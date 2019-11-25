Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.

Notre Dame commit Deion Colzie had a monstrous receiving game in a playoff victory. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Rushed once for 54 yards and a score, caught a pass for 71 yards and a touchdown, plus added six tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass deflection to lead Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (13-0) to a 55-0 triumph versus Covington (Ky.) Scott (8-5) in the quarterfinals of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 45 rushes for 407 yards and 12 touchdowns … Three receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns ... 34 total stops, one sack, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass deflections. Up Next: vs. Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central (13-0) in the semifinals of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 29

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 14 yards in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's (5-4) 10-3 defeat against Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (8-3) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs. Up Next: Bauman's senior season is finished.

The Skinny: Tallied five tackles for Honolulu St. Louis (11-0) in a 35-0 triumph against vs. Mililani (Hawai'i) High (8-4) in the semifinals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs … St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Up Next: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii) High (9-3) in the finals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs Nov. 29

The Skinny: Caught 10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (8-3) in a 64-33 defeat at the hands of Springfield (Mass.) Central (10-2) in the Division 3 Massachusetts state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 51 receptions for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Up Next: at Worcester (Mass.) St. Peter-Marian (4-6) in an exhibition game Nov. 28

The Skinny: Recorded an interception to help lead St. Louis De Smet (13-0) past Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar (10-3) 37-0 in the semifinals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 23. Official Season Stats: 24 receptions for 503 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: vs. Joplin (Mo.) High (13-0) in the finals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 30

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 24 yards in Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei’s (8-3) 10-3 triumph against Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-4) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (6-4) the finals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Nov. 29

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 31 yards and a score, plus notched five tackles and a tackle for loss, in Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic’s (12-0) 49-9 win against Berea (Ky.) Madison Southern (7-6) in the quarterfinals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 39 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) High (9-3) in the semifinals of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 22

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (7-5) fell versus Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (9-3) 16-14 in the finals of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs. Up Next: Peitsch's season has finished. He will play in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla. Jan 2.

The Skinny: New Canaan (Conn.) High (7-2) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 136-of-222 passing for 1,725 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 40 carries for 209 yards and six scores. Up Next: at Darien (Conn.) High (9-0) Nov. 28.



The Skinny: Rushed nine times for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 36-6 triumph for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (9-3) against Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes (8-4) in the second round of the 6A Virginia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 62 carries for 580 yards and nine touchdowns ... 12 receptions for 173 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles. Up Next: at vs. Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the 6A Virginia state playoffs Nov. 29



2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 29 yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (10-2) 32-29 (2OT) thriller versus Blackshear (Ga.) Pierce County (11-1) in the second round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs Official Season Stats: 38 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Norcoss (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the 3A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 29

The Skinny: Completed 20 of 27 passes for 376 yards with six touchdowns to lead La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (12-0) past Solona Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (7-4) 44-7 in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs. Official Season Stats: 245-of-356 passing for 4,178 yards with 50 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 142.1 ... 110 rushes for 1,267 yards and 23 scores. Up Next: vs. Oceanside (Calif.) Eli Camino (7-6) in the finals of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 29

The Skinny: Hauled in seven passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (11-0) 52-7 romp over Columbus (Ga.) Brookstone (7-5) in the second round of the Class A private Georgia state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 37 receptions for 803 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class A private Georgia state playoffs Nov. 29

The Skinny: Made two tackles and a sack in a for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (10-3) in a 26-0 defeat against St. Louis Trinity Catholic (9-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 119 tackles and 18 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: Season completed.

The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (12-1) to a 23-7 triumph versus Groveport (Ohio) Groverport-Madison in the regional finals of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Mentor (Ohio) High (13-0) in the semifinals of the Division I Ohio state playoffs Nov. 22.



SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2019 Season: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-3) fell in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs. Baker will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) is ranked as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, but does not have a postseason.

2019 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell in the first round of the 6A Indiana state playoffs.

2019 Season: Denver Mullen (4-7) lost in the first round of the 5A Colorado state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

2019 Season: Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-5) lost in the second round of the 6A Illinois state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.



2019 Season: Southaven (Miss.) High (2-9) missed the playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown.