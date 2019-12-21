In my class of 2020 superlatives article yesterday, I gave "Most Underrated" to Denver Mullen four-star defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina.

The 6-3, 302-pounder ranks as a 5.8 four-star recruit in the 2020 class, which is a high rating by Rivals.

Rivals describes prospects rated as four-star prospects as "considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential."

But still, Keanaaina, who picked Notre Dame over Florida, Ohio State and many others, still feels underrated, or maybe it's that he's under-appreciated by the fan base and media.

Landing Keanaaina wasn't a steal for the Irish. He was a big time prospect at an important position in the trenches.

In addition to Keanaaina, who else do we feel is underrated, under-looked or under-appreciated in the 2020 class? Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer gives his thoughts below.