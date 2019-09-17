The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commitments have hit the gridiron for the high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how future Fighting Irish players performed. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame 2021 DT commit Gabriel Rubio racked up seven sacks on Friday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (3-0) was idle on the week of Sept. 13. Up Next: at Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2-0) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Ran for 26 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries ... Caught one pass for two yards and added three tackles on defense in a 43-7 win for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (4-0) versus Harrodsburg (Ky.) Mercer County (3-1). Official Season Stats: 28 rushes, 424 yards, 8 touchdowns ... 10 tackles, TFL. Up Next: vs. Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy (3-1) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Recorded an interception in a 7-0 victory in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's (1-0) triumph over Manasquan (N.J.) High (0-2). Up Next: vs. Middletown (N.J.) South (0-3) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Made five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks while helping Honolulu St. Louis (5-0) record a 28-0 shut out against Kahuku (Hawaii) High (4-2) ... St. Louis remains the No. 7 team nationally per MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 23 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks. Up Next: vs. Honolulu Punahou (4-2) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's (0-1) season-opening 35-20 defeat versus West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial (2-0). Up Next: vs. Everett (Mass.) High (2-1) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (2-2) lost 14-7 versus Pittsburgh Penn Hills (3-1) ... Mars threw for 47 yards and rushed for 120 yards in the loss. Up Next: at Kittanning (Pa.) Armstrong (1-2) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 72 yards and a score in a 49-7 victory for St. Louis De Smet (3-0) over St. Louis University High (1-2). Official Season Stats: Seven receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns (per STL High School Sports). Up Next: at St. Louis Christian Brothers (3-0) Sept. 20

Wheeler connects with Johnson for his 2nd TD pass of the Quarter to put the #MAADMen up 14-0 over SLUH with 4:34 to go in the 1st #stlpreps #DSJOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/6kaHvARi45 — De Smet Jesuit (@DeSmetJesuitHS) September 14, 2019

The Skinny: Made six stops, a tackle for loss, and forced two fumbles in Denver Mullen's (2-1) 35-0 loss to Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek (3-0). Official Season Stats: 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, five forced fumbles. Up Next: at Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit (3-0) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 18 yards in a 41-7 victory for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (2-0) against Jackson Township (N.J.) Jackson Memorial (2-1). Official Season Stats: Seven receptions for 101 yards. Up Next: at Freehold (N.J.) Boro (1-2) Sept. 21

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 49 yards ... Made 10 tackles and one tackle for loss to help lead Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (5-0) in a 45-0 triumph versus Edgewood (Ky.) Dixie Heights (2-3). Unofficial Season Stats: 13 receptions for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: at Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood

The Skinny: Did not play in Lake Forest (Ill) High's (2-1) 13-0 win against Mundelein (Ill.) High (1-2) ... Was out with a lower leg injury and is expected to return to the field in the next couple of weeks. Official Season Stats: Four tackles, one tackle for loss. Up Next: vs. Lake Zurich (Ill.) High (1-2) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Made one stop and scored on a 22-yard scoop-and-score off a blocked punt to lead Southaven (Miss.) High (1-2) in a 32-28 triumph against Collierville (Tenn.) High (2-2). Unofficial Season Stats: Two tackles, two passes broken up, and a 22-yard fumble return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven (3-1) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-2) fell 35-14 to Duncanville (Texas) High (3-0) ... Slid from No. 16 to outside of the MaxPreps Top 25. Up Next: vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) Sept. 21

The Skinny: Threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 13 of 24 passing ... Ran six times for 27 yards and a score in New Canaan (Ct.) High's season-opening 32-6 victory versus New London (Ct.) High (0-1) Up Next: at Ridgefield (Ct.) High (2-0) Sept. 20

The Skinny: Carried the ball five times for 48 yards and a touchdown in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (2-1) 21-19 loss to Richmond (Va.) Hermitage (2-1) ... Also recorded four tackles ... Injured his ankle early in the contest and is expected to miss a couple of weeks. Official Season Stats: 30 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Petersburg (Va.) High (2-1) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 42 yards and a score ... Made four stops, two tackles for loss, and one interception returned 66 yards for a touchdown ... Omaha (Neb.) Burke (2-1) defeated Omaha (Neb.) Central (1-2) 34-17. Official Season Stats: 20 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns ... 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass deflections, one defensive touchdown Up Next: vs. Omaha (Neb.) North (1-2) Sept. 20

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 47 yards in a touchdown for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (4-0) in a 32-9 victory against Danielsville (Ga.) Madison County (2-2). Official Season Stats: 13 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Jefferson (Ga.) Jackson County (2-2) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns .. Added a 25 yard rushing touchdown to help La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School in a 57-0 triumph versus Rosamond (Calif.) High (2-2). Official Season Stats: 70 of 107 pasing for 1,257 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions (QB rating: 133.5) ... 40 rushes for 480 yards and seven touchdowns. Up Next: vs. San Diego (Calif.) Francis Parker (1-3) Sept. 27

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) defeated Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep (1-2) 31-25 ... IMG Academy is ranked as the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 Up Next: at Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-2) Sept. 21

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (4-0) won 7-3 versus Brownsburg (Ind.) High (2-2) ... Avon threw for 81 yards and rushed for 93. Up Next: vs. Indianapolis Franklin Central (3-1) Sept. 20