The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commitments have hit the gridiron for the high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how future Fighting Irish players performed.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR commit Jordan Johnson had a big game on Friday, catching two touchdowns (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

PREVIOUS COMMIT TRACKERS: Aug. 23 | Aug. 30 Note: Commits Jay Brunelle and Drew Pyne have yet to begin their senior seasons. Their first games are both this Friday.

The Skinny: Helped lead Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (3-0) to a 63-46 victory against Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon (2-1) ... Game highlights of Tosh Baker (left tackle, #79, in blue) below. Up Next: at Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (1-0) Sept. 20

Highlights from our 63-46 win over Horizon. pic.twitter.com/LrXwXhPcw5 — Pinnacle Football Recruiting (@GoBigBlue_CFB) September 7, 2019

The Skinny: Rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries ... Recorded two tackles on defense ... Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (3-0) crushed Danville (Ky.) High (1-2) by the score of 59-0. Official Season Stats: 17 carries, 216 yards, 6 touchdowns ... 7 tackles, 1 TFL Up Next: at Harrodsburg (Ky.) Mercer County (3-0) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 38 yards in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's (0-1) season opening loss against Rumson (N.J.) Fair Haven (1-0). Up Next: at Manasquan (N.J.) High (0-1) Sept. 14



The Skinny: Had five total tackles (3.5 TFL) and 2.5 sacks in a 42-7 victory for Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis (4-0) over Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha Kapalama (1-3) ... St. Louis is ranked as the No. 7 team nationally according to Maxpreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 18 tackles (5.5 TFLs), 2.5 sacks Up Next: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii) High (4-1) Sept. 14

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (2-1) threw for 98 yards and rushed for 514 yards in a 47-28 victory against Greensburg (Pa.) Salem (1-2). Up Next: at Pittsburgh (Pa.) Penn Hills (2-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet's (2-0) 50-7 victory against Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge (0-2). Official Season Stats: 5 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TD (per STL High School Sports) Up Next: vs. St. Louis (Mo.) University (1-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Made 13 tackles (2 TFL) in a 44-17 victory for Denver (Colo.) Mullen (2-0) over Colorado Springs (Colo.) Doherty (0-2). Official Season Stats: 19 tackles (5 TFLs), 1 sack, 1 fumble rec., 3 FF Up Next: vs. Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek (2-0) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Helped lead Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (1-0) by the score of 40-13 against Brick (N.J.) Township (0-1). Up Next: vs. Jackson Township (N.J.) Jackson Memorial (2-0) Sept. 14

The Skinny: Caught 6 passes for 71 yards ... Recorded 11 tackles and two sacks in Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic's (3-0) 39-38 victory against Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (2-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 10 receptions, 202 yards, 4 TD Up Next: vs. Edgewood (Ky.) Dixie Heights (2-2) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Suffered an ankle injury in Lake Forest (Ill.) High's (1-1) 23-7 loss to Wheaton (Ill.) North (2-0) ... Length of Mills' injury is unknown at this point. (Story) Up Next: vs. Lake Zurich (Ill.) High (0-2) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Southaven (Miss.) High (0-2) was idle on the week of Sept. 6. Unofficial Season Stats: 1 tackles, 2 PBU Up Next: at Collierville (Tenn.) High (2-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High (2-1) fell 34-30 to Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep (1-1) ... St. John's College High fell from No. 4 to No. 16 in the Maxpreps Top 25. Up Next: at Duncanville (Texas) High (2-0) Sept. 14

The Skinny: Ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries ... Notched five tackles and a pass break up at defensive back in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (2-0) blowout 28-0 victory against Chesterfield (Va.) Bird (0-1). Official season stats: 25 carries, 285 yards, 4 TD Up Next: at Richmond (Va.) Hermitage (1-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Caught nine passes for 83 yards and a touchdown ... Recorded four tackles in Omaha (Neb.) Burke's (1-1) 24-7 loss against Omaha (Neb.) Millard West (2-0) ... Burke's first loss in nearly two years. Up Next: vs. Omaha (Neb.) Central (1-1) Sept. 13

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Did not record a catch in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's (3-0) 40-20 victory against Commerce (Ga.) High (2-1). Official Season Stats: 8 receptions, 92 yards, TD Up Next: at Danielsville (Ga.) Madison County (2-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing ... Rushed for 295 yars and four touchdowns on 20 carries ... Totaled 760 yards and nine touchdowns ... La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops (3-0) knocked off Chula Vista (Calf.) Mater Dei Catholic (1-2) 71-42. Official Season Stats: 59-of-91, 977 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT, 123.7 QB rating ... 39 rushes, 455 yards, 6 TD Up Next: at Rosamond (Calif.) High (2-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (2-0) threw for 56 yards and ran for 106 yards in a 24-7 victory against Miami (Fla.) Northwestern (2-1). Up Next: at Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep (1-1) Sept. 13

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (3-0) threw for 207 yards and ran for 168 yards in a 35-27 victory against Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (1-2). Up Next: vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) High (2-1) Sept. 13