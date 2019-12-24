The Rivals.com national team of recruiting analysts has an impossible job of assigning rankings to high school prospects, but we feel that they do an excellent job. They have several hundreds of prospects to evaluate, while Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer only has to focus in on Notre Dame's commits and targets.

But now that Notre Dame's early signing class has signed with the Irish, where would we rank the Fighting Irish recruits if it were up to us?

The ND signees below are sorted by position.