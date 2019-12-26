With a No. 95 national ranking and an average of only 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Cyclones at first glance don’t appear to be a formidable foe on the ground. But closer inspection shows some notable improvement in this category, mainly behind the work of freshman running back Breece Hall.



After managing just 84 yards on 18 carries through the first five weeks this season, Hall — a 6-1, 205-pound speedster — busted onto the scene in with 132 rushing yards in a 38-14 win at West Virginia Oct. 12.

It was the first of four 100-yard efforts in his next five games, highlighted by a season-high 183-yard game at Texas Tech and a 101-yard performance versus College Football Playoff-foe Oklahoma. Hall averaged 108 yards rushing during his final seven games and has 842 entering the Notre Dame game.