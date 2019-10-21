Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver commit Jay Brunelle is continuing his excellent senior season. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (7-1) threw for 401 yards and rushed for 121 in a 41-17 victory against Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty (5-3). Up Next: at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral (6-2) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Returned to the field from injury and rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 52-7 triumph for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (8-0) over Lawrenceburg (Ky.) Anderson County (4-4) ... Added three tackles and a tackle for loss. Official Season Stats: 32 rushes for 272 yards and nine touchdowns … 16 tackles and two tackles for loss (in six games) Up Next: vs. Paris (Ky.) Bourbon County (4-4)Oct. 25

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 17 yards in a 20-14 setback for Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (3-3) versus Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (4-2). Unofficial Season Stats: 11 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: at Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (7-0) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Honolulu St. Louis (9-0) had a bye week ... St. Louis ranks as the No. 6 team in the MaxPreps Top 25. Unofficial Season Stats: 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Up Next: vs. Honolulu Punahou (10-1) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (4-2) 58-26 victory against Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers (1-5). Unofficial Season Stats: 26 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: Leominster (Mass.) High (1-6) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (5-4) fell 10-7 against Vandergrift (Pa.) Kiski Area (4-5). Up Next: at Allison Park (Pa.) Hampton (2-7) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, plus an eight yard rushing score in one half of play, as St. Louis De Smet (8-0) crushed Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central (5-3) 63-0. Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 350 yards and seven total touchdowns. Up Next: Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias (7-1) Oct. 25

#NotreDame five-star WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) gets back into the end zone, this time on a 34 yard catch and run on the slant. Johnson has been dominant tonight. pic.twitter.com/xiRG1Y1xTl — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 19, 2019

The Skinny: Denver Mullen (2-6) lost 42-7 at the hands of Arvada (Colo.) Pomona (5-3). Up Next: Arvada (Colo.) West (0-8) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (4-3) fell 37-14 to Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More (3-0). Up Next: vs. Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (4-2) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Recorded 13.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, plus a reception for 23 yards, as Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic (9-0) prevailed past Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highland (5-4) 13-0. Official Season Stats: 30 receptions for 531 yards and nine touchdowns. Up Next: at Hebron (Ky.) Conner (7-1) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Made three tackles in Lake Forest (Ill.) High's (4-4) 23-10 setback versus Libertyville (Ill.) High (4-5). Official Season Stats: 16 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. (in four games played) Up Next: vs. Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson (4-4) Oct. 25



The Skinny: Recorded an interception, broke up a pass, and made a tackle in a 38-14 loss for Southaven (Miss.) High (2-6) at the hands of Olive Branch (6-2). Unofficial Season Stats: 16 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Olive Branch (Miss.) Lewisburg (3-6) Oct. 25



The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (4-4) squeaked by Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (6-2) 34-31. Up Next: vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (5-2) Nov. 2

The Skinny: Threw for 170 yards on 20-of-28 passing, plus 15 yards rushing on two carries, in a 28-7 triumph for New Canaan (Conn.) High (3-2) over Fairfield (Conn.) Warde (2-3). Official Season Stats: 74-of-125 passing for 843 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions ... 21 carries for 102 yards and two scores. Up Next: at Westport (Conn.) Staples (2-3) Oct. 25



The Skinny: Ran for 70 yards on 17 carries, plus had three catches for 30 yards and a receiving touchdown in a 23-20 defeat for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (4-3) against Prince George (Va.) High (5-2). Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 553 yards and nine total touchdowns. Up Next: at Chesterfield (Va.) Matoaca (5-2_ Oct. 25



The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 81 yards, while adding 11 tackles and an interception returned for 52 yards and a score in Omaha (Neb.) Burke's (7-1) 28-14 triumph versus Omaha (Neb.) Millard (3-5). Official Season Stats: 50 receptions for 942 yards and 10 scores ... 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. Up Next: at Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-LaVista Oct. 25



2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught seven passes for 74 yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (5-2) 28-21 loss to Monroe (Ga.) Area (5-3). Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (3-4) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Completed 27-of-38 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns, plus two carries for 115 yards and a score, to lead La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (8-0) past Vista (Calif.) Tri-City Christian (4-3) 40-6. Official Season Stats: 158-of-231 passing for 2,746 yards with 34 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 139.2 ... 72 rushes for 888 yards and 16 scores. Up Next: vs. Escondido (Calif.) Classical Academy (4-4) Oct. 25

The Skinny: Made five receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown and added a rush for 14 yards for Athens (Ga.) Academy (7-0) in a 58-0 triumph over Athens (Ga.) Christian (2-5). Official Season Stats: 21 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Oxford (Ga.) Providence Christian Oct. 25



The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (6-1) fell to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy (7-1) ... IMG fell from No. 3 to No. 14 in the MaxPreps Top 25. Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Norland (4-3) Oct. 26

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (9-0) threw for 274 yards and rushed for 215 in a 37-14 triumph over Noblesville (Ind.) High (1-8). Up Next: at Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-3) Nov. 1 (first round of 6A IHSAA State Tournament)

The Skinny: Made 13 stops and tackle for loss for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) in a 28-0 setback versus St. Clair (Mo.) High (8-0). Unofficial Season Stats: 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and one forced fumble. Up Next: at Jennings (Mo.) High (3-5) Oct. 24