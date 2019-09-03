The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commitments have hit the gridiron for the high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how future Fighting Irish players performed. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Landen Bartleson put up huge numbers last Friday

PREVIOUS COMMIT TRACKERS: Aug. 23 Note: Commits Kevin Bauman, Jay Brunelle, Clarence Lewis, and Drew Pyne have yet to begin their senior seasons.

The Skinny: Helped lead Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (2-0) over Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe (1-1) in a 40-0 blowout ... Pinnacle ran for 103 yards and threw for 174 yards. Up Next: vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Ran for 102 yards and four touchdowns on six carries ... Recorded two tackles (one for loss) ... Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (2-0) defeated Shepherdsville (Ky.) Bullitt Central (1-1), 56-7. Official season stats: Seven carries, 167 yards, five touchdowns ... Five tackles, one TFL Up Next: at Danville (Ky.) High (1-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Had four tackles in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' (3-0) victory over Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman (1-1) ... St. Louis ranks as the No. 8 team nationally according to Maxpreps. Up Next: vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha Kapalama (1-2) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Mars (Penn.) High (1-1) fell 36-14 to Moon Township (Penn.) Moon Area (2-0). Up Next: vs. Greensburg (Penn.) Salem (1-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Caught one pass for four yards in St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet's (1-0) season opening win against Florissant (Mo.) Hazelwood (0-1) in a 35-0 shutout. Up Next: vs. Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge (0-1) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Recorded six tackles (three for loss), one sack, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles in Denver (Colo.) Mullen's (1-0) season opening win vs. Denver (Colo.) Far Northeast (0-1). Up Next: at Colorado Springs (Colo.) Doherty (0-1) Sept. 5

The Skinny: Touched the ball three times, scoring touchdowns on each ... Had touchdown receptions of 13 and 12 yards, while also scoring a rushing touchdown ... Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (2-0) crushed Alexandria (Ky.) Campbell County (0-2) by the score of 49-0. Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Lake Forest (Ill.) High (1-0) won its season opener 10-7 against Antioch (Ill.) High (0-1) ... According to this article, Antioch ran the ball away from Mills during the contest. Up Next: at Wheaton (Ill.) North (1-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Had one tackle and one pass defended in Southaven (Miss.) High's (0-2) loss to Oxford (Miss.) Lafayette (2-0) by the score of 20-16. Up Next: at Collierville (Tenn.) High (2-0) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-0) won 52-30 against Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High (0-2) ... Peitsch's team ranks as the No. 4 team nationally in the USA Today Super 25. Up Next: at Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph's Prep (0-0) Sept. 6 (ranked as the No. 14 team in the USA Today rankings)

The Skinny: Ran for 117 yards and two rushing touchdowns and one kick return touchdown in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (1-0) 58-0 season opening rout of Midlothian (Va.) Cosby (0-1). Up Next: at Chesterfield (Va.) Bird (0-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown ... Recorded 10 tackles and two pass deflections ... Omaha (Neb.) Burke (1-0) defeated Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast (0-1) in the season opener, 16-14. Up Next: at Omaha (Neb.) Millard West (1-0) Sept. 6

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 48 yards ... Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (2-0) defeated Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County (1-1) by the score of 26-13. Up Next: vs. Commerce (Ga.) High (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Threw for 300 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception on 17-of-23 attempts ... Added six carries for 83 yards and a score on the ground ... La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops (2-0) cruised to a 58-12 victory over San Diego (Calif.) University City (0-2). Official season stats: 35-of-55, 512 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions, QB rating of 101.5 ... 19 carries, 160 yards, two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic (1-1) Sept. 7

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (1-0) had its bye week. Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Northwestern (2-0) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (2-0) threw for 235 yards and rushed for 83 yards in a 41-17 victory over Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis (0-2). Up Next: at Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (1-1) Sept. 6