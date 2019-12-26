Farrell: Jordan Johnson and Chris Tyree stand out to me because they can make the easier transition to offense than defensive players can based on their natural athleticism. I think Tyree especially can make an impact because he’s so versatile.

Friedman: It has to be Jordan Johnson. There is plenty of room for a receiver like Johnson to have success in an offense like Notre Dame's earlier in his career.

Gorney: Notre Dame is going to need some receivers to step up and there's no better one than Jordan Johnson in this class. The five-star can play all over the place, he's smooth and he should be a top target for Notre Dame next season. I also think tight end Michael Mayer will see the field early in his career.

Helmholdt: Wide receiver is one of the easiest positions to contribute from as a true freshman, and five-star Jordan Johnson is already ahead of the curve from a physical standpoint. His skill set and play making ability should be an asset to that Notre Dame offense in year one.