Throughout the class of 2020 recruiting cycle, two defensive backs Fighting Irish fans hoped Notre Dame would land were four-star athlete Cameron Martinez from Muskegon, Mich., and Rivals100 cornerback Clark Phillips from La Habra, Calif. For various reasons, both instead committed to Ohio State before the season, making up half of the Buckeye’s much-heralded 2020 defensive backfield. But after Buckeye co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley left to be the head coach at Boston College last week, their status with Ohio State weakened.

Phillips ended up flipping to Utah yesterday, while Martinez stated that he won’t be inking with the Buckeyes during the early signing period, but some wonder if he'll sign at all. Now the undefeated Big 10 Champs must scramble to fill out the class while they prepare for the College Football Playoffs.

Braden Lenzy de-committed from Notre Dame in June of 2017, only to sign with the program in January (Rivals) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame’s 2019 defensive coaching staff is still intact, but head coach Brian Kelly made it clear that he’s upfront about what the university represents and what it can offer. The program does not want players that simply commit to a coach. That’s why all 17 prospects committed to Notre Dame before offensive coordinator Chip Long’s exit signed with the Irish on Wednesday. “No one person is stronger than the university,” Kelly said. “For those guys that decide to go to schools based upon one individual, then you're left up to those kinds of, you know, de-commitments based upon singular relationships. That's never how we have recruited here at Notre Dame and that's not how we'll ever recruit.” That’s at least been the case in South Bend as of late. In the past two recruiting cycles, Notre Dame has suffered just one decommitment: 2019 pro-style quarterback Cade McNamara, a four-star prospect from Reno, Nev. who ended up signing with Michigan. McNamara broke his pledge to the Irish at the beginning of March in 2018, and the Notre Dame coaching staff quickly moved on, eventually finding Brendon Clark, the offensive scout team player of the year at Echoes 2019. This had such a small impact on the class that when decommitments were brought up to Kelly on Wednesday, McNamara didn’t even come to mind. “Did we lose any last year?” Kelly asked. 2019 wide receiver TJ Sheffield at one point also technically announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish, but shortly after was told by wide receivers coach Del Alexander that Notre Dame would not be honoring his pledge. The last time Notre Dame was seriously impacted by prospect decommitting near the end of the season was in 2016 after a disastrous 4-8 record. Both Mansfield, Texas four-star cornerback Paulson Adebo and La Mirada, Calif. four-star athlete Elijah Hicks backed off their pledges to the Irish, leaving the team without any corners in the 2017 class.

