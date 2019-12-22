Notre Dame signed 18 prospects on National Signing Day as a part of its 2020 recruiting class.

The Irish pursued Moorpark (Calif.) High offensive lineman Jonah Monheim until the last second, which showed that Notre Dame was very open to taking a 19th prospect in the class.

Even during his National Signing Day press conference, head coach Brian Kelly left the door open to the Irish adding another prospect in the February signing period, noting that it would probably be on the offensive side of the ball.

Considering that Notre Dame nearly took an offensive line recruit, we'll look at potential OL options, as well as a defensive end prospect to know. The pickings are mostly slim, but there are some prospects out there that we really like.