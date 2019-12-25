Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confirmed that everyone was present and accounted for while preparations began in Orlando for Saturday's (Dec. 28) Camping World Bowl versus 7-5 Iowa State (noon, ABC).

On what stands out about Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, whose 313.3 yards passing per game ranks 5th nationally, and passing efficiency 20th: "A couple of things. One, vision. Accuracy and competitiveness. Traits, the intangible things. You could have all the arm strength in the world, but if you're not accurate it doesn't do much for you. "Then there's a real competitive fire, so you can see that he's clearly the leader on the offense."

Head coach Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish had their initial practice in Orlando on Tuesday, (Andris Visockis)

On what enables quarterback Ian Book to improvise so well when a play breaks down: "He's got great escape ability, sense in the pocket. He feels things. You've seen him many times during the year where he can feel a rusher, even if he doesn't see him. You can't teach those things. "He can throw the ball on the run... Sometimes when you develop as a quarterback when you're not 6-foot-5, you have to be able to do some of these other things. For him to continue to excel and succeed, even as a younger quarterback, these are some of the things you kind of picked as you kind of grow."

On running backs coach Lance Taylor having more responsibilities because of coordinator Chip Long's ouster this month: "This has been a great opportunity for me to insert myself in the offense on a day-to-day basis that I haven't had, and really do a thorough evaluation of the strengths of my staff. I've loved the collaboration, guys working together without ego. I'm just trying to put together the best plan possible to defeat a really good football team. "We've asked Lance to do more on a day-to-day basis as it relates to working with Coach (Jeff) Quinn in the running game. Certainly, where he has been really good all year is in blitz pickup. We did a great job this year in terms of being together as one as an offensive line and running backs. "More than anything else, [he] is a louder voice in the room. I think everybody has a voice right now. Giving him that opportunity, you get to see another side that you hadn't seen."

On the long-term direction of the offense, including assessing outside coordinator candidates: "I really don't [know] honestly. I think every day I probably leave [thinking], 'I'm going in this direction, I'm going in that direction.' As I said earlier, I'm getting a better chance to get to know [the current staff] in terms of their strengths and what they can bring for the betterment of our football program and to take care of our offense."

On there not being a rush to get a new coach hired because of current game preparations, the NCAA dead period and AFCA meetings coming up: "I'll throw [Notre Dame's] human resources on there as well. Those things all matter as well. So we're looking at after the New Year before we really get into anything relative to on campus [interviews]. "Certainly, preliminary discussions always take place internally, externally, but anything that will be of substance will happen sometime after [the New Year]."

On discussions with defensive coordinator Clark Lea, who had been a finalist for the Boston College head coach position: "We've had great conversations about where he is right now, where he believes he needs to grow. Some of the insight that I've been able to give him to where he needs to continue to grow as it relates to head coaching. "This is not about where he is right now. He's an outstanding defensive coordinator. But there are other things that you obviously have to begin to develop philosophically as a head coach. Those are off to the side, but those are exercises that he'll put together now in the offseason as he builds his resume. "Those are discussions that are pertinent to who he is and where he is at Notre Dame. A successful defensive coordinator at Notre Dame can put himself in a position to be a Power 5 head coach."

On how close he was to becoming the Iowa State head coach in 2007 (which went to Gene Chizik) when he interviewed with director of athletics Jamie Pollard, who is still at that post: "It's hard to remember exactly. I was one of the candidates for the position. Jamie was there ... he's done obviously an incredible job. I was involved with a few jobs at the time and I can't remember which one was up at that time, but I saw it as a great opportunity. I was really impressed with Jamie in terms of his vision for Iowa State, and it's obviously come to fruition."

On how the team will celebrate Christmas while also trying to prepare for a game: "Our group has been such this year that they just enjoy being together. The nice part is that we're able to have all our families here, too. It's become a tradition now that we get to have dinner together, mass and we have this bingo tournament for the kids that gets pretty intense. "It's been fun because we can share some of the things that you don't get a chance to do as a group together on Christmas, and we'll enjoy it together."

On former Notre Dame assistant coach Bobby Elliott, who has deep roots in Iowa, and passed away from cancer in 2017: "My first reaction is just an incredible passion for young men that play this game, and in the sense that he gave his life to this vocation. Bobby Elliott loved developing young men in the game of football and what lessons it taught them. He would've been pretty excited about this matchup in this game, certainly. "Great coach, great person, but just a larger than life person, too. Players loved him. Everybody that has ever been with Coach Elliott would tell you the same thing."