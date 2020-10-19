Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Irish running back commit Logan Diggs had a huge performance on Friday night. (Sam Spiegelman)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (1-1) had a bye. Up Next: vs. Red Oak (Texas) High (0-2) Oct. 22.

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown for Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (2-1) in a 21-7 victory against Circle Pines (Minn.) Centennial (0-2). Up Next: vs. Osseo (Minn.) High (2-0) Oct. 23.

Touchdown reception for #NotreDame OT commit Joe Alt (@JoeAlt7) who is playing tight end (basically a sixth O-lineman) for his @TotinoGrace squad.https://t.co/yWmypJr0zz pic.twitter.com/W91R7HFFLj — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) October 16, 2020

The Skinny: Had one reception for 20 yards in a 36-21 triumph for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-3) over Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (5-1). Official Season Stats: 11 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: at Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County (6-0) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Did not play in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (5-0) 35-0 win over Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan (4-2) due to a minor injury ... Will be back for his next game. Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian (5-1) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Carried the rock 15 times for 127 yards and two scores, plus two receptions for 68 yards, for Metairie (La.) Rummel (2-0) in a 31-13 triumph versus Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy (1-2) ... Rummel ranks as the No. 20 team in the Maxpreps national top 25. Official Season Stats: 23 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns ... Two receptions for 68 yards. Up Next: at New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin (3-0) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Completed 17 of 35 passes for 155 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions, plus 11 carries for 20 yards, in Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior's (2-5) 30-7 defeat at the hands of Avon Lake (Ohio) High (6-1) Oct. 16 in the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio High School Football Playoffs (stats per The Chronicle) Unofficial Season Stats: 118-of-22 passing for 1,943 yards while accounting for 25 total touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (5-4) knocked off Noblesville (Ind.) High (2-7) 35-14 ... Avon threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 43 yards on 14 carries. Up Next: vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) High (7-1) Oct. 30 in the first round of the Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoffs.

The Skinny: Rushed 18 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 84 yards and a score and added nine tackles and a pass deflection in a 24-22 triumph for Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (6-2) over Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee (5-3). Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 106 rushes for 969 yards and 14 scores ... Five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown ... 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections. Up Next: at Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee (5-2) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (4-1) has not played since Sept. 25 due to COVID-19 related reasons ... Is expected to miss a couple more weeks of action due to an injury. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: vs. Troy (Mo.) Troy-Buchanan (3-5) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Clarkston (Mich.) High (5-0) won 35-7 against Birmingham (Mich.) Seaholm (3-2). Up Next: vs. Oak Park (Mich.) High (0-5) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Scored on a 74 yard punt return and 90 yard kickoff return to lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (8-0) past Hilliard (Ohio) Darby (4-4) in the second round of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs. Up Next: vs. Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley (3-5) in the semifinals of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.

Pick Central senior Lorenzo Styles Jr. was unstoppable on special teams tonight. The Notre Dame commit had 70-yard punt return touchdown AND a 90-yard kickoff return TD. Defending D1 state champ Tigers beat Darby 35-16 @PCtigerfootball @LorenzoStyles3 pic.twitter.com/ZUUlXLucKF — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) October 17, 2020

The Skinny: Hauled in seven passes for 77 yards in Atlanta Pace Academy’s (3-2) triumph over Atlanta Lovett (3-2) 21-16. Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (3-3) Oct. 23.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 49 yards in Milton (Ga.) High’s (4-1) 35-20 victory over Alpharetta (Ga.) High (2-3). Official Season Stats: 11 receptions for 165 yards. Up Next: vs. Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah (0-5) Oct. 23.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (4-5) won 38-7 over Fishers (Ind.) High (2-7). Up Next: vs. West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (6-3) in the first round of the Class 5A Indiana High School Football Playoffs Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Posted 11 tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central’s (5-0) 28-3 versus Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills Eastern (3-2). Up Next: at Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (5-0) Oct. 23.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021