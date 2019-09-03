News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commitments have hit the gridiron for the high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances.

Here is a breakdown of how future Fighting Irish players performed.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ha8tmcc2a7anavpm9rsh
Landen Bartleson put up huge numbers last Friday (Photo by AMNews.com)
Lmpszrk25aengbtqgdak

PREVIOUS COMMIT TRACKERS: Aug. 23

Note: Commits Kevin Bauman, Jay Brunelle, Clarence Lewis, and Drew Pyne have yet to begin their senior seasons.

The Skinny: Helped lead Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (2-0) over Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe (1-1) in a 40-0 blowout ... Pinnacle ran for 103 yards and threw for 174 yards.

Up Next: vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Ran for 102 yards and four touchdowns on six carries ... Recorded two tackles (one for loss) ... Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (2-0) defeated Shepherdsville (Ky.) Bullitt Central (1-1), 56-7.

Official season stats: Seven carries, 167 yards, five touchdowns ... Five tackles, one TFL

Up Next: at Danville (Ky.) High (1-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Had four tackles in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' (3-0) victory over Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman (1-1) ... St. Louis ranks as the No. 8 team nationally according to Maxpreps.

Up Next: vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha Kapalama (1-2) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Mars (Penn.) High (1-1) fell 36-14 to Moon Township (Penn.) Moon Area (2-0).

Up Next: vs. Greensburg (Penn.) Salem (1-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Caught one pass for four yards in St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet's (1-0) season opening win against Florissant (Mo.) Hazelwood (0-1) in a 35-0 shutout.

Up Next: vs. Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge (0-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Recorded six tackles (three for loss), one sack, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles in Denver (Colo.) Mullen's (1-0) season opening win vs. Denver (Colo.) Far Northeast (0-1).

Up Next: at Colorado Springs (Colo.) Doherty (0-1) Sept. 5

The Skinny: Touched the ball three times, scoring touchdowns on each ... Had touchdown receptions of 13 and 12 yards, while also scoring a rushing touchdown ... Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (2-0) crushed Alexandria (Ky.) Campbell County (0-2) by the score of 49-0.

Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Lake Forest (Ill.) High (1-0) won its season opener 10-7 against Antioch (Ill.) High (0-1) ... According to this article, Antioch ran the ball away from Mills during the contest.

Up Next: at Wheaton (Ill.) North (1-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Had one tackle and one pass defended in Southaven (Miss.) High's (0-2) loss to Oxford (Miss.) Lafayette (2-0) by the score of 20-16.

Up Next: at Collierville (Tenn.) High (2-0) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-0) won 52-30 against Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High (0-2) ... Peitsch's team ranks as the No. 4 team nationally in the USA Today Super 25.

Up Next: at Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph's Prep (0-0) Sept. 6 (ranked as the No. 14 team in the USA Today rankings)

The Skinny: Ran for 117 yards and two rushing touchdowns and one kick return touchdown in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (1-0) 58-0 season opening rout of Midlothian (Va.) Cosby (0-1).

Up Next: at Chesterfield (Va.) Bird (0-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown ... Recorded 10 tackles and two pass deflections ... Omaha (Neb.) Burke (1-0) defeated Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast (0-1) in the season opener, 16-14.

Up Next: at Omaha (Neb.) Millard West (1-0) Sept. 6

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 48 yards ... Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-0) defeated Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (1-1) by the score of 26-13.

Up Next: vs. Commerce (Ga.) High (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Threw for 300 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception on 17-of-23 attempts ... Added six carries for 83 yards and a score on the ground ... La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops (2-0) cruised to a 58-12 victory over San Diego (Calif.) University City (0-2).

Official season stats: 35-of-55, 512 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, QB rating of 101.5 ... 19 carries, 160 yards, two touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic (1-1) Sept. 7

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (1-0) had its bye week.

Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Northwestern (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (2-0) threw for 235 yards and rushed for 83 yards in a 41-17 victory over Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis (0-2).

Up Next: at Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (1-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Recorded four tackles (two for loss), one sack, one forced fumble, and nine pancake blocks on offense ... St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (1-0) crushed Hamilton/Warsaw (Ill.) High (0-1) by the score of 75-0.

Up Next: vs. Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton (0-1) Sept. 6

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}