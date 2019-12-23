The Gold Standard: NSD Wrap-Up Scoop; Four-Star Ga. Duo To Visit ND?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer empties his notebook from Notre Dame's National Signing Day for the 2020 class, plus nuggets on a pair of four-star impact recruits from Georgia looking to get South Bend in the near future.
2020 National Signing Day Wrap-Up Scoop
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news