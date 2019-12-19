The Notre Dame media department conducted interviews with several Fighting Irish assistant coaches who were not made available to the local media on National Signing Day. Blue & Gold Illustrated has compiled the key quotes from the interviews that were posted on YouTube. Check it out below!

Tommy Rees and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish signed QB Drew Pyne in the 2020 recruiting class. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

TOMMY REES, QUARTERBACKS COACH

On recruiting Drew Pyne...

"We identified right away how good of a fit Drew was for Notre Dame and the culture we have here. It certainly doesn't hurt that he grew up a big Brady Quinn fan. He understands what makes Notre Dame special and it made it a really good fit for us." On Rylie Mills who played at Rees' high school... "I tried to go in the back door [at Lake Forest H.S.] as much as possible so I didn't see any old teachers or faculty. It was really cool to get back into my home town and my area and see Rylie grow and mature under Coach Spagnoli. It was really cool to get back there and see him grow and see Coach Spagnoli as much I did. It was really special for me."

DEL ALEXANDER, WIDE RECEIVERS COACH

On what excites him about the wide receiver class... "They're physically developed and there's the opportunity to fill their heads with information and get them ready to play early." On Jay Brunelle and Xavier Watts enrolling early... "Them coming to campus early and practice and train with Coach Balis is important. When we get to the fall, they'll be familiar with all of the guys and routines." On Brunelle's performance at Irish Invasion... "He came out determined to prove that he was fast and physical. He's everything we need in a wide receiver." On Jordan Johnson... "He's a competitor. He loves the stage and he loves to compete. He loves to prove that he's one of the best receivers in the country in high school, and we're looking for him to have the same mentality when he gets here to campus." On his three WRs being a good program fit... "They're great fits. They will fit in the locker room. They're like-minded with the players we already have. They're really good students and take care of their business off the field. And they love football."

TERRY JOSEPH, SAFETIES COACH

On Isaiah Pryor... "He's a big, physical safety and shows that he can really run. He has good coverage skills. Me and his family really hit it off back [when he was a recruit] and obviously he chose to go to another school [Ohio State], but everything comes full circle. We're excited about him and to get him here mid-year, it just helps our cause going into spring football." On Landen Bartleson... "He's long and can really run. He has tremendous speed. He's played a lot of offense, so he has ball skills. Now it's about the transition of being a defensive player. We have time with him. We're excited that he gives us something that we really don't have as much length in the secondary as we'd like. We're excited to get started with him." On getting Caleb Offord from Mississippi... "Great athlete. With me being from the South, you like going down there and getting some guys. Hopefully we can start a trend of getting guys from the South and come up here and make a difference for our program."

MIKE ELSTON, DEFENSIVE LINE COACH

On the international recruiting process of Alexander Ehrensberger...

"It was a long flight for such a short visit to evaluate some players. I came home with who I think is the best player in Europe with Alex. He's a remarkable young man, very mature. He's got a very bright future. We're very excited to get him here." On going into Hawaii and getting Jordan Botelho... "Another long flight but a great visit. I love visiting Hawaii; the people there are so great. The culture is amazing. It's a great visit, along with adding an incredible young man and his family to our family is really, really special." On recruiting tight end Kevin Bauman, the former school of Quenton Nelson "When you go into a program like that, you know what you're getting. He's trained; he knows how to compete. They had another successful season this year and then he's on to basketball. Kevin is just an all-around great athlete. Being the DL coach, I'll take him over at defensive end to sack the quarterback as well, but he's such a great tight end. Any time you can get somebody from Quenton Nelson's high school, it's pretty special." On tight end Michael Mayer... "Last year I was recruiting Jacob Lacey and they played each other in the state championship game. And Jacob's team got the better of them. This year, Michael went back to the state championship game and wins it. He's a champion, a competitor, an all-around great athlete and obviously an incredible individual."

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

CLARK LEA, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On what excites him the most about the 2020 class...

"I think we added a lot of pieces that we need -- skill in the secondary and length up front. We got a bunch of guys coming in early, which is going to be a huge advantage for us. Any time you get new players, it's exciting. It's like an early Christmas. We're fired up around here." On value of recruits enrolling early... "These guys get the winter cycle and then spring ball and into the summer. They really get a chance to launch into the fall and contribute to the 2020 season. Kyle Hamilton came in the summer and obviously he had an impact for us this year, but just the benefit of being here, acclimating to school, what the strength program is, and getting involved in the schematics of the defense really gives you the best advantage to launch into the fall."

LANCE TAYLOR, RUNNING BACKS COACH

On Chris Tyree... "Chris is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. The speed is something I can't coach or teach. You love that part that he brings to our group." On his relationship with Tyree... "The more you get to know somebody, the more comfortable you each feel. That's the way its become with him and his family. He has a great family and it's been great getting to know them."

JEFF QUINN, OFFENSIVE LINE COACH