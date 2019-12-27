Updated Heights And Weights For Notre Dame's 2020 Signees
We've updated the Rivals profiles of Notre Dame's signees in the 2020 class to reflect the heights and weights announced by the Fighting Irish on National Signing Day.
But we made sure to record what the heights and weights were on Rivals for the Notre Dame recruits before we made the change, so we could show the differences from what they were listed by Rivals to the official listing by ND.
Check it out below.
|Pos. | Recruit
|Stars
|Ht/Wt Previously Listed By Rivals
|Ht/Wt Listed By Notre Dame
|Difference
|
WR Xavier Watts
|
6-0, 181 pounds
|
5-11, 180 pounds
|
- 1 inch
- 1 pound
|
DB Caleb Offord
|
6-1, 175 pounds
|
6-1, 170 pounds
|
- 5 pounds
|
WR Jay Brunelle
|
6-2, 200 pounds
|
6-1 1/2, 201 pounds
|
- 1 inch
+ 1 pound
|
6-1, 190 pounds
|
5-11 1/2, 181 pounds
|
- 1 1/2 inches
- 9 pounds
|
6-6, 290 pounds
|
6-6, 292 pounds
|
+ 2 pounds
|
6-0, 180 pounds
|
6-0, 180 pounds
|
RB Chris Tyree
|
5-10, 180 pounds
|
5-9 1/2, 179 pounds
|
- 1/2 inch
- 1 pound
|
OL Tosh Baker
|
6-8, 275 pounds
|
6-7, 283 pounds
|
- 1 inch
+ 8 pounds
|
DE Rylie Mills
|
6-5, 270 pounds
|
6-4 1/2, 250 pounds
|
- 1/2 inch
- 20 pounds
|
LS Alex Peitsch
|
6-2, 220 pounds
|
6-1, 205 pounds
|
- 1 inch
- 15 pounds
|
6-3, 230 pounds
|
6-2, 229 pounds
|
- 1 inch
- 1 pound
|
6-2, 182 pounds
|
6-2, 180 pounds
|
- 2 pounds
|
6-3, 305 pounds
|
6-2 3/4, 302 pounds
|
- 1/4 inch
- 3 pounds
|
6-7, 235 pounds
|
6-6 1/2, 239 pounds
|
- 1/2 inch
+ 4 pounds
|
6-5, 235 pounds
|
6-5, 234 pounds
|
- 1 pound
|
TE Kevin Bauman
|
6-5, 235 pounds
|
6-4, 226 pounds
|
- 1 inch
- 9 pounds
|
QB Drew Pyne
|
6-1, 175 pounds
|
6-0, 181 pounds
|
- 1 inch
+ 6 pounds
|
6-3, 180 pounds
|
6-3, 180 pounds
|
DB Isaiah Pryor
|
6-2, 200 pounds (listed by Ohio State)
|
6-2, 202 pounds
|
+ 2 pounds
Notable
• Most of the changes were the Irish players a little bit smaller than what Rivals listed. This is to be expected as heights and weights are typically slightly embellished as well as actual ht/wt changes of the course of a year. Notre Dame has updated, official listings taken from the recruits' visits.
• Ramon Henderson's and Clarence Lewis' listed size did not change from Rivals' previous information to Notre Dame's announcement. The listings for Michael Mayer, Isaiah Pryor, Aidan Keanaaina and Michael Carmody saw very small changes.
• One of the biggest differences was for Rylie Mills, who checked in 20 pounds lighter according to Notre Dame.
• Tosh Baker is listed one inch shorter but eight pounds heavier by Notre Dame.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.