Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances.

Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend.

Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne had his best game of the year on Friday.
Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne had his best game of the year on Friday.

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-2) threw for 200 yards and ran for 168 in a 52-0 win against Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (4-6).

Up Next: at Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic (9-0) in the first round of the 2019 Arizona Interscholastic Association Open Division Tournament Nov. 15

The Skinny: Rushed six times for 13 yards and a score ... Recorded five tackles and an interception returned 22 yards in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's (10-0) 42-7 triumph over Berea (Ky.) Madison Southern (5-4) to complete a perfect regular season.

Official Season Stats: 40 rushes for 301 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games played … 22 total stops, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Up Next: vs. Lawrenceburg (Ky.) Anderson County (4-6) Nov. 8 in the first round of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Helped lead Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-3) to a 42-7 victory against Freehold (N.J.) Township (3-6).

Up Next: RBC has a first round bye and will wait for an opponent for its Nov. 22 home game in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, Group 3 Tournament

The Skinny: Made four stops in a 21-14 triumph for Honolulu St. Louis (10-0) over Honolulu Punahou (10-2) in the Interscholastic League of Hawaii Championship ... St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps.

Unofficial Season Stats: 49 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Up Next: vs. Mililani (Hawaii) High (8-4) in the semifinal round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA playoff Nov. 22

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (6-2) 14-7 victory versus Holden (Mass.) Wachusett Regional (7-1-1).

Unofficial Season Stats: 37 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns.

Up Next: at Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial (7-1) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) fell 47-6 to McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township (10-1) in the first round of the class 5A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoff.

Up Next: Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl ... His senior season is finished.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for four yards in a 49-7 triumph for St. Louis De Smet (10-0) versus Maryland Heights (Mo.) Pattonville (2-8).

Official Season Stats: 22 receptions for 441 yards and eight touchdowns. (per STL Today)

Up Next: vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers (8-2) in the second round of the class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Made six stops, three tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks to help Denver Mullen (4-6) defeat Lakewood (Colo.) High (5-5).

Official Season Stats: 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

Up Next: vs. Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Mountain Vista (3-7) in the first round of the 5A Colorado state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Caught six passes for 124 yards and a score, plus two rushes for 13 yards, in a 17-0 triumph for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (6-3) over Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (5-3).

Official Season Stats: 31 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns ... Eight rushes for 42 yards.

Up Next: vs. Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, Group 3 Tournament Nov. 16

The Skinny: Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic (10-0) had a bye week.

Official Season Stats: 35 receptions for 679 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Union (Ky.) Cooper (5-5) in the first round of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Lake Forest (Ill) High (6-4) defeated Belvidere (Ill.) North (7-3) 21-14.

Up Next: vs. Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland in the second round of the 6A Illinois state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Made a pair of stops in Southaven (Miss.) High's (2-8) 31-28 setback against Southaven (Miss.) DeSoto Central (5-5).

Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown.

Up Next: vs. Horn Lake (Miss.) High (4-6) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (5-4) defeated Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (5-3) 24-20.

Up Next: vs. Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga (8-1) Nov. 9

The Skinny: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 224 yards and five touchdowns, plus two carries for 13 yards and a score, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (5-2) past Norwalk (Conn.) McMahon (3-6) 42-0.

Official Season Stats: 101-of-164 passing for 1,193 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions ... 30 carries for 127 yards and three scores.

Up Next: vs. Trumbull (Conn.) High (2-5) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Did not play (ankle) in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale’s (6-3) 35-0 victory against Norfolk (Va.) Granby (3-7).

Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 553 yards and nine total touchdowns.

Up Next: at Dinwiddie (Va.) High (5-4) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, plus four tackles, a tackle for loss and made an interception, for Omaha (Neb.) Burke (9-1) in a 31-7 victory against Omaha (Neb.) Millard North (4-6).

Official Season Stats: 57 receptions for 1,016 yards and 13 scores ... 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Bellevue (Neb.) West (10-0) in the quarterfinals of the Class A Nebraska School Activities Association playoffs Nov. 8

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for six yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (7-2) 28-7 win versus Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (2-6).

Official Season Stats: 30 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Up Next: at Madison (Ga.) Morgan County (7-2) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Completed 21 of 32 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 129 yards and two scores on 12 carries, in a 49-0 victory for La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (10-0) against Solana Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (6-4).

Official Season Stats: 196-of-286 passing for 3,358 yards with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 141.0 ... 93 rushes for 1,149 yards and 20 scores.

Up Next: The Bishop's School has a first round bye and will wait for an opponent Nov. 15 in the CIF San Diego Section Division II playoff

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 35 yards and added an interception returned for a score in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (9-0) 27-0 victory against Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (6-3).

Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 532 yards and nine total touchdowns.

Up Next: at Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (6-3) in the class A, Region 8-A region title game

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) knocked off Hoover (Ala.) High (8-1) 38-7 ... IMG ranks as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25.

Up Next: IMG completed its regular season and does not have a postseason.

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell 27-24 to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-3) in the first round of 6A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 1

Up Next: Avon's season is over.

The Skinny: Made ten stops for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (8-2) in a 78-0 triumph against St. Charles (Mo.) Orchard Farm (2-8).

Official Season Stats: 99 tackles and 16 sacks. (per STL Today)

Up Next: vs. Moberly (Mo.) High (7-3) Nov. 8 in the second round of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (9-1) to a 42-6 triumph versus Grove City (Ohio) High (1-9).

Up Next: vs. Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High (7-3) in the first round of the Division I Ohio State playoffs Nov. 8

