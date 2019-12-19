The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered National Signing Day on Wednesday as the No. 16 team in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. By landing a commitment from Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty cornerback Ramon Henderson, who Rivals ranks as a 5.6 three-star prospect, Notre Dame moved to the No. 15 spot in the team rankings. This pushed Notre Dame ahead of North Carolina and it is right on the heels at Penn State at No. 13. Not only will there be more additions to classes around the country today and tomorrow to end the early signing period, the February Signing Day will see recruits sign with schools as well, potentially even Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly signed another strong recruiting class for the Fighting Irish. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

Notre Dame has 18 signees in the 2020 class, which does not include Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor. The Irish are one of 16 programs with a Rivals five-star recruit (Jordan Johnson) and are one of 19 colleges with nine or more Rivals four-star prospects.

Among schools in the Midwest, Notre Dame has the third highest ranked class, behind Ohio State (No. 2, 26 recruits) and Michigan (No. 11, 24 total recruits).

Context Is Everything

The Notre Dame fan who doesn't follow recruiting probably looks at Notre Dame's ranking of No. 15 nationally and thinks that this class just isn't pushing the Irish in a place to compete for a national championship. That still remains to be seen, but basing that opinion off a team recruiting ranking lacks context. Rivals has point values for each level of a recruit ranking (5.2 two-star all the way up to 6.1 five-star). Rivals adds up the point value for every recruit in the class, and then ranks every class in the nation based on its total point value. For example, the aforementioned Ramon Henderson is a 5.6 three-star prospect, and a 5.6 recruit ranking gives Notre Dame 75 points.