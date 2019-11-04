Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne had his best game of the year on Friday.

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-2) threw for 200 yards and ran for 168 in a 52-0 win against Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (4-6). Up Next: at Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic (9-0) in the first round of the 2019 Arizona Interscholastic Association Open Division Tournament Nov. 15

The Skinny: Rushed six times for 13 yards and a score ... Recorded five tackles and an interception returned 22 yards in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's (10-0) 42-7 triumph over Berea (Ky.) Madison Southern (5-4) to complete a perfect regular season. Official Season Stats: 40 rushes for 301 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games played … 22 total stops, two tackles for loss and an interception. Up Next: vs. Lawrenceburg (Ky.) Anderson County (4-6) Nov. 8 in the first round of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Helped lead Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-3) to a 42-7 victory against Freehold (N.J.) Township (3-6). Up Next: RBC has a first round bye and will wait for an opponent for its Nov. 22 home game in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, Group 3 Tournament

The Skinny: Made four stops in a 21-14 triumph for Honolulu St. Louis (10-0) over Honolulu Punahou (10-2) in the Interscholastic League of Hawaii Championship ... St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 49 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Up Next: vs. Mililani (Hawaii) High (8-4) in the semifinal round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA playoff Nov. 22

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (6-2) 14-7 victory versus Holden (Mass.) Wachusett Regional (7-1-1). Unofficial Season Stats: 37 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns. Up Next: at Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial (7-1) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) fell 47-6 to McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township (10-1) in the first round of the class 5A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoff. Up Next: Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl ... His senior season is finished.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for four yards in a 49-7 triumph for St. Louis De Smet (10-0) versus Maryland Heights (Mo.) Pattonville (2-8). Official Season Stats: 22 receptions for 441 yards and eight touchdowns. (per STL Today) Up Next: vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers (8-2) in the second round of the class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Made six stops, three tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks to help Denver Mullen (4-6) defeat Lakewood (Colo.) High (5-5). Official Season Stats: 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and a blocked field goal. Up Next: vs. Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Mountain Vista (3-7) in the first round of the 5A Colorado state playoffs Nov. 8



The Skinny: Caught six passes for 124 yards and a score, plus two rushes for 13 yards, in a 17-0 triumph for Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (6-3) over Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan (5-3). Official Season Stats: 31 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns ... Eight rushes for 42 yards. Up Next: vs. Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, Group 3 Tournament Nov. 16

The Skinny: Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic (10-0) had a bye week. Official Season Stats: 35 receptions for 679 yards and 11 touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Union (Ky.) Cooper (5-5) in the first round of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 8

The Skinny: Lake Forest (Ill) High (6-4) defeated Belvidere (Ill.) North (7-3) 21-14. Up Next: vs. Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland in the second round of the 6A Illinois state playoffs Nov. 8



The Skinny: Made a pair of stops in Southaven (Miss.) High's (2-8) 31-28 setback against Southaven (Miss.) DeSoto Central (5-5). Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked punt return touchdown. Up Next: vs. Horn Lake (Miss.) High (4-6) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (5-4) defeated Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (5-3) 24-20. Up Next: vs. Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga (8-1) Nov. 9

The Skinny: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 224 yards and five touchdowns, plus two carries for 13 yards and a score, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (5-2) past Norwalk (Conn.) McMahon (3-6) 42-0. Official Season Stats: 101-of-164 passing for 1,193 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions ... 30 carries for 127 yards and three scores. Up Next: vs. Trumbull (Conn.) High (2-5) Nov. 8



The Skinny: Did not play (ankle) in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale’s (6-3) 35-0 victory against Norfolk (Va.) Granby (3-7). Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 553 yards and nine total touchdowns. Up Next: at Dinwiddie (Va.) High (5-4) Nov. 8

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, plus four tackles, a tackle for loss and made an interception, for Omaha (Neb.) Burke (9-1) in a 31-7 victory against Omaha (Neb.) Millard North (4-6). Official Season Stats: 57 receptions for 1,016 yards and 13 scores ... 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Bellevue (Neb.) West (10-0) in the quarterfinals of the Class A Nebraska School Activities Association playoffs Nov. 8

2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for six yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (7-2) 28-7 win versus Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County (2-6). Official Season Stats: 30 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: at Madison (Ga.) Morgan County (7-2) Nov. 8



The Skinny: Completed 21 of 32 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 129 yards and two scores on 12 carries, in a 49-0 victory for La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (10-0) against Solana Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (6-4). Official Season Stats: 196-of-286 passing for 3,358 yards with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 141.0 ... 93 rushes for 1,149 yards and 20 scores. Up Next: The Bishop's School has a first round bye and will wait for an opponent Nov. 15 in the CIF San Diego Section Division II playoff

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 35 yards and added an interception returned for a score in Athens (Ga.) Academy's (9-0) 27-0 victory against Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (6-3). Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 532 yards and nine total touchdowns. Up Next: at Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (6-3) in the class A, Region 8-A region title game

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) knocked off Hoover (Ala.) High (8-1) 38-7 ... IMG ranks as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25. Up Next: IMG completed its regular season and does not have a postseason.

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High (9-1) fell 27-24 to Brownsburg (Ind.) High (6-3) in the first round of 6A Indiana state playoffs Nov. 1 Up Next: Avon's season is over.

The Skinny: Made ten stops for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (8-2) in a 78-0 triumph against St. Charles (Mo.) Orchard Farm (2-8). Official Season Stats: 99 tackles and 16 sacks. (per STL Today) Up Next: vs. Moberly (Mo.) High (7-3) Nov. 8 in the second round of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 8