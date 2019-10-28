Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame QB commit Tyler Buchner continues to tear it up, leading his team to a perfect season so far. (Megan Quiggle)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (7-2) fell 28-21 to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral (7-2). Up Next: vs. Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (4-5) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Rushed twice for 16 yards and recorded one tackle for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (9-0) in a 53-13 triumph against Paris (Ky.) Bourbon County (4-5). Official Season Stats: 34 rushes for 288 yards and nine touchdowns in six games played … 17 tackles and two tackles for loss. Up Next: at Berea (Ky.) Madison Southern (5-4) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 37 yards and a touchdown in a 27 -16 victory for Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (4-3) over previously undefeated Toms River (N.J.) Donovan Catholic (7-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 12 receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Freehold (N.J.) Tonwship (2-6) Nov. 1

Can anyone stop Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3)? Sure doesn't look like it here as the @CaseysSports TE drags a defender into the end zone!



You know what to do! Vote him NOW for JSZ's Week 7 Top Play here 👉 https://t.co/ubFYsUe0JY pic.twitter.com/AJYYTFS12B — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) October 27, 2019

The Skinny: Honolulu St. Louis (9-0) had a bye ... St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Up Next: vs. Honolulu Punahou (10-1) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Had seven receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 victory for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (5-2) versus Leominster (Mass.) High (1-7). Unofficial Season Stats: 33 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Holden (Mass.) Wachusett Regional (7-0-1) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (6-4) defeated Allison Park (Pa.) Hampton (2-8) 27-7. Up Next: Week one playoff matchups for the class 5A WPIAL playoffs will be set Monday night.

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 87 yards and a score in a 49-3 victory for St. Louis De Smet (9-0) over Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias (7-2). Official Season Stats: 20 receptions for 437 yards and eight total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Maryland Heights (Mo.) Pattonville (2-7) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Made three stops and a sack to snap a six game losing streak for Denver Mullen (3-6) in a 47-0 triumph over Arvada (Colo.) West (0-9). Official Season Stats: 62 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks (stats for eight games). Up Next: vs. Lakewood (Colo.) High (5-4) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (5-3) in a 37-0 win over Middletown (N.J.) North (4-4). Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 355 yards and a touchdown ... Six rushes for 29 yards. Up Next: vs. Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (5-2) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Snagged five passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, plus made four tackles, forced a fumble and an interception, in one half of play for Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic (10-0) in a 45-7 triumph versus Hebron (Ky.) Conner (7-2). Official Season Stats: 35 receptions for 679 yards and 11 touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Union (Ky.) Cooper (5-5) Nov. 8



The Skinny: Made six tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in Lake Forest (Ill) High's (5-4) 28-27 triumph over Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson (4-5). Unofficial Season Stats: 22 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks in five games played. Up Next: at Belvidere (Ill.) North (7-2) Nov. 1



The Skinny: Had two tackles in a 17-6 setback for Southaven (Miss.) High (2-7) against Olive Branch (Miss.) Lewisburg (4-6). Unofficial Season Stats: 18 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown. Up Next: at Southaven (Miss.) DeSoto Central (4-5) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (4-4) had a bye. Up Next: vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (5-2) Nov. 2

The Skinny: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a score in New Canaan (Conn.) High's (4-2) 41-21 victory against Westport (Conn.) Staples (2-4) ... Became New Canaan’s all-time leader in career TD passes with 91. Official Season Stats: 85-of-142 passing for 968 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions ... 28 carries for 114 yards and two scores. Up Next: vs. Norwalk (Conn.) McMahon (3-5) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Was held out of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (4-3) 19-14 victory versus Chesterfield (Va.) Matoaca (5-3). Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 553 yards and nine total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Norfolk (Va.) Granby (3-6) Nov. 1



The Skinny: Caught seven passes for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns, plus two rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Omaha (Neb.) Burke’s (8-1) 28-7 win against Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-LaVista (4-5) ... Had four tackles and a pass break up. Official Season Stats: 57 receptions for 1016 yards and 13 total scores ... 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard North (4-5) in the first round of the Class A NSAA State Tournament Nov. 1



2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 21 yards in in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (6-2) 49-0 triumph against Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson (3-5). Official Season Stats: 29 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (2-6) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Completed 17 of 23 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, plus 132 rushing yards and two scores on nine carries, in a 75-26 victory La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (9-0) against Escondido (Calif.) Classical Academy (4-5). Official Season Stats: 175-of-254 passing for 3,055 yards with 38 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 141.0 ... 81 rushes for 1,020 yards and 18 scores. Up Next: vs. Solana Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (6-3) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, plus an interception returned for touchdown, to lead Athens (Ga.) Academy (8-0) to a 57-21 victory over Oxford (Ga.) Providence Christian. Official Season Stats: 23 receptions for 497 yards and eight total touchdowns. Up Next: at Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (6-2) Nov. 1



The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (7-1) was victorious over Miami Norland (4-4) 35-0. Up Next: at Hoover (Ala.) High (8-1) Nov. 1

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (9-0) had a bye. Up Next: at Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-3) in the first round of 6A IHSAA State Tournament Nov. 1



The Skinny: Recorded 10 tackles and three sacks for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles' (7-2) 53-0 triumph against Jennings (Mo.) High (3-6). Official Season Stats: 89 tackles and 13 sacks. Up Next: vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Orchard Farm (2-7) Nov. 1