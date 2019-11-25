Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.
The Skinny: Rushed once for 54 yards and a score, caught a pass for 71 yards and a touchdown, plus added six tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass deflection to lead Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (13-0) to a 55-0 triumph versus Covington (Ky.) Scott (8-5) in the quarterfinals of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 45 rushes for 407 yards and 12 touchdowns … Three receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns ... 34 total stops, one sack, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass deflections.
Up Next: vs. Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central (13-0) in the semifinals of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 29
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 14 yards in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's (5-4) 10-3 defeat against Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (8-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs.
Up Next: Bauman's senior season is finished.
The Skinny: Tallied five tackles for Honolulu St. Louis (11-0) in a 35-0 triumph against vs. Mililani (Hawai'i) High (8-4) in the semifinals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs … St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps.
Unofficial Season Stats: 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Up Next: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii) High (9-3) in the finals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs Nov. 29
The Skinny: Caught 10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (8-3) in a 64-33 defeat at the hands of Springfield (Mass.) Central (10-2) in the Division 3 Massachusetts state playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 51 receptions for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Up Next: at Worcester (Mass.) St. Peter-Marian (4-6) in an exhibition game Nov. 28
The Skinny: Recorded an interception to help lead St. Louis De Smet (13-0) past Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar (10-3) 37-0 in the semifinals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 23.
Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 503 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).
Up Next: vs. Joplin (Mo.) High (13-0) in the finals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 30
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 24 yards in Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei’s (8-3) 10-3 triumph against Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-4) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (6-4) the finals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Nov. 29
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 31 yards and a score, plus notched five tackles and a tackle for loss, in Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic’s (12-0) 49-9 win against Berea (Ky.) Madison Southern (7-6) in the quarterfinals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 39 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) High (9-3) in the semifinals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 22
The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (7-5) fell versus Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (9-3) 16-14 in the finals of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs.
Up Next: Peitsch's season has finished. He will play in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla. Jan 2.
The Skinny: New Canaan (Conn.) High (7-2) had a bye.
Official Season Stats: 136-of-222 passing for 1,725 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 40 carries for 209 yards and six scores.
Up Next: at Darien (Conn.) High (9-0) Nov. 28.
The Skinny: Rushed nine times for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 36-6 triumph for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (9-3) against Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes (8-4) in the second round of the 6A Virginia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 62 carries for 580 yards and nine touchdowns ... 12 receptions for 173 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles.
Up Next: at vs. Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the 6A Virginia state playoffs Nov. 29
2021 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 29 yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (10-2) 32-29 (2OT) thriller versus Blackshear (Ga.) Pierce County (11-1) in the second round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs
Official Season Stats: 38 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: at Norcoss (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the 3A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 29
The Skinny: Completed 20 of 27 passes for 376 yards with six touchdowns to lead La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (12-0) past Solona Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (7-4) 44-7 in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 245-of-356 passing for 4,178 yards with 50 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 142.1 ... 110 rushes for 1,267 yards and 23 scores.
Up Next: vs. Oceanside (Calif.) Eli Camino (7-6) in the finals of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 29
The Skinny: Hauled in seven passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (11-0) 52-7 romp over Columbus (Ga.) Brookstone (7-5) in the second round of the Class A private Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 37 receptions for 803 yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class A private Georgia state playoffs Nov. 29
The Skinny: Made two tackles and a sack in a for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (10-3) in a 26-0 defeat against St. Louis Trinity Catholic (9-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 119 tackles and 18 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (12-1) to a 23-7 triumph versus Groveport (Ohio) Groverport-Madison in the regional finals of the Division I Ohio state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Mentor (Ohio) High (13-0) in the semifinals of the Division I Ohio state playoffs Nov. 22.
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2019 Season: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-3) fell in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs. Baker will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.
2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) is ranked as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, but does not have a postseason.
2019 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell in the first round of the 6A Indiana state playoffs.
2019 Season: Denver Mullen (4-7) lost in the first round of the 5A Colorado state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.
2019 Season: Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-5) lost in the second round of the 6A Illinois state playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.
2019 Season: Southaven (Miss.) High (2-9) missed the playoffs.
Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown.
2019 Season: Omaha (Neb.) Burke (9-2) lost in the quarterfinals of the Class A Nebraska state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: Six rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown ... 61 receptions for 1,072 yards and 13 scores ... 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.
----
