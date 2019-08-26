The 2019 high school football season began for several Notre Dame commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes. Blue & Gold Illustrated has the breakdown of how the Fighting Irish commits performed on the gridiron. More commits will be added to this article as their respective high school seasons begin. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end commit Michael Mayer had a strong start to the 2019 season.

Notre Dame cornerback commit Landen Bartleson ran for a 65 yard touchdown run (see video below) on his first touch of his game on Saturday, and his Boyle County (1-0) squad was victorious 36-0. His touchdown run was his only carry of the game in the blowout win, and he also recorded a tackle. Up Next: vs Bullitt Central (Ky.) 8/31

Boyle’s second play is a 65-yard Landen Bartleson TD run. Rebels have ran 2 plays and they lead Iroquois 22-0. pic.twitter.com/cBEcUE8VYK — Anthony Wireman (@awireman) August 24, 2019

Southaven (0-1) and cornerback commit Caleb Offord fell in the season opener 36-12 against Houston. It was a close game in the first half but Houston ran away with it in the second half. Offord told BGI that he was only thrown at once and broke up the pass. Up Next: vs Lafayette (Miss.) 8/30

Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Tosh Baker's Pinnacle team was blown out by Perry last season to end its playoff run, and Pinnacle opened the season at Perry in a rematch. Pinnacle (1-0) blew out Perry in 39-14 fashion. Pinnacle rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. Check out some clips of the game below (Baker is left tackle #79 in white) or watch the full game here. Up Next: @ Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) 8/30

Highlights from our 39-14 win over Perry in the first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/wpB8nDxiZD — Pinnacle Football Recruiting (@GoBigBlue_CFB) August 24, 2019

Jordan Botelho and St. Louis H.S. are off to a 2-0 start to the season. On August 15, they defeated Kapolei 34-6 and on Friday defeated Campbell 48-27. Against Kapolei, Botelho recorded three tackles, including a tackle for loss. On Saturday vs Campbell, Botelho had six tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: vs Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 8/30

Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer had a strong week one performance, which included a 76 yard touchdown catch. He finished the game with two catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Mayer also recorded an interception in Covington Catholic's (1-0) 37-0 route of Ryle. Mayer discussed the win in this video. Up Next: @ Campbell County (Ky.) 8/30

We were live at Cane Berrong's game on Friday night, which was a huge rivalry game between his Hart County (1-0) squad and Elbert County. Berrong caught three passes for about 45 yards and score in the 39-7 victory, and he had a couple of pancake blocks as well. Berrong performed very well on the evening and his blocking was outstanding. Berrong's game highlights are below. Up Next: @ Stephen's County (Ga.) 8/30

2021 Irish offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher and Avon (1-0) dominated in its season opener against Columbus North, winning 48-14 in Lucas Oil Stadium. According to his coach, Fisher had three pancake blocks in only 18 snaps. They were up 41-0 at halftime and Fisher and the starters did not return to the game in the second half. Avon ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. Up Next: @ Ben Davis (Ind.) 8/30

2021 Notre Dame center commit Greg Crippen and IMG Academy (1-0) crushed Venice on the road by the score of 46-7. Crippen is a Rivals250 four-star prospect and one of the top interior offensive line recruits in the country. Up Next: vs Norland (Fla.) 8/30

2021 Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner and Bishop's (1-0) defeated their rival, La Jolla, in a low-scoring contest. Buchner threw for 212 yards on 18-of-33 attempts and three interceptions. He also ran for 77 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. This was Buchner's first full regular season game since his freshman season. Watch his game highlights below. Up Next: @ University City (Calif.) 8/30

St. John's College High (1-0), which is home to long snapper commit Alex Peitsch, blew out Southridge H.S. from Miami, Fla. by the score of 48-0. Peitsch is considered one of the best long snappers in the country and committed to the Irish in the spring. Up Next: vs Deerfield Beach (Fla.) 8/31

PRESEASON SCRIMMAGES