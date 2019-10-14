Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame Fighting Irish RB commit Chris Tyree is back and had a big performance on Friday. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (6-1) cruised past Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge (5-3) in a 60-0 victory. Up Next: at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty (5-2) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (7-0) defeated Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (4-3) 64-28 ... Bartleson has been out since Sept. 20 with an injury but is likely to return this week. Official Season Stats: 29 rushes for 247 yards and eight touchdowns … 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: at Lawrenceburg (Ky.) Anderson County (4-3) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (3-2) had a bye week. Up Next: at Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (3-2) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Made four stops, one sack, and two tackles for loss for Honolulu St. Louis (9-0) in a 56-26 triumph against Wai'anae (Hawai'i) High (1-8) ... St. Louis ranks as the No. 7 team nationally per the MaxPreps Top 25. Unofficial Season Stats: 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Up Next: vs. Honolulu Punahou (10-1)

The Skinny: Caught eight passes for 177 yards and a touchdown to help lead Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (2-2) to a third straight victory, defeating Shrewsbury (Mass.) High (2-3) 31-21. Unofficial Season Stats: 21 receptions for 481 yards and four touchdowns. Up Next: at Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers (1-4) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (5-3) rushed for 149 and threw for 156 yards in a 30-28 loss versus Pittsburgh Fox Chapel (3-5). Up Next: vs. Vandergrift (Pa.) Kiski Area (3-5) Oct. 18

The Skinny: St. Louis De Smet (7-0) continued its undefeated season with a 63-0 victory over Jefferson City (Mo.) High (2-5). Up Next: vs. Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central (5-2) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Denver Mullen (2-5) fell 58-17 to Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley (7-0). Up Next: at Arvada (Colo.) Pomona (4-3) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (4-2) in a 21-16 setback versus Rumson (N.J.) Rumson-Fair Haven (4-2) ... Also rushed for 28 yards on five carries and recorded an interception. Official Season Stats: 19 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown. Up Next: vs. Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More (3-0) Oct. 19

The Skinny: Hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards in a big 27-7 win for Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (9-0) over Cincinnati La Salle (6-1) ... Also made eight tackles, scored on a 40-yard interception return, and forced a fumble. Official Season Stats: 29 receptions for 508 yards and nine touchdowns. Up Next: at Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highland (5-3) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Returned to action for the first time in a month and recorded nine total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks to lead Lake Forest (Ill.) High (4-3) past Zion (Ill.) Zion-Benton (2-4) 26-0. Official Season Stats: 13 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. (in 3 games played) Up Next: vs. Libertyville (Ill.) High Oct. 18



The Skinny: Made two tackles in a 35-34 loss in Southaven (Miss.) High's (2-5) 35-34 to Tupelo (Miss.) High (4-3). Unofficial Season Stats: 15 tackles, six passes defended, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Olive Branch (5-2) Oct. 18



The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (3-4) defeated Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara (4-2) 45-7. Up Next: at Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel (6-1) Oct. 18

The Skinny: New Canaan (Conn.) High (2-2) had a bye week. Official Season Stats: 54-of-97 passing for 673 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions ... 19 carries for 87 yards and two scores. Up Next: vs. Fairfield (Conn.) Warde (2-2) Oct. 19



The Skinny: Rushed for eight carries and 150 yards with three touchdowns in his return to the field from injury in a Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (4-2) victory against Richmond (Va.) Meadowbrook (0-5). Official Season Stats: 38 carries for 483 yards and eight touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Prince George (Va.) High (4-2) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-35 triumph for Omaha (Neb.) Burke (6-1) against Fremont (Neb.) High (3-4) ... Added nine tackles and two passes defended. Official Season Stats: 45 receptions for 861 yards and 10 scores ... 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, five passes defended and one defensive touchdown. Up Next: vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard (3-4) Oct. 18

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Had five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 28-23 setback for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (5-1) against versus Jefferson (Ga.) High (4-1) Official Season Stats: 19 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Monroe (Ga.) Area (5-2) Oct. 18



The Skinny: Completed 26 of 31 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns, plus 91 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, in a 60-14 triumph for La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (7-0) over La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day (5-2). Official Season Stats: 131 of 193 passing for 2,332 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 137.8 ... 70 rushes for 773 yards and 15 scores. Up Next: vs. Vista (Calif.) Tri-City Christian (4-3) Oct. 19

The Skinny: Helped lead Athens (Ga.) Academy (6-0) to a 38-6 victory against Monroe (Ga.) George Walton Academy (5-2.) Official Season Stats: 16 receptions for 250 yards and five touchdowns ... Nine tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended Up Next: at Athens (Ga.) Christian (2-4) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (6-0) crushed Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy (3-4) 43-16 ... IMG Academy ranks as the No. 3 team nationally per the MaxPreps Top 25. Up Next: at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy (6-1) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (7-0) threw for 277 and rushed for 106 yards in a narrow victory versus Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-4) 31-28. Up Next: vs Noblesville (Ind.) High (1-7) Oct. 18

The Skinny: Made five stops and three tackles for loss in a 62-0 rout for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (5-1) over St. Louis Bishop DuBourgh/Hancock (2-5). Unofficial Season Stats: 55 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and one forced fumble. Up Next: at St. Clair (Mo.) High (7-0) Oct. 18