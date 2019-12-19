Bound For Greatness: Videos On 2020 Notre Dame Signees
After each Notre Dame recruit signed their letter of intent with the Fighting Irish, the ND social media team released a video with thoughts from their parent(s) on how their child was "Bound for Greatness."
Each video is about 30-40 seconds and is a treat to watch.
To catch up on any NSD content you may have missed, click here.
