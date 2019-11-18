Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.

Notre Dame defensive back commit Clarence Lewis picked off two passes and had a big receiving touchdown in a playoff win

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-3) fell 48-10 against Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic (9-0) in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs Nov. 15. Up Next: Baker's senior season has finished. He will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

The Skinny: Rushed twice for 27 yards and recorded four tackles and an interception in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's (12-0) 54-7 triumph over Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (7-5) in the second round of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 15 Official Season Stats: 42 rushes for 328 yards and 10 touchdowns … 26 total stops, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. Up Next: vs. Covington (Ky.) Scott (8-4) in the quarterfinals of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 22

The Skinny: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-3) had a bye. Unofficial Season Stats: 12 receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (7-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Nov. 22.

The Skinny: Honolulu St. Louis (10-0) had a bye ... St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 49 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Up Next: vs. Mililani (Hawai'i) High (8-4) in the semifinals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs Nov. 22

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns (8-2) in a 56-21 victory over Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill Regional (7-3). Unofficial Season Stats: 41 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. Up Next: at Worcester (Mass.) St. Peter-Marian (4-6) Nov. 28

The Skinny: Hauled in two passes for 61 yards and a score to help lead St. Louis De Smet (12-0) past St. Charles (Mo.) Howell (11-2) 31-3 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 503 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: at Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar (10-2) Nov. 23

Wheeler with the shovel pass to Johnson to put the #MAADMen up 31-3 with 8:23 to go in the #MSHSAA District Final #OhBaby #stlpreps #mopreps pic.twitter.com/69DJnH2hyA — De Smet Jesuit (@DeSmetJesuitHS) November 16, 2019

The Skinny: Scored on a 55 yard touchdown reception and picked off two passes in Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei's (7-3) 49-14 triumph versus Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-10) in the first round of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs. Up Next: at Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Nov. 22.

Video: Watch this one handed grab by @MDP_Sports’ WR Clarence Lewis in the first qtr against Pope John in the Non-Public Group 3 Quarterfinals on Saturday. #njfootball pic.twitter.com/RvaedfnONA — GMC Gridiron (@gmcgridiron) November 16, 2019

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns, plus four tackles and made an interception, in Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic’s (12-0) 38-8 win against Hebron (Ky.) Conner (8-4) in the second round of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 36 receptions for 719 yards and 12 touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass (12-0) in the quarterfinals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs

The Skinny: Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-5) fell 21-20 at the hands of Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland (9-3) 21-20 in the second round of the 6A Illinois state playoffs. Up Next: Mills' senior season has finished.



The Skinny: Completed 20 of 35 passes for 277 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while adding eight rushes for 60 yards and two scores, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (7-2) past Wilton (Conn.) High (5-3) 38-20. Official Season Stats: 136-of-222 passing for 1,725 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 40 carries for 209 yards and six scores. Up Next: at Darien (Conn.) High (9-0) Nov. 28



The Skinny: Caught three passes for 53 yards in a 55-35 triumph for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (8-3) against Chesapeake (Va.) Grassfield (5-6) in the first round of the 6A Virginia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 53 carries for 465 yards and eight touchdowns ... 12 receptions for 173 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles. Up Next: at Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes (8-3) in the second round of the 6A Virginia state playoffs.

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 17 yards Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (9-2) 56-27 win versus Tallapoosa (Ga.) Haralson County (8-3) in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 35 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Blackshear (Ga.) Pierce County (11-0) in the second round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs.

The Skinny: Completed 29 of 43 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns, plus 14 carries for 94 yards and three scores, to lead La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (11-0) past Poway (Calif.) High (7-5) 52-51 in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs. Official Season Stats: 225-of-329 passing for 3,802 yards with 44 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 140.5 ... 107 rushes for 1,243 yards and 23 scores. Up Next: vs. Solona Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (7-3) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 23

The Skinny: Athens (Ga.) Academy (10-0) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 30 receptions for 620 yards and 11 total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Columbus (Ga.) Brookstone (7-4) in the second round of the Class A private Georgia state playoffs Nov. 22

The Skinny: Tallied eight tackles and one sack in a 42-14 triumph for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (11-2) over Mexico (Mo.) High (6-6) in the third round of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs Official Season Stats: 117 tackles and 17 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: vs. St. Louis Trinity Catholic (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs

The Skinny: Scored on a 30 yard touchdown reception and picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards in Pickerington Central's (11-1) win against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (10-2) in the regional semifinals of the Division I Ohio state playoffs Nov. 15. Up Next: vs. Groveport (Ohio) Groverport-Madison in the regional finals of the Division I Ohio state playoffs Nov. 22

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) is ranked as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, but does not have a postseason.

2019 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell in the first round of the 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2019 Season: Denver Mullen (4-7) lost in the first round of the 5A Colorado state playoffs Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

2019 Season: Southaven (Miss.) High (2-9) missed the playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked-punt return touchdown.