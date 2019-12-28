The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) face Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big12) at noon ET in the Camping World Bowl. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts : This will be the first meeting between Iowa State and Notre Dame.

Radio : This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

Brock Purdy (15), QB: The 6-foot-1-inch sophomore quarterback had another solid season in his second year as a starter and the team’s unquestioned offensive leader. This season, he threw for 3,760 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. He’s also a capable runner, especially in goal-line situations. He has eight rushing touchdowns on the year.

Breece Hall (28), RB: The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound true freshman running back has been an electric addition to Iowa State’s offense since taking over as the lead back about a month into the season. Over the last seven games of the season, Hall averaged 137.9 yards from the line of scrimmage and scored a total of 11 touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar (88), TE: The 6-foot-6-inch, 252-pound redshirt sophomore was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and is a nightmare as a run blocker and pass catcher. On the season, he’s accounted for 675 yards through the air and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

Marcel Spears Jr. (42), LB: The 6-foot-1-inch, 218-pound linebacker leads the team in total tackles with 85 but is also productive against the pass. He has five pass breakups on the season, as well as 2.5 sacks and eight TFLs.

O'Rien Vance (34), LB: The 6-foot-1-inch, 231-pound linebacker is a potent pass rusher, leading the team with 6.5 sacks and nine TFLs. He’s also a productive tackler with a total of 61 on the season. He also has one forced fumble.