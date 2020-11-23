Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Irish commit Cane Berrong had his best performance on the season last Friday. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (2-5) was defeated 41-14 by Midlothian (Texas) High (4-3 Up Next: vs. North Richland Hills (Texas) Richland (4-4) Nov. 27.

The Skinny: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) had its second round class 6A Minnesota state playoff game against Farmington (Minn.) High (6-1) cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons. Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Has played both offensive tackle and tight end this season. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (3-5) 19-16 loss versus Monroe (Ga.) Area (7-3). Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: at Atlanta Carver (4-4) in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.

Probably the easiest touchdown reception #NotreDame 2021 TE commit @CaneBerrong will score in his life. pic.twitter.com/bIPtot76VG — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) November 21, 2020

The Skinny:Athens Academy (8-1) had a first-round bye in the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Atlanta Mount Vernon (5-5) in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.

The Skinny: Had 16 carries for 46 yards and two receptions for 20 yards in a 36-31 victory for Metairie (La.) Rummel (6-1) versus New Orleans Jesuit (5-4). Official Season Stats: 89 carries for 600 yards and seven touchdowns … 14 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic-B.R. (6-2) Dec. 4.

The Skinny: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (6-3) cruised to a 49-0 win against Pierson (Fla.) Taylor (6-4) in the third round of the 3A Florida state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Catholic (9-1) in the quarterfinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs.

The Skinny: Helped lead Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale to a 25-10 win over Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park (6-4) in the second round Class 7A Florida state playoffs. Official season stats: 17 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown. Up Next: at Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (5-3) in the third round Class 7A Florida state playoffs Nov 27.

The Skinny: Did not play in Atlanta Pace Academy's (6-2) 42-14 triumph over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (3-4-1) ... Will be back for playoff action. Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: at Blue Ridge (Ga.) Fannin County (8-0) in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.

2022 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught two passes for passes for 26 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (8-1) 41-19 win against Canton (Ga.) Cherokee (8-2). Official Season Stats: 19 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: vs. Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge (4-4) in the first round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-5) threw for 103 yards and rushed for 261 yards in a 27-9 triumph versus Valparaiso (Ind.) High (8-1) in the semifinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral (12-1) in the finals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 28.

The Skinny: The state of Michigan delayed its high school playoffs. Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs the week of Dec. 14 .

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 88 rushes for 400 yards and six touchdowns.



2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss (per St. Louis Dispatch)

2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.

2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.

SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021