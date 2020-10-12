Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Mitchell Evans led Wadsworth to a playoff win on Friday night. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy's (1-1) game against Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley (2-1) was cancelled due to COVID-19 related reasons. Up Next: vs. Red Oak (Texas) High (0-2) Oct. 22.

The Skinny: Minnesota reinstated high school football for the fall ... Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace (0-1) lost its season opener to Blaine (Minn.) High (1-0). Up Next: at Circle Pines (Minn.) Centennial (0-1) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (1-3) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 10 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (5-0) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Did not play due to a minor injury in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (4-0) 35-7 triumph over Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (3-2). Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan (4-1) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Metairie (La.) Rummel (1-0) had its game cancelled against Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More (1-0) due to Hurricane Delta concerns ... Rummel is ranked No. 21 in the MaxPreps national top 25. Up Next: at Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw (1-0) Oct. 17.

The Skinny: Completed 13 of 26 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (1-4) in a 48-21 victory against Westlake (Ohio) High (3-4) in the first round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio High School Football Playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 101-of-187 passing for 1,788 yards while accounting for 24 total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Avon Lake (Ohio) High (5-1) Oct. 16 in the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.

Mitchell Evans to Tyler Montgomery for an 11-yard TD.



Wadsworth leads Westlake 14-0 with 831 left 1Q. pic.twitter.com/8rtmLdmksf — Ryan (@Isley23) October 9, 2020

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (4-4) knocked off Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-5) 28-19 ... Avon threw for 250 yards and four scores and ran for 101 yards. Up Next: vs. Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-4) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (4-2) had its game against Rogersville (Tenn.) Cherokee (1-6) cancelled due to COVID-19 related reasons. Official season stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 88 rushes for 844 yards and 12 scores ... Two receptions for three yards ... 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Up Next: at Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee (5-2) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (4-1) cancelled its Oct. 9 game due to COVID-19 related reasons ... Is expected to miss a few weeks of action due to an injury. Unofficial season stats: 33 tackles, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Up Next: vs. St. Louis Lutheran North (0-2) Oct. 16

The Skinny: Helped lead Clarkston (Mich.) High (4-0) to a 31-7 win versus Lake Orion (Mich.) High (3-1). Up Next: at Lake Orion (Mich.) High (3-0) Oct. 9.

The Skinny: Contributed in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's (7-0) 49-0 demolition of Grove City (Ohio) High (2-5) in the first round of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs. Up Next: vs. Hilliard (Ohio) Darby (4-3) in the second round of the Division 1-Region 3 Ohio High School Football Playoffs.

The Skinny: Atlanta Pace Academy (2-2) fell 22-14 at the hands of Atlanta South (1-4). Official Season Stats: Nine receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. (missing one week of stats). Up Next: at Atlanta Lovett (3-1) Oct. 16.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 33 yards in Milton (Ga.) High’s (3-1) 16-3 triumph over Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern (2-4) Official Season Stats: 10 receptions for 116 yards. Up Next: at Alpharetta (Ga.) High (2-2) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-5) lost 28-19 at the hands of Avon (Ind.) High (4-4). Up Next: vs. Fishers (Ind.) High (2-6) Oct. 16.

Notre Dame 2022 OL commit Joey Tanona (@joeytanona) with the pancake 😳 ⁦@BGInews⁩ pic.twitter.com/7irP2PJlo4 — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) October 10, 2020

The Skinny: Did not play in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (4-0) 42-28 victory against Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills (1-3) ... Will be back for his next game. Up Next: vs. Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills Eastern (3-1) Oct. 16.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021