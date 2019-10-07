Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (5-1) threw for 280 yards and rushed for 140 in a 50-28 victory against Phoenix O’Connor (1-5). Up Next: vs. Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge (5-2) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (6-0) was idle. Official Season Stats: 29 rushes for 247 yards and eight touchdowns … 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (4-2) Oct. 11



The Skinny: Hauled in two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown for Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (3-2) in a 21-6 upset victory against Toms River (N.J.) North (4-1) ... Added nine tackles and a pair of sacks on defense. Unofficial Season Stats: 10receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns Up Next: at Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (2-2) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Helped lead Honolulu St. Louis (8-0) to a 41-7 road victory versus Honolulu Farrington (2-6). Up Next: at Wai'anae (Hawaii) High (1-7) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 40 yards in a 63-52 triumph for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John's (2-2) over Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill Regional (3-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 13 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Shrewsbury (Mass.) High (2-2) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Paved the way for Mars (Pa.) High (5-2) to rush for 180 yards and two scores in a 14-7 triumph against Pittsburgh North Hills (4-1). Up Next: vs. Pittsburgh Fox Chapel (2-5) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 59 yards and a score in St. Louis De Smet’s (6-0) 32-31 win versus St. Louis Chaminade (4-2). Unofficial Season Stats: 12 receptions for 287 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Jefferson City (Mo.) High (2-4) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Denver Mullen (2-4) fell 43-3 against Littleton (Colo.) Columbine (6-0). Up Next: vs. Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley (6-0) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (4-1) lost its first contest of the season, falling 14-7 at the hands of Wall (N.J.) Township (5-0) Up Next: at Rumson (N.J.) Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Reeled in four passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns in one quarter of action to lead Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (8-0) to a 45-0 win against Florence (Ky.) Boone County (2-6) ... Added three tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Official Season Stats: 21 receptions for 408 yards and nine touchdowns. Up Next: at Cincinnati La Salle (6-0) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Did not play in Lake Forest (Ill.) High’s (3-3) 48-0 triumph over Waukegan (Ill.) High (0-6) due to a lingering ankle injury Up Next: at Zion (Ill.) Zion-Benton (2-4) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Made four tackles, two defended passes, and recovered two fumbles in Southaven (Miss.) High's (1-4) 42-24 victory against Hernando (Miss.) High (2-3). Up Next: at Tupelo (Miss.) High (3-3) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (2-4) was idle. Up Next: at Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara (4-1) Oct. 12

The Skinny: Completed 14-of-27 passes for 125 yards with two interceptions, plus 18 rushing yards and a touchdown, in a 58-14 loss for New Canaan (Conn.) High (2-2) at the hands of Trumbull (Ct.) St. Joseph (5-0). Official Season Stats: 54-of-97 passing for 673 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions ... 19 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Fairfield (Conn.) Warde (2-2) Oct. 19



The Skinny: Was out with an ankle injury in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale’s (3-2) 44-7 loss to Hopewell (Va.) High (5-0). Official Season Stats: 30 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Richmond (Va.) Meadowbrook (0-4) Oct. 11



The Skinny: Caught six passes for 72 yards, while also adding six tackles, in a 33-0 triumph for Omaha (Neb.) Burke (5-1) over Gretna (Neb.) High (1-4). Official Season Stats: 40 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns ... 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended and one defensive touchdown. Up Next: at Fremont (Neb.) High (3-3) Oct 11



2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (5-0) was idle. Official Season Stats: 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Jefferson (Ga.) High (3-1) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Completed 22 of 37 passes for 437 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 110 rushing yards with three scores on 13 carries, in a 73-32 victory for La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (6-0) over Escondido (Calif.) Orange Glen (2-4). Official Season Stats: 105-of-162 passing for 2,032 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 134.9 ... 63 rushes for 682 yards and 12 scores. Up Next: at La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day (5-1) Oct. 11



The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (6-0) threw for 153 yards and ran for 235 on the ground in a 50-0 triumph against Clarkston Football North (Canada). Up Next: vs. Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy (3-3) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (6-0) narrowly defeated Westfield (Ind.) High (4-3) 27-24 ... Avon ran threw for 162 yards and gained 264 rushing yards. Up Next: at Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-3) Oct. 11