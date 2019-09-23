Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Save $50 your first year and get $50 of FREE ND gear too! (Promo code: UGAShowdown)

Xavier Watts had a big performance on Friday night. (Husker Online)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (3-1) fell 21-19 to Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (3-0) in a tightly contested matchup. Up Next: vs. Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista (3-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Rushed once for five yards and recorded three tackles ... Per his coach, Bartleson pulled his hamstring and may miss a few weeks of action ... Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (5-0) crushed Harrodsburgh (Ky.) Mercer County (3-2) 71-28. Official Season Stats: 29 rushes for 247 yards and eight touchdowns ... 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: vs. Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (4-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic fell 29-7 to Middletown (N.J.) South (1-2). Up Next: vs. Long Branch (N.J.) High (1-2) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Made seven tackles in Honolulu St. Louis' (6-0) 25-19 victory versus Honolulu Punahou (4-3) ... St. Louis remains the No. 7 team nationally per MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Up Next: Mililani (Hawaii) High (6-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 160 yards in two touchdowns in Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns' (0-2) 32-27 loss to Everett (Mass.) High (3-1). Official Season Stats: 12 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Marlborough (Mass.) High (0-2) Sept. 28

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (3-2) rushed for 414 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 victory against Kittanning (Pa.) Armstrong (1-3). Up Next: vs. Pittsburgh Shaler Area (2-3) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 triumph for St. Louis De Smet (4-0) over St. Louis Christian Brothers (3-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 10 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: Kirkwood (Mo.) Vianney (1-3) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Denver Mullen (2-2) lost 30-21 against Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit (4-0). Up Next: Aurora (Colo.) Grandview (4-0) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Caught one pass for four yards in a 55-0 triumph for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (3-0) over Freehold (N.J.) Boro (1-3). Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 105 yards. Up Next: vs. Holmdel (N.J.) St. John-Vianney (2-0) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Did not record a reception but made five stops on defense in one half of action ... Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (6-0) cruised past Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood (1-4) 49-3. Unofficial Season Stats: 13 receptions for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: Union (Ky.) Cooper (3-2) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Did not play in Lake Forest (Ill.) High's (2-3) 39-7 loss to Lake Zurich (Ill.) High (2-2) ... Suffered a lower leg injury a couple of weeks ago and expects to be back soon. Official Season Stats: Four tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township (4-0) Sept. 27



The Skinny: Made three stops and had two passes defended in Southaven (Miss.) High's (1-3) 17-6 loss to Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven (4-1). Unofficial Season Stats: Five tackles, four passes defended, and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown. Up Next: at Oxford (Miss.) High (3-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (2-3) fell 35-20 to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (4-0) ... St. John's ranks as the No. 30 team in the country per MaxPreps. Up Next: Santa Ana (Calif) Mater Dei (4-0) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Threw for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions on 17 of 28 passing .. Added five carries for 19 yards in New Canaan (Conn.) High's (1-2) 17-14 loss to Ridgefield (Conn.) High (3-0) Official Season Stats: 30 of 52 passing for 414 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions ... 11 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: at Stamford (Ct.) High (1-2) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (2-1) was idle last week ... Tyree's status is questionable for this Friday with an ankle injury. Official Season Stats: 30 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: Petersburg (Va.) High (2-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 182 yards and a score ... Added six tackles at defensive back in Omaha (Neb.) Burke's (3-1) 31-27 victory vs. Omaha (Neb.) North (1-3). Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 445 yards and four touchdowns ... 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two passes defended and one defensive touchdown. Up Next: vs. Elkhorn (Neb.) High (3-1) Sept. 27

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (4-0) was idle last week. Official Season Stats: 13 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Jefferson (Ga.) Jackson County (2-2) Sept. 27

The Skinny: La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (4-0) was idle last week. Official Season Stats: 70 of 107 passing for 1,257 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions for a QB rating of 133.5 ... 40 rushes for 480 yards and seven scores. Up Next: vs. San Diego Francis Parker (1-3) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (4-0) ran for for 208 yards and threw for 170 yards in a 35-20 victory vs. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (2-3) ... IMG Academy ranks as the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps Top 25. Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington (4-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (5-0) dismantled Indianapolis Franklin Central (3-2) 42-7 ... Avon threw for 262 yards and rushed for 63 in the victory. Up Next: Fishers (Ind.) High (4-1) Sept. 27