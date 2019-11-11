Notre Dame’s football commitments are nearing the end of their high school football seasons, and Blue & Gold Illustrated is tracking their performances. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players did over the weekend. Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer showed his versatility in a playoff win. (Michael Mayer/Twitter)

The Skinny: Phoenix Pinnacle (8-2) had a bye. Up Next: at Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic (9-0) in the first round of the Arizona Open Division playoffs Nov. 15

The Skinny: Had two rushes for 25 yards and a score, caught a pass for a 46 yard touchdown and recorded two tackles in a 64-14 triumph for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County (10-0) over Lawrenceburg (Ky.) Anderson County (4-7) in the first round of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 40 rushes for 301 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games played … 22 total stops, two tackles for loss and an interception. Up Next: vs. Lexington (Ky.) Catholic (7-4) in the second round of the 4A Kentucky state playoffs Nov. 15

The Skinny: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (5-3) had a bye. Unofficial Season Stats: 12 receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: Red Bank Catholic has a second round bye and will wait for an opponent for its home game in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Nov. 22



The Skinny: Honolulu St. Louis (10-0) had a bye ... St. Louis is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country by MaxPreps. Unofficial Season Stats: 49 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Up Next: vs. Mililani (Hawai'i) High (8-4) in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/Hawai'i state playoffs Nov. 22

The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for 50 yards and a score during Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (6-2) 55-14 victory versus Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial (7-2). Unofficial Season Stats: 39 receptions for 970 yards and nine touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill Regional (7-2) Nov. 15



The Skinny: Caught one pass for a yard in St. Louis De Smet's (11-0) 35-14 victory against St. Louis Christian Brothers (8-3) in the second round of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 22 receptions for 442 yards and eight touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Howell (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 15

The Skinny: Denver Mullen (4-7) fell 24-16 at the hands of Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Mountain Vista (4-7) in the first round of the 5A Colorado state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 68 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss with four sacks, two fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and a blocked field goal. Up Next: Keanaaina's senior season has finished. He will play in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii Jan. 18.



The Skinny: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei (6-3) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 31 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns ... Eight rushes for 42 yards. Up Next: vs. Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (1-9) in the first round of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs Nov. 16

The Skinny: Caught a pass for 40 yards, ran for a two yard touchdown score and racked up 6.5 tackles, two tackles for loss and forced two fumbles in less than a half of action for Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic's (11-0) in a 41-6 triumph over Union (Ky.) Cooper (5-6) in the first round of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 36 receptions for 719 yards and 12 touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Hebron (Ky.) Conner (8-3) in the second round of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs.

The Skinny: Did not record a tackle but helped lead Lake Forest (Ill) High (7-4) to a 35-10 win against Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland (8-3) in the second round of the 6A Illinois state playoffs. Unofficial Season Stats: 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks in seven games played. Up Next: vs. Deerfield (Ill.) High (9-2) in the quarterfinals of the Illinois 6A state playoffs Nov. 8



The Skinny: Did not record any stats in Southaven (Miss.) High’s (2-9) 44-13 loss to Horn Lake (Miss.) High (5-6). Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22-yard blocked-punt return touchdown. Up Next: Offord's senior season is finished. He will play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game on Dec. 14 in Hattiesburg, Miss.



The Skinny: Completed 15 of 23 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns with a QB rating of 142.4, while adding 22 rushing yards and a score on two carries, to lead New Canaan (Conn.) High (5-2) past Trumbull (Conn.) High (2-6) 42-28. Official Season Stats: 116-of-187 passing for 1,448 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions ... 32 carries for 149 yards and four scores. Up Next: vs. Wilton (Conn.) High (5-2) Nov. 15



The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale’s (7-3) 46-44 triumph against Dinwiddie (Va.) High (5-5). Official Season Stats: 55 carries for 553 yards and 10 total touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Chesapeake (Va.) Grassfield (5-5) in the first round of the Virginia High School League Region 6A state playoffs Nov. 15.

The Skinny: Recorded seven tackles and a pass deflection in a 48-0 loss for Omaha (Neb.) Burke (9-2) at the hands of Bellevue (Neb.) West (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class A state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 57 receptions for 1,016 yards and 13 scores ... 64 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. Up Next: Watts' senior season is finished.



2021 COMMITS

The Skinny: Caught one pass for six yards in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s (8-2) 39-14 triumph versus Madison (Ga.) Morgan County (7-3). Official Season Stats: 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Tallapoosa (Ga.) Haralson County (8-2) in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 15.

The Skinny: La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (10-0) had a bye. Official Season Stats: 196-of-286 passing for 3,358 yards with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 141.0 ... 93 rushes for 1,149 yards and 20 scores. Up Next: vs. Poway (Calif.) High (7-4) in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 15

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 88 yards and two scores to lead Athens (Ga.) Academy’s (10-0) in a 50-21 victory against Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy (6-4) in the Class A Region 8-A championship game. Official Season Stats: 30 receptions for 620 yards and 11 total touchdowns. Up Next: Athens Academy has a first-round bye and will wait for an opponent in the Class A private Georgia state playoffs Nov. 22

The Skinny: Tallied ten tackles in a 41-0 win for St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (9-2) over Moberly (Mo.) High (7-4) in the second round of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs. Official Season Stats: 109 tackles and 16 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Up Next: vs. Mexico (Mo.) High (6-5) Nov. 15 in the second round of the Class 3 Missouri state playoffs

The Skinny: Helped lead Pickerington (Ohio) Central (10-1) to a 20-14 triumph against Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High (7-4) in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange (10-1) in the first round of the Division I Ohio state playoffs Nov. 15

SEASON ALREADY FINISHED

2019 Season: Mars (Pa.) High (6-5) lost in in the first round of the Class 5A Western Pennsylvania playoffs ... Carmody will play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio

2019 Season: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (9-1) ranks as the No. 14 team in the MaxPreps Top 25. It does not have a postseason.