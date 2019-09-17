Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commitments have hit the gridiron for the high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how future Fighting Irish players performed.
The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (3-0) was idle on the week of Sept. 13.
Up Next: at Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2-0) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Ran for 26 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries ... Caught one pass for two yards and added three tackles on defense in a 43-7 win for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (4-0) versus Harrodsburg (Ky.) Mercer County (3-1).
Official Season Stats: 28 rushes, 424 yards, 8 touchdowns ... 10 tackles, TFL.
Up Next: vs. Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy (3-1) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Recorded an interception in a 7-0 victory in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's (1-0) triumph over Manasquan (N.J.) High (0-2).
Up Next: vs. Middletown (N.J.) South (0-3) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Made five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks while helping Honolulu St. Louis (5-0) record a 28-0 shut out against Kahuku (Hawaii) High (4-2) ... St. Louis remains the No. 7 team nationally per MaxPreps.
Unofficial Season Stats: 23 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks.
Up Next: vs. Honolulu Punahou (4-2) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's (0-1) season-opening 35-20 defeat versus West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial (2-0).
Up Next: vs. Everett (Mass.) High (2-1) Sept. 20
Jay Brunelle with a highlight reel catch for SJS mid Q3. WOW!! @MassVarsity @HerewegoJoe @Noontime_HS @SJHS_PioneersAD @SJHS_HM @SJShrewsbury @jabrunie @ESPNAssignDesk #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/H4D6Ft4bxw— Matt Siegel (@SportVideoMA) September 14, 2019
The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (2-2) lost 14-7 versus Pittsburgh Penn Hills (3-1) ... Mars threw for 47 yards and rushed for 120 yards in the loss.
Up Next: at Kittanning (Pa.) Armstrong (1-2) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 72 yards and a score in a 49-7 victory for St. Louis De Smet (3-0) over St. Louis University High (1-2).
Official Season Stats: Seven receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns (per STL High School Sports).
Up Next: at St. Louis Christian Brothers (3-0) Sept. 20
Wheeler connects with Johnson for his 2nd TD pass of the Quarter to put the #MAADMen up 14-0 over SLUH with 4:34 to go in the 1st #stlpreps #DSJOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/6kaHvARi45— De Smet Jesuit (@DeSmetJesuitHS) September 14, 2019
The Skinny: Made six stops, a tackle for loss, and forced two fumbles in Denver Mullen's (2-1) 35-0 loss to Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek (3-0).
Official Season Stats: 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, five forced fumbles.
Up Next: at Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit (3-0) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Caught one pass for 18 yards in a 41-7 victory for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (2-0) against Jackson Township (N.J.) Jackson Memorial (2-1).
Official Season Stats: Seven receptions for 101 yards.
Up Next: at Freehold (N.J.) Boro (1-2) Sept. 21
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 49 yards ... Made 10 tackles and one tackle for loss to help lead Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (5-0) in a 45-0 triumph versus Edgewood (Ky.) Dixie Heights (2-3).
Unofficial Season Stats: 13 receptions for 251 yards and four touchdowns.
Up Next: at Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
The Skinny: Did not play in Lake Forest (Ill) High's (2-1) 13-0 win against Mundelein (Ill.) High (1-2) ... Was out with a lower leg injury and is expected to return to the field in the next couple of weeks.
Official Season Stats: Four tackles, one tackle for loss.
Up Next: vs. Lake Zurich (Ill.) High (1-2) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Made one stop and scored on a 22-yard scoop-and-score off a blocked punt to lead Southaven (Miss.) High (1-2) in a 32-28 triumph against Collierville (Tenn.) High (2-2).
Unofficial Season Stats: Two tackles, two passes broken up, and a 22-yard fumble return touchdown.
Up Next: vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven (3-1) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-2) fell 35-14 to Duncanville (Texas) High (3-0) ... Slid from No. 16 to outside of the MaxPreps Top 25.
Up Next: vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) Sept. 21
The Skinny: Threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 13 of 24 passing ... Ran six times for 27 yards and a score in New Canaan (Ct.) High's season-opening 32-6 victory versus New London (Ct.) High (0-1)
Up Next: at Ridgefield (Ct.) High (2-0) Sept. 20
New Canaan is rolling now. Drew Pyne hits Zach LaPolice for a 10 yard TD.— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) September 14, 2019
6:53 left
New Canaan 32, New London 6 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/uPhbutBG6S
The Skinny: Carried the ball five times for 48 yards and a touchdown in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (2-1) 21-19 loss to Richmond (Va.) Hermitage (2-1) ... Also recorded four tackles ... Injured his ankle early in the contest and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
Official Season Stats: 30 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Petersburg (Va.) High (2-1) Sept. 27
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 42 yards and a score ... Made four stops, two tackles for loss, and one interception returned 66 yards for a touchdown ... Omaha (Neb.) Burke (2-1) defeated Omaha (Neb.) Central (1-2) 34-17.
Official Season Stats: 20 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns ... 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass deflections, one defensive touchdown
Up Next: vs. Omaha (Neb.) North (1-2) Sept. 20
2021 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught five passes for 47 yards in a touchdown for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (4-0) in a 32-9 victory against Danielsville (Ga.) Madison County (2-2).
Official Season Stats: 13 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Jefferson (Ga.) Jackson County (2-2) Sept. 27
The Skinny: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns .. Added a 25 yard rushing touchdown to help La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School in a 57-0 triumph versus Rosamond (Calif.) High (2-2).
Official Season Stats: 70 of 107 pasing for 1,257 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions (QB rating: 133.5) ... 40 rushes for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. San Diego (Calif.) Francis Parker (1-3) Sept. 27
The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) defeated Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep (1-2) 31-25 ... IMG Academy is ranked as the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps Top 25
Up Next: at Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-2) Sept. 21
The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (4-0) won 7-3 versus Brownsburg (Ind.) High (2-2) ... Avon threw for 81 yards and rushed for 93.
Up Next: vs. Indianapolis Franklin Central (3-1) Sept. 20
The Skinny: Made 11 stops, nine tackles for loss, and seven sacks in St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles' (3-0) 34-7 win against O'Fallon (Mo.) Living Word Christian (2-1).
Unofficial Season Stats: 24 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and one forced fumble
Up Next: vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Duchense (4-0) Sept. 20
