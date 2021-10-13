Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish class of 2023 commitments

Get to know the class of 2022 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.

Height: 5-10 Weight: 185 Commitment date: September 22, 2021 Notre Dame beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami for Miami Gulliver Prep's Sedrick Irvin Jr., the nation's No. 81 player and No. 4 running back per Rivals. Academics played a key role as Notre Dame and Stanford were his final two choices. His visit to South Bend over the summer and a strong relationship with the Irish staff helped Notre Dame land Irvin's early pledge. The 5-10, 183-pounder is actually from Maryland and didn't move to Florida until he was 9 years old. Additionally, his father, Sedrick Irvin Sr., made a similar move, leaving the Sunshine State for Michigan State when he was a recruit in the 1996 class. The elder Irvin was a first-team USA Today All-American as a prep and went on to rush for 3,504 yards and accounted for 41 touchdowns during his career with the Spartans. He is No. 5 on Michigan State's all-time rushing yardage list and No. 4 in rushing touchdowns. Irvin's father is a cousin of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. He was an intern on Nick Saban's Alabama staff from 2008-09 with Lance Taylor and also coached at Memphis (2010-11) and Eastern Carolina (2016). He has been a high school head coach at Gulliver Prep (2006-08, 2019-current), Westminster Christian (2011-16), Miami Senior (2016-17) and Miami Southridge (2018-19).