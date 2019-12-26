News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Roundtable: Is Notre Dame Recruiting At A National Championship Level?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame signed 18 prospects in the early signing period, good for No. 15 in the current national team rankings.

To get a national outlook on the class, we caught up with Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell, mid-atlantic analyst Adam Friedman, west coast analyst Adam Gorney and midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Which Notre Dame signee can contribute the most as a freshman? Five-star WR Jordan Johnson is a good answer.
Which Notre Dame signee can contribute the most as a freshman? Five-star WR Jordan Johnson is a good answer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Which Notre Dame signee do you believe has the ability to contribute as a true freshman?

Farrell: Jordan Johnson and Chris Tyree stand out to me because they can make the easier transition to offense than defensive players can based on their natural athleticism. I think Tyree especially can make an impact because he’s so versatile.

Friedman: It has to be Jordan Johnson. There is plenty of room for a receiver like Johnson to have success in an offense like Notre Dame's earlier in his career.

Gorney: Notre Dame is going to need some receivers to step up and there's no better one than Jordan Johnson in this class. The five-star can play all over the place, he's smooth and he should be a top target for Notre Dame next season. I also think tight end Michael Mayer will see the field early in his career.

Helmholdt: Wide receiver is one of the easiest positions to contribute from as a true freshman, and five-star Jordan Johnson is already ahead of the curve from a physical standpoint. His skill set and play making ability should be an asset to that Notre Dame offense in year one.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}