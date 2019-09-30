Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has been tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Aidan Keanaaina has been a force for Denver Mullen despite a three game losing streak. (EJ Holland)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (4-1) cruised to a 52-0 victory against Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista (3-2). Up Next: at Phoenix O'Connor (1-4) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Did not play in a 30-0 win for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (6-0) versus Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (4-2) ... Pulled his hamstring on Sept. 20 and is expected to miss more action. Official Season Stats: 29 rushes for 247 yards and eight touchdowns …13 tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (4-2) Oct. 11



The Skinny: Caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in a 21-7 victory for Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (1-2) over Long Branch (N.J.) High (1-3) ... Also added four tackles for loss and batted down two passes. Unofficial Season Stats: Eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: at Toms River (N.J.) North (4-0) Oct. 4

RBC rebounds! The Caseys score a much-needed win vs. Long Branch Friday night after a second half outburst. Red Bank Catholic evens their record up at 2-2 on the season.



Hey, @CaseysSports @kbauman3! Watch all the highlights HERE 👉 https://t.co/oJNtPL6DR8 pic.twitter.com/8Eu5KAOT7C — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) September 28, 2019

The Skinny: Made seven stops, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in Honolulu St. Louis’ (7-0) 54-21 victory versus Mililani (Hawaii) High (6-2) ... St. Louis is rated as the No. 7 team on the nation by MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Up Next: at Honolulu Farrington (2-5) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Did not play in Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns’ (1-2) 49-21 triumph against Marlborough (Mass.) High (0-3) ... Brunelle was held out due to a bone bruise and should not miss any extra time. Official Season Stats: 12 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill Regional (3-0) Oct. 5



The Skinny: Helped lead Mars (Pa.) High (4-2) to a 34-20 triumph over Pittsburgh Shaler Area (3-3) Up Next: at Pittsburgh North Hills (4-0) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Did not play in St. Louis De Smet's (5-0) 52-14 victory Kirkwood (Mo.) Vianney (1-4) due to a minor injury ... He is expected to play in his team's next contest. Unofficial Season Stats: 10 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: vs. St. Louis Chaminade (4-1) Oct. 4



The Skinny: Recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and recovered a fumble in a loss for Denver Mullen (2-3) at the hands of Aurora (Colo.) Grandview (5-0). Official Season Stats: 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and six forced fumbles. Up Next: vs. Littleton (Colo.) Columbine (5-0) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Hauled in three passes for 54 yards in a 35-0 win for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei's (4-0) defeat of Holmdel (N.J.) St. John Vianney (2-1). Official Season Stats: 11 receptions for 159 yards. Up Next: vs. Wall (N.J.) Township (4-0) Oct. 5



The Skinny: Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (7-0) knocked off Union (Ky.) Cooper (3-3) 45-6. Up Next: vs. Florence (Ky.) Boone County (2-5) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Did not play in Lake Forest (Ill.) High’s (2-3) 37-0 loss to Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township (5-0) ... Mills has been out for a few weeks with an ankle injury and may play Oct. 4. Up Next: vs. Waukegan (Ill.) High (0-5) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Recorded four tackles and a forced fumble for Southaven (Miss.) High (1-4) in a 45-8 loss to Oxford (Miss.) High (4-1). Unofficial Season Stats: Nine tackles, four passes defended, a forced fumble and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Hernando (Miss.) High (2-3) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (2-4) fell 53-24 to Santa Ana (Calif) Mater Dei (4-0). Up Next: vs. Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara (4-1) Oct. 12

The Skinny: Threw for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 10 of 18 passes, plus added 23 yards on three carries, in New Canaan (Conn.) High’s (2-1) 54-7 rout of Stamford (Conn.) High (1-23). Official Season Stats: 40-of-70 passing for 548 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions ... 14 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Up Next: vs. Trumbull (Ct.) St. Joseph (4-0) Oct. 4



The Skinny: Missed Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's (3-1) 33-24 victory over Petersburg (Va.) High (2-2) due to an ankle injury ... He is questionable to play on Oct. 4. Official Season Stats: 30 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Up Next: at Hopewell (Va.) High (4-0) Oct. 4



The Skinny: Caught nine passes for 154 yards and two scores, while also adding four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection in a 28-0 win for Omaha (Neb.) Burke (4-1) over Elkhorn (Neb.) High (3-2). Official Season Stats: 34 receptions for 599 yards and six touchdowns ... 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended and one defensive touchdown. Up Next: vs. Gretna (Neb.) High (1-4) Oct. 4

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for two yards for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (5-0) in a 56-13 blowout win against Jefferson (Ga.) Jackson County (2-3). Official Season Stats: 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Jefferson (Ga.) High (3-1) Oct. 11

The Skinny: Connected on 13 of 18 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns, plus ten carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-13 triumph for La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (5-0) over San Diego Francis Parker (1-4). Official Season Stats: 83-of-125 passing for 1,595 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions for a QB rating of 139.1 ... 50 rushes for 572 yards and nine scores. Up Next: at Escondido (Calif.) Orange Glen (2-3) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (5-0) threw for 202 yards and ran for 397 yards in a 52-14 win versus Miami Booker T. Washington (4-2) ... IMG Academy is ranked as the No. 3 team in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Clarkston Football North (Canada) Oct. 4

The Skinny: Helped lead Avon (Ind.) High (5-0) in a 35-14 victory over Fishers (Ind.) High (4-2). Up Next: vs. Westfield (Ind.) High (4-2) Oct. 4