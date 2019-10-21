Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.
The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (7-1) threw for 401 yards and rushed for 121 in a 41-17 victory against Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty (5-3).
Up Next: at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral (6-2) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Returned to the field from injury and rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 52-7 triumph for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (8-0) over Lawrenceburg (Ky.) Anderson County (4-4) ... Added three tackles and a tackle for loss.
Official Season Stats: 32 rushes for 272 yards and nine touchdowns … 16 tackles and two tackles for loss (in six games)
Up Next: vs. Paris (Ky.) Bourbon County (4-4)Oct. 25
The Skinny: Caught one pass for 17 yards in a 20-14 setback for Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (3-3) versus Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (4-2).
Unofficial Season Stats: 11 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: at Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (7-0) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Honolulu St. Louis (9-0) had a bye week ... St. Louis ranks as the No. 6 team in the MaxPreps Top 25.
Unofficial Season Stats: 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Up Next: vs. Honolulu Punahou (10-1) Nov. 1
The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (4-2) 58-26 victory against Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers (1-5).
Unofficial Season Stats: 26 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns.
Up Next: Leominster (Mass.) High (1-6) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (5-4) fell 10-7 against Vandergrift (Pa.) Kiski Area (4-5).
Up Next: at Allison Park (Pa.) Hampton (2-7) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, plus an eight yard rushing score in one half of play, as St. Louis De Smet (8-0) crushed Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central (5-3) 63-0.
Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 350 yards and seven total touchdowns.
Up Next: Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias (7-1) Oct. 25
#NotreDame five-star WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) gets back into the end zone, this time on a 34 yard catch and run on the slant. Johnson has been dominant tonight. pic.twitter.com/xiRG1Y1xTl— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 19, 2019
The Skinny: Denver Mullen (2-6) lost 42-7 at the hands of Arvada (Colo.) Pomona (5-3).
Up Next: Arvada (Colo.) West (0-8) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (4-3) fell 37-14 to Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More (3-0).
Up Next: vs. Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (4-2) Nov. 1
The Skinny: Recorded 13.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, plus a reception for 23 yards, as Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic (9-0) prevailed past Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highland (5-4) 13-0.
Official Season Stats: 30 receptions for 531 yards and nine touchdowns.
Up Next: at Hebron (Ky.) Conner (7-1) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Made three tackles in Lake Forest (Ill.) High's (4-4) 23-10 setback versus Libertyville (Ill.) High (4-5).
Official Season Stats: 16 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. (in four games played)
Up Next: vs. Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson (4-4) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Recorded an interception, broke up a pass, and made a tackle in a 38-14 loss for Southaven (Miss.) High (2-6) at the hands of Olive Branch (6-2).
Unofficial Season Stats: 16 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown.
Up Next: vs. Olive Branch (Miss.) Lewisburg (3-6) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (4-4) squeaked by Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (6-2) 34-31.
Up Next: vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (5-2) Nov. 2
The Skinny: Threw for 170 yards on 20-of-28 passing, plus 15 yards rushing on two carries, in a 28-7 triumph for New Canaan (Conn.) High (3-2) over Fairfield (Conn.) Warde (2-3).
Official Season Stats: 74-of-125 passing for 843 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions ... 21 carries for 102 yards and two scores.
Up Next: at Westport (Conn.) Staples (2-3) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Ran for 70 yards on 17 carries, plus had three catches for 30 yards and a receiving touchdown in a 23-20 defeat for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (4-3) against Prince George (Va.) High (5-2).
Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 553 yards and nine total touchdowns.
Up Next: at Chesterfield (Va.) Matoaca (5-2_ Oct. 25
The Skinny: Hauled in five passes for 81 yards, while adding 11 tackles and an interception returned for 52 yards and a score in Omaha (Neb.) Burke's (7-1) 28-14 triumph versus Omaha (Neb.) Millard (3-5).
Official Season Stats: 50 receptions for 942 yards and 10 scores ... 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.
Up Next: at Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-LaVista Oct. 25
2021 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught seven passes for 74 yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (5-2) 28-21 loss to Monroe (Ga.) Area (5-3).
Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (3-4) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Completed 27-of-38 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns, plus two carries for 115 yards and a score, to lead La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (8-0) past Vista (Calif.) Tri-City Christian (4-3) 40-6.
Official Season Stats: 158-of-231 passing for 2,746 yards with 34 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 139.2 ... 72 rushes for 888 yards and 16 scores.
Up Next: vs. Escondido (Calif.) Classical Academy (4-4) Oct. 25
The Skinny: Made five receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown and added a rush for 14 yards for Athens (Ga.) Academy (7-0) in a 58-0 triumph over Athens (Ga.) Christian (2-5).
Official Season Stats: 21 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Oxford (Ga.) Providence Christian Oct. 25
The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (6-1) fell to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy (7-1) ... IMG fell from No. 3 to No. 14 in the MaxPreps Top 25.
Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Norland (4-3) Oct. 26
The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (9-0) threw for 274 yards and rushed for 215 in a 37-14 triumph over Noblesville (Ind.) High (1-8).
Up Next: at Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-3) Nov. 1 (first round of 6A IHSAA State Tournament)
The Skinny: Made 13 stops and tackle for loss for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) in a 28-0 setback versus St. Clair (Mo.) High (8-0).
Unofficial Season Stats: 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and one forced fumble.
Up Next: at Jennings (Mo.) High (3-5) Oct. 24
The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (7-1) past Pickerington (Ohio) North (4-4) 16-7.
Up Next: vs. Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High (6-2) Oct. 25
----
