Where We'd Rank Notre Dame's 2020 Class
The Rivals.com national team of recruiting analysts has an impossible job of assigning rankings to high school prospects, but we feel that they do an excellent job. They have several hundreds of prospects to evaluate, while Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer only has to focus in on Notre Dame's commits and targets.
But now that Notre Dame's early signing class has signed with the Irish, where would we rank the Fighting Irish recruits if it were up to us?
The ND signees below are sorted by position.
For more on the Rivals recruiting rankings explanation and formula, click here.
Rivals ranking: 5.9 four-star, No. 118 nationally
Singer's Ranking: 5.9 four-star, Range of 116-120
Reasoning: Having Pyne in the Rivals100 was a bit too high for me. He's a great quarterback but not at the top 100 level, in my opinion. The only "flaw" in his game is his size and he doesn't have the greatest arm strength in the world, but Pyne is very accurate, moves well and has excellent leadership intangibles. We agree with Rivals with their ranking of Pyne.
