, 2020
The Skinny: Completed 17 of 35 passes for 155 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions, plus 11 carries for 20 yards, in Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior's (2-5) 30-7 defeat at the hands of Avon Lake (Ohio) High (6-1) Oct. 16 in the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio High School Football Playoffs (stats per The Chronicle)
Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-22 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (5-4) knocked off Noblesville (Ind.) High (2-7) 35-14 ... Avon threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 43 yards on 14 carries.
Up Next: vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) High (7-1) Oct. 30 in the first round of the Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoffs.
The Skinny: Rushed 18 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 84 yards and a score and added nine tackles and a pass deflection in a 24-22 triumph for Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (6-2) over Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee (5-3).
Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 106 rushes for 969 yards and 14 scores ... Five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown ... 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections.
Up Next: at Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee (5-2) Oct. 16.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (4-1) has not played since Sept. 25 due to COVID-19 related reasons ... Is expected to miss a couple more weeks of action due to an injury.
Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
Up Next: vs. Troy (Mo.) Troy-Buchanan (3-5) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (5-0) won 35-7 against Birmingham (Mich.) Seaholm (3-2).
Up Next: vs. Oak Park (Mich.) High (0-5) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Scored on a 74 yard punt return and 90 yard kickoff return to lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (8-0) past Hilliard (Ohio) Darby (4-4) in the second round of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley (3-5) in the semifinals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.
Pick Central senior Lorenzo Styles Jr. was unstoppable on special teams tonight. The Notre Dame commit had 70-yard punt return touchdown AND a 90-yard kickoff return TD. Defending D1 state champ Tigers beat Darby 35-16 @PCtigerfootball @LorenzoStyles3 pic.twitter.com/ZUUlXLucKF— Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) October 17, 2020
The Skinny: Hauled in seven passes for 77 yards in Atlanta Pace Academy’s (3-2) triumph over Atlanta Lovett (3-2) 21-16.
Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: at McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (3-3) Oct. 23.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught one pass for 49 yards in Milton (Ga.) High’s (4-1) 35-20 victory over Alpharetta (Ga.) High (2-3).
Official Season Stats: 11 receptions for 165 yards.
Up Next: vs. Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah (0-5) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (4-5) won 38-7 over Fishers (Ind.) High (2-7).
Up Next: vs. West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (6-3) in the first round of the Class 5A Indiana High School Football Playoffs Oct. 30.
The Skinny: Posted 11 tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (5-0) 28-3 versus Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills Eastern (3-2).
Up Next: at Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (5-0) Oct. 23.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
----
