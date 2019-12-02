Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.

Five-star Notre Dame wide receiver pledge Jordan Johnson ended his senior season with a state championship victory. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Recorded three tackles in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's (14-0) to a 31-13 triumph Louisville (Ky.) Central (8-6) in the semifinals of the Kentucky 4A state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 46 rushes for 404 yards and 12 touchdowns … Four receptions for 127 yards and two scores ... 37 total stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four passes defended. Up Next: vs. Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central (14-0) in the championship of the Kentucky 4A state playoffs Dec. 7

The Skinny: Helped lead Honolulu St. Louis (12-0) to a 45-6 victory over Kahuku (Hawai'i) High (9-4) in the finals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs … St. Louis is ranked as the No. 7 team in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Season completed. Botelho will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for five yards for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (9-3) in a 35-12 victory against Worcester (Mass.) St. Peter-Marian (4-7). Unofficial Season Stats: 52 receptions for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 84 yards in St. Louis De Smet's (14-0) 35-20 win against Joplin (Mo.) High (13-1) in the championship game of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 29 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: Season completed. Johnson will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio.

The Skinny: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (8-3) had a bye. Up Next: vs. Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (6-4) in the championship game of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Dec. 7

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 95 yards and a score, plus notched seven tackles, in Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic’s (14-0) 28-0 win against Bowling Green (Ky.) High (9-4) in the semifinals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Official Season Stats: 44 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass (14-0) in the championship game of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 29.

The Skinny: Completed eight of 10 passes for 66 yards with one touchdown and one interception, plus 42 rushing yards and a score, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (8-2) past Darien (Conn.) High (9-1) 20-0. Official Season Stats: 144-of-232 passing for 1,791 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions ... 51 carries for 251 yards and seven scores. Up Next: vs. Wethersfield (Conn.) High (8-2) in the quarterfinals of the Class L Connecticut State playoffs Dec. 4

The Skinny: Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (9-4) fell 29-7 versus Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the 6A Virginia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 62 carries for 580 yards and nine touchdowns ... 12 receptions for 173 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles. Up Next: Season completed. Tyree will play in the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2 and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 25 yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (10-3) 17-16 defeat at the hands of Norcoss (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 3A state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 41 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Completed 22 of 46 passes for 296 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 18 rushes for 353 yards and five rushing scores, in La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School's (12-1) 75-59 loss to Oceanside (Calif.) Eli Camino (8-6) in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs Official Season Stats: 267-of-402 passing for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2 ... 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Hauled in two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 28-10 loss for Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (11-1) against McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Class A private school state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 39 receptions for 873 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Up Next: Season completed

The Skinny: Scored on a 48 yard run in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's (13-1) 28-21 triumph versus Mentor (Ohio) High (13-0) in the semifinals of the Ohio Division I state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder (12-2) in the finals of the Ohio Division I state playoffs Dec. 6

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2019 Season: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-3) fell in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs … Baker will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-4) fell in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs ... He will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) is ranked as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, but does not have a postseason.

2019 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell in the first round of the Indiana 6A state playoffs.

2019 Season: Denver Mullen (4-7) lost in the first round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

2019 Season: Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-5) lost in the second round of the Illinois 6A state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.



2019 Season: Southaven (Miss.) High (2-9) missed the playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown.

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (7-5) lost in the championship game of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs. Up Next: Peitsch will play in the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (10-3) made it to the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 3 state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 119 tackles and 18 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).