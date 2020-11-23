Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Mansfield (Texas) Legacy (2-5) was defeated 41-14 by Midlothian (Texas) High (4-3
Up Next: vs. North Richland Hills (Texas) Richland (4-4) Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) had its second round class 6A Minnesota state playoff game against Farmington (Minn.) High (6-1) cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons.
Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Has played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (3-5) 19-16 loss versus Monroe (Ga.) Area (7-3).
Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
Up Next: at Atlanta Carver (4-4) in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.
Probably the easiest touchdown reception #NotreDame 2021 TE commit @CaneBerrong will score in his life. pic.twitter.com/bIPtot76VG— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) November 21, 2020
The Skinny:Athens Academy (8-1) had a first-round bye in the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Atlanta Mount Vernon (5-5) in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.
The Skinny: Had 16 carries for 46 yards and two receptions for 20 yards in a 36-31 victory for Metairie (La.) Rummel (6-1) versus New Orleans Jesuit (5-4).
Official Season Stats: 89 carries for 600 yards and seven touchdowns … 14 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic-B.R. (6-2) Dec. 4.
The Skinny: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (6-3) cruised to a 49-0 win against Pierson (Fla.) Taylor (6-4) in the third round of the 3A Florida state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Catholic (9-1) in the quarterfinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs.
The Skinny: Helped lead Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale to a 25-10 win over Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park (6-4) in the second round Class 7A Florida state playoffs.
Official season stats: 17 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: at Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (5-3) in the third round Class 7A Florida state playoffs Nov 27.
The Skinny: Did not play in Atlanta Pace Academy's (6-2) 42-14 triumph over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (3-4-1) ... Will be back for playoff action.
Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: at Blue Ridge (Ga.) Fannin County (8-0) in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught two passes for passes for 26 yards in Milton (Ga.) High's (8-1) 41-19 win against Canton (Ga.) Cherokee (8-2).
Official Season Stats: 19 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown.
Up Next: vs. Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge (4-4) in the first round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (8-5) threw for 103 yards and rushed for 261 yards in a 27-9 triumph versus Valparaiso (Ind.) High (8-1) in the semifinals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral (12-1) in the finals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 28.
The Skinny: The state of Michigan delayed its high school playoffs.
Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs the week of Dec. 14 .
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 88 rushes for 400 yards and six touchdowns.
2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs
Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss (per St. Louis Dispatch)
2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.
2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters*
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
