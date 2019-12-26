Notre Dame Vs. Iowa State: On Paper
IOWA STATE RUNNING GAME VS. NOTRE DAME RUN DEFENSE
With a No. 95 national ranking and an average of only 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Cyclones at first glance don’t appear to be a formidable foe on the ground. But closer inspection shows some notable improvement in this category, mainly behind the work of freshman running back Breece Hall.
After managing just 84 yards on 18 carries through the first five weeks this season, Hall — a 6-1, 205-pound speedster — busted onto the scene in with 132 rushing yards in a 38-14 win at West Virginia Oct. 12.
It was the first of four 100-yard efforts in his next five games, highlighted by a season-high 183-yard game at Texas Tech and a 101-yard performance versus College Football Playoff-foe Oklahoma. Hall averaged 108 yards rushing during his final seven games and has 842 entering the Notre Dame game.
Save for one notable hiccup against Michigan when the Irish defense allowed 303 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, Notre Dame has steadily improved in this area all season, although its No. 70 national ranking (160.6 yards allowed per game) in rushing defense falls well short of preseason hopes and expectations.
However, only once in the final five games did an Irish opponent rush for more than 130 yards, and that was Navy (281 yards), the nation’s leading rushing team, while getting steamrolled 52-20. Even the Midshipmen were 83 yards under their average versus Notre Dame.
Advantage: Notre Dame
