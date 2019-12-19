News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 08:41:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Bound For Greatness: Videos On 2020 Notre Dame Signees

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

After each Notre Dame recruit signed their letter of intent with the Fighting Irish, the ND social media team released a video with thoughts from their parent(s) on how their child was "Bound for Greatness."

Each video is about 30-40 seconds and is a treat to watch.

To catch up on any NSD content you may have missed, click here.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!
Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}